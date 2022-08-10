Read full article on original website
DOH announces new COVID-19 vaccine available in Hawaii
The Hawaii Department of Health announced on Wednesday about scheduling opportunities for Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts hope to reach new segments of community with Novavax COVID jab
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new vaccine available for COVID. The state Health Department announced Novavax will soon be available in the islands. Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Covid, Novavax is administered in two doses. It is available for individuals 18 and up, with the second dose to be administered three to eight weeks after the first.
the university of hawai'i system
Youth-targeted health education promotional posters available
A series of youth-centered, Hawaiʻi-focused health posters to address top adolescent health concerns have been developed by researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON) to increase health literacy (youth understanding of health) and foster open communication between youth and their health care providers. The posters will be displayed in Hawaiʻi Keiki: Healthy & Ready to Learn nurse clinics located at Hawaiʻi Department of Education (HIDOE) public high schools throughout the state beginning this month. Free digital posters are also available to health centers nationwide.
KITV.com
$30 million COVID-19 relief fund established for Honolulu County nonprofit organizations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is setting aside $30-million for local non-profit organizations that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organizations can receive up to $100,000 if they meet certain criteria that demonstrate economic harm directly related to the pandemic. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Applications will be accepted starting in early September.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Gov. David Ige, mayors detail plans for $78M drug company opioid settlement
Gov. David Ige on Tuesday outlined plans for how the state will spend $78 million it's receiving from a multistate settlement reached with pharmaceutical industry companies over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Ige said drug overdose deaths have exceeded traffic fatalities in Hawaiʻi this year. Drug overdoses, including...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: With high rates of kidney failure, some struggle to get transplants
Little League players show us the meaning of sportsmanship after a pitcher accidentally hits a batter in the head. Also, food and retail are coming to a new Night Market at Ala Moana. Sunrise Sports: Who's going to win states?. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Rainbow Wahine gear up...
the university of hawai'i system
International education, study abroad gets boost at Kapiʻolani CC
Kapiʻolani Community College has been selected as one of 44 colleges and universities to receive a federal grant from the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The project, Militourism and Indigenous Identities in Hawaiʻi and Okinawa, is funded by a two-year $33,000 grant through the State Department’s Increase & Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students (IDEAS) program, and will promote study abroad and U.S. foreign policy interests through a week-long summer institute as part of a redesigned Ethnic Studies 101 course.
the university of hawai'i system
Protecting Hawaiʻi’s beaches, dunes focus of free webinar
To increase awareness of the importance of preserving and restoring coastal dunes, the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program (Hawaiʻi Sea Grant) released the newly published Hawaiʻi Dune Restoration Manual, and is hosting two free online webinars on August 22, inviting the public to learn how they can conduct their own dune restoration projects.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa excellence in botany receives national spotlight
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s excellence in the field of botany was showcased nationally at the Botanical Society of America (BSA) 2022 annual conference in Anchorage, Alaska, July 24–28. Ten UH Mānoa faculty members, post-doctoral researchers, graduate and undergraduate students from the School of Life Sciences delivered talks, and organized workshops and symposia, both virtually and in person.
the university of hawai'i system
New wave flooding tool provides future scenarios for West Maui
A new interactive mapping tool created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) provides West Maui community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials with predictions of coastal flooding under various scenarios of sea level and a range of wave events. The combination...
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Station ALOHA
This week’s Image of the Week is from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Woods Hole – Hawaiʻi Ocean Time Series site (WHOTS). Hawaiʻi Institute for Marine Biology Visiting Researcher Program Coordinator Kelsey Maloney shared this image: “Tully Rohrer waiting for the deployment of the WHOTS-18 mooring at Station ALOHA. WHOTS is the Woods Hole – Hawaiʻi Ocean Time-series (HOT) site. This is a joint project between the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology’s HOT program and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute upper ocean processes team. We have been doing this project for 18 years, and it’s still going strong with our commitment to understanding the ocean around us.”
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Wela
—Hot, burned; heat, temperature. “As the wela of summer swells throughout Hawaiʻi, may we all look forward to cooler days ahead as the arrival of the fall 2022 semester draws near. Excited to reconnect with colleagues on campus and meet new faces.”. —Moanikeʻala Nabarro, Office of Communications, University of...
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change
In December 2020, after years of negotiating with its landlord to secure a long-term lease extension for its site in Waikiki near Diamond Head, the Outrigger Canoe Club sent some bad news to the landlord. A panel of Outrigger real estate experts had examined the club’s proposal and raised red...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In space-cramped Honolulu, community gardens have found new popularity ― and meaning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the pandemic, people took up new hobbies or rekindled old ones. One of them was gardening. Now the city’s community gardens are bursting at the seams and more than 1,000 people are on the waiting list to get a plot of their own, said Honolulu Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nate Serota.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Here's what the rising cost of goods and services means for restaurants, bars
Consumer prices have gone up almost 7% overall in Honolulu in the last year, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report found increases across all sectors — including food. The food marketing agency Food Gurus Hawaii tracks trends in restaurant sales each...
Update to Hawaii couple who got $18,000 electric bill to pay for neighborhood streetlights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been six months since a Maili couple received a $18,000 bill from Hawaiian Electric Company to cover the streetlights in their neighborhood. KHON2 was first to report the issue back in February when Desha-Ann Kealoha and her husband said their home was the only one to receive this bill and that […]
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu City Council bill proposes increasing Royal Hawaiian Band's private event fees
A Honolulu City Council proposal would increase the Royal Hawaiian Band’s performance fees for private functions. The band's performance fees for private events have not changed since 1990, said longtime bandmaster Clarke Bright. Right now, the band charges private events $1,200 for the first hour and $150 for every...
KITV.com
Honolulu City Council will vote to limit commercial activity at popular beach park
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu City Council continues to crack down on commercial activity. It's set to discuss and vote Wednesday on whether Kokololio Beach Park will join the list of places on Oahu where tours and buses aren't allowed.
KHON2
City council eyes outlawing gifts over $25
HONOLULU (KHON2) — No more gifts. That’s the goal of the Honolulu Ethics Commission, which is pushing for a bill in the Honolulu City Council outlawing gifts to the mayor, prosecutor, city council or any city employee. The details are thorough in Bill 26. Almost any gift over...
