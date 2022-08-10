LaRowe, Morris advance in Isanti County Commissioner District 5 race

Kristi LaRowe and Susan Morris were the two top vote-getters in the primary for Isanti County Commission representing District 5 held Tuesday, Aug. 9.

With all four precincts having reported, LaRowe received 515 votes (40.58%) to advance, while Morris received 430 votes (33.88%) and also will advance.

Michelle Block received 274 votes (21.59%) and was eliminated from the race, as was Clark Johnson, who received 50 votes (3.94%).

LaRowe and Morris will now face one another in the General Election, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

