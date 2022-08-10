ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

LaRowe, Morris advance in Isanti County Commissioner District 5 race

By John Wagner
County News Review
 1 day ago

Kristi LaRowe and Susan Morris were the two top vote-getters in the primary for Isanti County Commission representing District 5 held Tuesday, Aug. 9.

With all four precincts having reported, LaRowe received 515 votes (40.58%) to advance, while Morris received 430 votes (33.88%) and also will advance.

Michelle Block received 274 votes (21.59%) and was eliminated from the race, as was Clark Johnson, who received 50 votes (3.94%).

LaRowe and Morris will now face one another in the General Election, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Click here for an overview of all the races that affect our readers from Isanti and Chisago counties.

Comments / 0

County News Review

