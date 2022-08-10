Read full article on original website
Related
WPMI
Mobile County Commissioner fights to clean up Tillman's Corner homeless camp
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC15 is asking what's being done to address homeless camps in Tillman's Corner that people complain are going unchecked and wreaking havoc for property owners. A Mobile County Commissioner says he's working to get one cleared out behind Lowe's on Rangeline Road. It's next to a commercial building Thomas Smith recently purchased. Smith says it's been a nightmare daily dealing with issues like theft, litter, and people passed out in his parking lot.
WPMI
"Boutique Hotel" proposal for downtown Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A proposal for a new boutique hotel in downtown Fairhope is in the works. The location of the new proposed hotel is at the southeast corner of Oak and Section Streets in the central business district of downtown Fairhope. The vacant lot in downtown Fairhope...
WPMI
Mobile County Pay As You Go program approved to be on the November ballot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Commission has approved to put the Pay As You Go program on the November ballot. Officials said this program paves the way for dozens of road projects in the county. If voters vote yes in November, this would be the 19th Pay...
WPMI
Congestion management project completed in downtown Mobile on Government Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile said it partnered with the Alabama Department of Transportation to complete the "Smart City Project" to help with congestion along Government Street in downtown Mobile. The project was completed in May, according to the city. Designed by Kimley-Horn and constructed by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
After 6 months of input, Mobile redistricting map approved
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For more than six months, community members have been addressing Mobile City Council members about proposed redistricting maps. On Tuesday, city council came to a decision: district 7 is becoming the fourth majority black voting district. “It's been a long-time coming and change is surely...
WPMI
Housing prices continue to rise but sellers are still profiting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Prices continue to rise in the housing market in the Baldwin County area. Traditional housing sales prices have increased by almost 17% since last year across the bay. Even with these price increases, recent trends do show that sales are starting to slow down.
WPMI
Baldwin County's newest elementary school doubles as state-of-the-art tornado shelter
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Stonebridge Elementary School had its first day of classes Wednesday. It is a brand new school in the Baldwin County System. The third elementary school now in the Spanish Fort feeder pattern. After Enterprise High School in South East Alabama was hit hard 15...
WPMI
School Safety: Gulf Shores buying $300k magnetic door lock, monitoring system
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools are improving campus security as school systems around the country continue to re-examine their safety measures in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas Elementary School massacre. Added peace of mind is coming for educators and students inside Gulf Shores City...
RELATED PEOPLE
WPMI
Escambia County teacher alleges staff removed pictures of historical Black figures
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after an Escambia County special education teacher resigned just one day before the school year began, allegedly over classroom decorations. In a letter from the teacher posted in the Pensacola News Journal, the teacher says a staff member removed his pictures of...
WPMI
Optimism is up on The Parkway as Mobile Police Precinct 1 moves to D.I.P.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Bobby Lankford decided to open a BBQ restaurant a while back, he knew where he wanted it to be. "Well, I've been living over on Dog River for the past 23 years,” he says. “And whenever I decided to go into the restaurant business I wanted to do it close to home. And the parkway is home."
WPMI
Mobile Fire-Rescue talks training recruits and retention issues
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire Rescue is in the process of training new recruits. They invited the media to tag along and see the stress the recruits are put through before they can wear the uniform. And while getting recruits is not the problem for Mobile Fire-Rescue, they tell us retention is.
WPMI
Gulf Shores approves design work for new state-of-the-art high school
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools are one step closer to a much-needed expansion as city officials voted to move forward with design work on a new state-of-the-art high school. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students than when it launched in 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPMI
Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
WPMI
Baldwin County School System continues to grow
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's no secret the Baldwin County area is growing rapidly. So much so, two new schools are being added to the school system's roster beginning Wednesday. These additions have also created a need for more teachers. That's right, job fairs and an all-out blitz...
WPMI
Baldwin County adapts virtual schooling as students return to the classroom
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — What a difference two years makes. In 2020, covid created a need for thousands of students to attend virtual school. Baldwin County Schools already had an elementary and secondary virtual school in place, so it was an easy transition for the system to pivot and add more students to the mix.
WPMI
Pregnant woman escapes Prichard house fire
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A fire broke out at a home in Prichard on Newsome Street off St. Stephens Road Thursday afternoon. Prichard fire crews are still working to put out the fire. Heavy smoke is visible throughout the neighborhood. There was a pregnant woman inside the home when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPMI
MPD Narcotics/Vice unit seizes $45K worth of cocaine
During a recent investigation, the MPD Narcotics/Vice Unit seized over one kilogram (kilo) of cocaine. Sabrocki Hunter, 44, was identified as a high-level cocaine dealer in the Mobile and Prichard area. On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Narcotics/ Vice unit, with the assistance of additional special...
WPMI
Mobile Police investigate death at Bayou Bend Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m., officers responded to 1957 Brill Road, Bayou Bend Apartments II, regarding one down. Upon arrival, police officers found a 54-year-old male unresponsive. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died. The victim's name will...
WPMI
Mobile Metro corrections officers showcase wearable weapon
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Corrections officers at Mobile Metro Jail showed NBC 15 News a newer tool they've been using to gain compliance when inmates fight or refuse to do what they're told. It's called the GLOVE (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter) and they’re worn like gloves. It's similar to a taser, but corrections officers believe they’re more effective in many scenarios at the jail.
WPMI
Two Mobile County deputies injured while executing narcotics search warrant
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Two Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured Tuesday morning while executing a search warrant on Cedar Avenue in Mobile. According to the Sheriffs office, a flash bang denotated in the hand of one deputy and shrapnel from the device struck another deputy in the eye.
Comments / 0