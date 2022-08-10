This week’s Image of the Week is from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Woods Hole – Hawaiʻi Ocean Time Series site (WHOTS). Hawaiʻi Institute for Marine Biology Visiting Researcher Program Coordinator Kelsey Maloney shared this image: “Tully Rohrer waiting for the deployment of the WHOTS-18 mooring at Station ALOHA. WHOTS is the Woods Hole – Hawaiʻi Ocean Time-series (HOT) site. This is a joint project between the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology’s HOT program and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute upper ocean processes team. We have been doing this project for 18 years, and it’s still going strong with our commitment to understanding the ocean around us.”

