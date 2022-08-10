ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

New wave flooding tool provides future scenarios for West Maui

A new interactive mapping tool created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) provides West Maui community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials with predictions of coastal flooding under various scenarios of sea level and a range of wave events. The combination...
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Image of the Week: Station ALOHA

This week’s Image of the Week is from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Woods Hole – Hawaiʻi Ocean Time Series site (WHOTS). Hawaiʻi Institute for Marine Biology Visiting Researcher Program Coordinator Kelsey Maloney shared this image: “Tully Rohrer waiting for the deployment of the WHOTS-18 mooring at Station ALOHA. WHOTS is the Woods Hole – Hawaiʻi Ocean Time-series (HOT) site. This is a joint project between the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology’s HOT program and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute upper ocean processes team. We have been doing this project for 18 years, and it’s still going strong with our commitment to understanding the ocean around us.”
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Wela

—Hot, burned; heat, temperature. “As the wela of summer swells throughout Hawaiʻi, may we all look forward to cooler days ahead as the arrival of the fall 2022 semester draws near. Excited to reconnect with colleagues on campus and meet new faces.”. —Moanikeʻala Nabarro, Office of Communications, University of...
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood

Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
dailyadvent.com

Yireh Offers Summer Style Through Ethically Made Island Wear

Honolulu (KHON2) – Yireh is providing elegant and effortless island wear designed to empower and encourage women. While studying abroad in Indonesia, local designer Emily Jaime is bringing her inspiration from overseas to Hawaii, in the form of island apparel and accessories. “I met a family of artisans who I became close...
NewsBreak
wealthofgeeks.com

The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
the university of hawai'i system

UH Cancer Center contributes to latest national sunscreen study

The University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center has contributed to a new report released on August 9, highlighting key takeaways on sunscreen including how ultraviolet (UV) radiation is associated with skin cancer and how sunscreen has contributed to risk reduction. It also recommended that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pursue an ecological risk assessment on all UV filters, chemicals added to sunscreen to absorb or block the sun’s UV radiation. The assessment would identify potential risks to aquatic ecosystems and the species that live in them.
KITV.com

$30 million COVID-19 relief fund established for Honolulu County nonprofit organizations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is setting aside $30-million for local non-profit organizations that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organizations can receive up to $100,000 if they meet certain criteria that demonstrate economic harm directly related to the pandemic. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Applications will be accepted starting in early September.
Hawaii Magazine

Your Guide to Living in this Windward Oʻahu Beach Town

Agents at List Sotheby’s International Realty use two words to describe Kailua: beach town. “Kailua is a location with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world,” says Heather Selvitelle, a multi-award-winning agent at List Sotheby’s International Realty. “There’s this feeling of being in a small beach community, but with growing opportunities. It feels like a family community.”
