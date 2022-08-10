Read full article on original website
WTHI
County commissioners work to develop a plan to make upcoming Riley spur trail a visitor destination
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is quickly moving along on the six-mile Riley spur trail. County crews are removing some of the old railroad ties along the trail. After the ties are removed, workers will begin mowing down some of the overgrown grass in the area. Vigo County Commissioner...
WTHI
Vigo County commissioners take steps to keep kids safe as school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It may still be sunny and warm out, but it will not stay that way for the rest of the school year. Vigo County Commissioners have been working with local schools on keeping kids safe on the road during bad weather. Commissioners are getting bus...
WTHI
Vigo County Council delays the vote on commissioner's $3.2 million request
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council wanted to hear more information on a request from the Vigo County commissioners. The request was to use $3.2 million federal dollars for two major projects. One plan was to use $1.2 million to improve safety at the Vigo County Government Annex by creating one main entrance, but it was not favored among some of the public.
WTHI
Vigo County I-Read results are in line with the rest of Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's third-grade reading proficiency rates fall in line with the state as a whole. Statewide I-Read 3 results show around 82 percent of third graders can read proficiently. In Vigo County, third graders are 81 percent proficient. The district says this rate is higher...
WTHI
Vigo County Council fine-tuning 2023 budget - see the latest numbers
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council continues to fine-tune its 2023 budget. The budget is paid for through property taxes, income taxes, fees, and miscellaneous revenue. The proposed budget is more than $84.5 million. That's about $13 million more than this year's budget. Now, of that total,...
WTHI
Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent. The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page. They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it...
mymixfm.com
Vigo council votes on gasoline, ARPA funds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Council approved multiple additional appropriations for gasoline for various departments at its meeting on Tuesday. Those departments would include the Sheriff’s, Health, Highway and Parks department. The council sent a memo to departments for requests for additional gasoline appropriations. This...
WTHI
INDOT provides an update for ongoing construction projects
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you hit the roads in the Wabash Valley, you've likely noticed several road-closed signs - but several have started to reopen. State Road 63 between Terre Haute and Clinton is ready for drivers. The northbound lanes were closed, but as of Thursday morning that is no longer the case.
WTHI
"You got to have dedication..." Van Buren Fire Department looking for more volunteers
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, nearly 70% of all firefighters are volunteers. But, the number has decreased over the years. Something one local fire department knows first hand. The Van Buren Fire Department serves about 37 square miles in Clay County. While it's an...
WTHI
New pavilion dedicated in 12 Points neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points neighborhood in Terre Haute is adding more features for the community. On Thursday, 12 Points Revitalization dedicated a new shelter. It's located by Illumination Wellness on Lafayette Avenue. The pavilion will be used for the creator's market, farmer's market and even for...
WTHI
This year - you'll need to apply for free or reduced lunches at Vigo County schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This year, Vigo County will not offer free breakfast and lunches to all students. In the past, all students were served free meals at school - regardless of their financial situation. Now, they'll need to apply for the free and reduced lunch program. You can...
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
WTHI
Terre Haute's airport is one step closer to getting a new truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport is another step closer to getting new equipment" for its fire department. The airport board met on Wednesday. Airport fire chief Jeff Fisher says his department is just a few months away from receiving a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.
First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
WTHI
New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
Inside Indiana Business
Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth names director
The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has appointed Jessica Potts to the role of executive director. The organization says Potts most recently worked for the Southern Indiana Development Commission, helping the region develop an economic recovery and resiliency plan. Additionally, the alliance says Potts served as liaison between local...
WTHI
United Campus Ministries now part of National Register of Historic Places
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Campus Ministries building is now part of the National Register of Historic Places. The property sits on 7th Street in Terre Haute, surrounded by the campus of Indiana State University. The UCM building was originally known as the Wesley Foundation Student Center when it was built in 1965. United Campus Ministries now serves students from the four colleges in Vigo County.
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
WTHI
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing." Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!. However, it's important to note just how much of an...
