thepioneerwoman.com
Cowboy Candy (Candied Jalapeños)
Candied jalapeños, also known as Cowboy Candy, are a fun condiment that will kick up the heat of so many of your favorite snacks, burgers and cocktails. Made like a quick pickle, with a good bit of sugar added to the brine, these spicy peppers are sweet, surprisingly versatile, and a great way to use up all of those jalapeños from the garden. They perfect garnish for party dips or use a splash of the syrup from the jar to spice up a classic like homemade lemonade (if you're feeling daring!)
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon lovers, get ready—this lemon drop martini is a cool glass of sweet-tart perfection! Born in the 1970s, this classic is perfect for any happy hour or cocktail party. Fans of lemon desserts will love this simple drink—it's like lemon icebox pie with a kick!. What's in a...
