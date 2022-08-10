Read full article on original website
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change
In December 2020, after years of negotiating with its landlord to secure a long-term lease extension for its site in Waikiki near Diamond Head, the Outrigger Canoe Club sent some bad news to the landlord. A panel of Outrigger real estate experts had examined the club’s proposal and raised red...
the university of hawai'i system
New wave flooding tool provides future scenarios for West Maui
A new interactive mapping tool created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) provides West Maui community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials with predictions of coastal flooding under various scenarios of sea level and a range of wave events. The combination...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Here's what the rising cost of goods and services means for restaurants, bars
Consumer prices have gone up almost 7% overall in Honolulu in the last year, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report found increases across all sectors — including food. The food marketing agency Food Gurus Hawaii tracks trends in restaurant sales each...
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Station ALOHA
This week’s Image of the Week is from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Woods Hole – Hawaiʻi Ocean Time Series site (WHOTS). Hawaiʻi Institute for Marine Biology Visiting Researcher Program Coordinator Kelsey Maloney shared this image: “Tully Rohrer waiting for the deployment of the WHOTS-18 mooring at Station ALOHA. WHOTS is the Woods Hole – Hawaiʻi Ocean Time-series (HOT) site. This is a joint project between the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology’s HOT program and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute upper ocean processes team. We have been doing this project for 18 years, and it’s still going strong with our commitment to understanding the ocean around us.”
Hawaii monk seal, PO8, is gifted his name
Rocky, the monk seal's, newest pup has been named after his independence and curiosity.
Ala Moana Center extending its hours in September
Starting Sept. 1, Ala Moana Center will extend its hours and be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Wela
—Hot, burned; heat, temperature. “As the wela of summer swells throughout Hawaiʻi, may we all look forward to cooler days ahead as the arrival of the fall 2022 semester draws near. Excited to reconnect with colleagues on campus and meet new faces.”. —Moanikeʻala Nabarro, Office of Communications, University of...
KITV.com
Honolulu City Council will vote to limit commercial activity at popular beach park
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu City Council continues to crack down on commercial activity. It's set to discuss and vote Wednesday on whether Kokololio Beach Park will join the list of places on Oahu where tours and buses aren't allowed.
Night market coming to Ala Moana Center this week
The bi-monthly event is a partnership between the shopping mall and Hawaii Craft and Foodie Fest.
Update to Hawaii couple who got $18,000 electric bill to pay for neighborhood streetlights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been six months since a Maili couple received a $18,000 bill from Hawaiian Electric Company to cover the streetlights in their neighborhood. KHON2 was first to report the issue back in February when Desha-Ann Kealoha and her husband said their home was the only one to receive this bill and that […]
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
dailyadvent.com
Yireh Offers Summer Style Through Ethically Made Island Wear
Honolulu (KHON2) – Yireh is providing elegant and effortless island wear designed to empower and encourage women. While studying abroad in Indonesia, local designer Emily Jaime is bringing her inspiration from overseas to Hawaii, in the form of island apparel and accessories. “I met a family of artisans who I became close...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For some, working from home is the ‘new normal’ — and the workforce is embracing it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than a decade, Shauna Pantohan would make the hours-long commute to her Bank of Hawaii office downtown. She says the pandemic was a blessing in disguise. “I could roll out of bed and have stretchy pants on the bottom and then a nice top bottom...
KITV.com
Kaimana Beach's Hawaiian Monk seal pup finally named -- by elementary school students
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kaimana Beach's newest Hawaiian Monk seal pup officially has a name. Nearly 100 fourth graders attending Waikiki Elementary voted and decided upon the name Koalani, meaning 'heavenly warrior'.
wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail up Diamond Head is one of the most popular hikes in Hawaii. Officials might say it’s a bit too popular. Three months ago, a reservation system was imposed to control the crowds and keep hikers safer. To get to the beautiful views of Diamond...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Cancer Center contributes to latest national sunscreen study
The University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center has contributed to a new report released on August 9, highlighting key takeaways on sunscreen including how ultraviolet (UV) radiation is associated with skin cancer and how sunscreen has contributed to risk reduction. It also recommended that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pursue an ecological risk assessment on all UV filters, chemicals added to sunscreen to absorb or block the sun’s UV radiation. The assessment would identify potential risks to aquatic ecosystems and the species that live in them.
DOH announces new COVID-19 vaccine available in Hawaii
The Hawaii Department of Health announced on Wednesday about scheduling opportunities for Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in Hawaii.
KITV.com
$30 million COVID-19 relief fund established for Honolulu County nonprofit organizations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is setting aside $30-million for local non-profit organizations that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organizations can receive up to $100,000 if they meet certain criteria that demonstrate economic harm directly related to the pandemic. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Applications will be accepted starting in early September.
Hawaii Magazine
Your Guide to Living in this Windward Oʻahu Beach Town
Agents at List Sotheby’s International Realty use two words to describe Kailua: beach town. “Kailua is a location with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world,” says Heather Selvitelle, a multi-award-winning agent at List Sotheby’s International Realty. “There’s this feeling of being in a small beach community, but with growing opportunities. It feels like a family community.”
