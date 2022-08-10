ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin Island, AL

Mobile County Commissioner fights to clean up Tillman's Corner homeless camp

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC15 is asking what's being done to address homeless camps in Tillman's Corner that people complain are going unchecked and wreaking havoc for property owners. A Mobile County Commissioner says he's working to get one cleared out behind Lowe's on Rangeline Road. It's next to a commercial building Thomas Smith recently purchased. Smith says it's been a nightmare daily dealing with issues like theft, litter, and people passed out in his parking lot.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
"Boutique Hotel" proposal for downtown Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A proposal for a new boutique hotel in downtown Fairhope is in the works. The location of the new proposed hotel is at the southeast corner of Oak and Section Streets in the central business district of downtown Fairhope. The vacant lot in downtown Fairhope...
FAIRHOPE, AL
Dauphin Island, AL
Dauphin Island, AL
After 6 months of input, Mobile redistricting map approved

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For more than six months, community members have been addressing Mobile City Council members about proposed redistricting maps. On Tuesday, city council came to a decision: district 7 is becoming the fourth majority black voting district. “It's been a long-time coming and change is surely...
MOBILE, AL
Housing prices continue to rise but sellers are still profiting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Prices continue to rise in the housing market in the Baldwin County area. Traditional housing sales prices have increased by almost 17% since last year across the bay. Even with these price increases, recent trends do show that sales are starting to slow down.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Scott Brooks
Optimism is up on The Parkway as Mobile Police Precinct 1 moves to D.I.P.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Bobby Lankford decided to open a BBQ restaurant a while back, he knew where he wanted it to be. "Well, I've been living over on Dog River for the past 23 years,” he says. “And whenever I decided to go into the restaurant business I wanted to do it close to home. And the parkway is home."
MOBILE, AL
Mobile Fire-Rescue talks training recruits and retention issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire Rescue is in the process of training new recruits. They invited the media to tag along and see the stress the recruits are put through before they can wear the uniform. And while getting recruits is not the problem for Mobile Fire-Rescue, they tell us retention is.
MOBILE, AL
Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
DAPHNE, AL
Baldwin County School System continues to grow

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's no secret the Baldwin County area is growing rapidly. So much so, two new schools are being added to the school system's roster beginning Wednesday. These additions have also created a need for more teachers. That's right, job fairs and an all-out blitz...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Pregnant woman escapes Prichard house fire

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A fire broke out at a home in Prichard on Newsome Street off St. Stephens Road Thursday afternoon. Prichard fire crews are still working to put out the fire. Heavy smoke is visible throughout the neighborhood. There was a pregnant woman inside the home when...
PRICHARD, AL
MPD Narcotics/Vice unit seizes $45K worth of cocaine

During a recent investigation, the MPD Narcotics/Vice Unit seized over one kilogram (kilo) of cocaine. Sabrocki Hunter, 44, was identified as a high-level cocaine dealer in the Mobile and Prichard area. On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Narcotics/ Vice unit, with the assistance of additional special...
MOBILE, AL
Mobile Police investigate death at Bayou Bend Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m., officers responded to 1957 Brill Road, Bayou Bend Apartments II, regarding one down. Upon arrival, police officers found a 54-year-old male unresponsive. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died. The victim's name will...
MOBILE, AL
Mobile Metro corrections officers showcase wearable weapon

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Corrections officers at Mobile Metro Jail showed NBC 15 News a newer tool they've been using to gain compliance when inmates fight or refuse to do what they're told. It's called the GLOVE (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter) and they’re worn like gloves. It's similar to a taser, but corrections officers believe they’re more effective in many scenarios at the jail.
MOBILE, AL

