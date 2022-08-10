Read full article on original website
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 11, 2022
Lower temperatures and lower humidity finally work into the state today, as a second frontal boundary sags southward bringing the different air mass. We will be downright comfortable right on through the first part of the weekend, with sunshine dominating. scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop after midnight Saturday...
wnewsj.com
Ready to shake, shiver and shovel?
If the weather predictions for 2023 in the Farmers’ Almanac prove to be accurate, Highland County and the rest of Ohio are facing the promise of a harrowing and blustery winter. According to the almanac, winter is coming earlier than last year and will bring a lot of snow,...
Flash flood warnings in Ohio, more possible ahead
(WOWK) — More than three inches of rain have fallen in the Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio prompting a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. There are many more heavy downpours in the region that will likely shut down later Tuesday night. More heavy rain is expected for the area from mid morning […]
West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
wchstv.com
Flash flood warning, flood watch issued for some counties in region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:21 p.m. 8/09/22. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for portions of Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio. North central Gallia County and southeastern Jackson County are under a warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. ORIGINAL STORY. The National Weather Service has...
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
wchstv.com
Death total from historic Kentucky flooding reaches 39
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — The official death total from the historic flooding in Kentucky has now reached 39, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Beshear said in a tweet on Thursday the additional death occurred in Breathitt County. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians...
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
wchstv.com
Active virus COVID cases in W.Va. rise about 140; two new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 virus cases in West Virginia increased about 140 and two more virus-related deaths were reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday listed active virus cases at 3,250, up from 3,111. DHHR officials also said 1,023 new virus cases were reported since the last update.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon council discusses outside management of water park
MOUNT VERNON — Looking to the future, Mount Vernon City Council members discussed contracting with an outside company to manage Hiawatha Water Park. Noting that managers Joy and Jerry Klinger do a wonderful job, Council member Amber Keener said there are people who work for the city because they love the city, not necessarily because it is a sustainable career.
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. In July, State Wildlife Officer Jade Heizer, assigned to Fairfield County, and Wildlife Officer Supervisor Tony Zerkle received complaints about five coyote carcasses that had been dumped in a tributary of Clear Creek. While there is no closed season or bag limit on coyotes in Ohio, dumping and litter laws state that nothing of an unsightly or unsanitary nature may be dumped on the banks of or in the waters of the state. The officers issued misdemeanor summonses to two individuals for the incident.
sent-trib.com
Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet
Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
wchstv.com
New West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center opens in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center opened Thursday in downtown Charleston. State officials said in a news release that they hope the center – located at 1001 Lee St. E. - will increase taxpayer communication and education and promote voluntary compliance with tax laws.
sent-trib.com
How to control voles and moles
The past several months I have mentioned weather conditions of cool, or hot conditions with copious amounts of rainfall. Now, like a switch, the weather has changed from hot with hit-or-miss rainfall. Fortunately, the lawns are doing remarkably well — except those that are being visited by critters that can...
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
wchstv.com
Cody Johnson cancels opening concert at West Virginia State Fair
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the headlining musical acts at the State Fair of West Virginia has canceled. Country music artist Cody Johnson, who was set to open the fair with a performance Thursday night, has canceled the show due to illness, according to a post on his social media accounts.
newsnet5
Monkeypox cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio but are there enough vaccines?
CLEVELAND — The Center for Disease Control’s newest numbers show monkeypox cases rising throughout the United States and Ohio is no different. Right now, there are 68 cases of monkeypox in the state, and 18 of those positive cases are in Cleveland. “Our case activity is low, but...
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County
In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
