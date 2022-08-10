ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Vigo County Council delays the vote on commissioner's $3.2 million request

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council wanted to hear more information on a request from the Vigo County commissioners. The request was to use $3.2 million federal dollars for two major projects. One plan was to use $1.2 million to improve safety at the Vigo County Government Annex by creating one main entrance, but it was not favored among some of the public.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County I-Read results are in line with the rest of Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's third-grade reading proficiency rates fall in line with the state as a whole. Statewide I-Read 3 results show around 82 percent of third graders can read proficiently. In Vigo County, third graders are 81 percent proficient. The district says this rate is higher...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Wabash, IN
County
Vigo County, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Council fine-tuning 2023 budget - see the latest numbers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council continues to fine-tune its 2023 budget. The budget is paid for through property taxes, income taxes, fees, and miscellaneous revenue. The proposed budget is more than $84.5 million. That's about $13 million more than this year's budget. Now, of that total,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Vigo council votes on gasoline, ARPA funds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Council approved multiple additional appropriations for gasoline for various departments at its meeting on Tuesday. Those departments would include the Sheriff’s, Health, Highway and Parks department. The council sent a memo to departments for requests for additional gasoline appropriations. This...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

INDOT provides an update for ongoing construction projects

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you hit the roads in the Wabash Valley, you've likely noticed several road-closed signs - but several have started to reopen. State Road 63 between Terre Haute and Clinton is ready for drivers. The northbound lanes were closed, but as of Thursday morning that is no longer the case.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Infrastructure#Urban Construction
WTHI

New pavilion dedicated in 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points neighborhood in Terre Haute is adding more features for the community. On Thursday, 12 Points Revitalization dedicated a new shelter. It's located by Illumination Wellness on Lafayette Avenue. The pavilion will be used for the creator's market, farmer's market and even for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man becomes a firefighter

Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WTHI

Terre Haute's airport is one step closer to getting a new truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport is another step closer to getting new equipment" for its fire department. The airport board met on Wednesday. Airport fire chief Jeff Fisher says his department is just a few months away from receiving a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
CLAY CITY, IN
WTHI

New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth names director

The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has appointed Jessica Potts to the role of executive director. The organization says Potts most recently worked for the Southern Indiana Development Commission, helping the region develop an economic recovery and resiliency plan. Additionally, the alliance says Potts served as liaison between local...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

United Campus Ministries now part of National Register of Historic Places

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Campus Ministries building is now part of the National Register of Historic Places. The property sits on 7th Street in Terre Haute, surrounded by the campus of Indiana State University. The UCM building was originally known as the Wesley Foundation Student Center when it was built in 1965. United Campus Ministries now serves students from the four colleges in Vigo County.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy