Candied jalapeños, also known as Cowboy Candy, are a fun condiment that will kick up the heat of so many of your favorite snacks, burgers and cocktails. Made like a quick pickle, with a good bit of sugar added to the brine, these spicy peppers are sweet, surprisingly versatile, and a great way to use up all of those jalapeños from the garden. They perfect garnish for party dips or use a splash of the syrup from the jar to spice up a classic like homemade lemonade (if you're feeling daring!)

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO