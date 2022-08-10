Read full article on original website
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: SrA Brittney Watson
NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SrA Brittney Watson who serves in the U.S. Air Force and is based at Hurlburt Field.. She was recently honored as the 505th Command and Control Wing’s Airman of the Year. Thank you for your service, SrA...
WEAR
Back-to-school giveaway set for Sunday in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A back-to-school giveaway will be held in Pensacola on Sunday. The event is sponsored by Pensacola Topless Riders, Dirty South Toyz, Pensacola Vikings MC, and Governor Williams. The location of the giveaway will be at 3017 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and is set to run from...
First day of school for Northwest Florida Healthcare Academy
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new partnership between Okaloosa County School District and HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital birthed the The Health Academy of Northwest Florida for nursing students in the region. Under the HCA healthcare umbrella, the curriculum will give high school and college credit for a hands-on practical nursing program in […]
WKRG
A look inside Escambia County’s premier technical college
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Students of all ages are gearing up to head back into the classroom in Escambia County on Wednesday. At George Stone Technical College, students will have a hand on learning experience focused on getting them into the workforce as soon as they finish their time at the school.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Online Judeo-Christian radio station launches in Navarre
A new 24/7 religious radio station based out of Navarre launched Aug. 1 online and on the IHeartRadio app. The radio program is part of Igniting a Nation, a network which has had a television program based in the Birmingham, Alabama area. According to its website, Igniting a Nation is...
Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
Deputies seek woman for questioning in Pensacola killing
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has questions for a Pensacola woman related to a homicide that happened on Walnut Avenue in the Ensley community, according to an ECSO Facebook post. The ECSO Facebook post emphasized the department were searching for Amber Dawn Meadows, 46, only for questioning relating to the Monday […]
wuwf.org
Republicans Calkins and Rudman square off for Florida House District 3
Incumbent Jayer Williamson has endorsed Dr. Joel Rudman for the Florida House of Representatives District 3 seat. He made the announcement Wednesday morning on his Facebook page. "Honestly, I had no intentions of endorsing," he said in the post. "I actually told both candidates over two months ago that I...
Florida Men Busted Racing On A Bridge
Back on August 3 two drivers, one in a Ford Mustang the other in an Audi (we think an A4), decided to race each other on the fairly crowded Clyde B. Wells Bridge in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Apparently, the bridge is quite the popular spot for street racing. While that seems like a bad idea, it’s even worse when an unmarked cop car is right behind you, which was exactly what happened here.
WPMI
Orange Beach City School System prepares for first day of inaugural school year
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Tomorrow begins a new era for orange beach educators and students. A brand-new school system will be unveiled when the bell rings first thing in the morning... It’s been a busy race to the finish line for the school system. 107 days after announcing...
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. More News from WRBL In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his […]
WEAR
Another Pensacola contractor under fire by clients
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Another Pensacola contractor is being accused of ripping off his customers, and could also have his contractors license revoked this week if he doesn't pay back a former client. Jesse LaCoste is the brother in law of Matthew Banks, another contractor Channel 3 looked into last week.
getthecoast.com
Superintendent Marcus Chambers talks new school in Crestview, plus major construction plans
During a recent Republican Club town hall in Niceville, Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers addressed the district’s plans to build new schools in Okaloosa County, in addition to renovating existing facilities. He was asked the following question from a member in the audience:. Do aging school buildings need...
‘Dancer’ arrested for burglarizing storage units: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
3 men found with meth, heroin, arrested at Pensacola park
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man was arrested for trafficking heroin early Tuesday morning and two other Pensacola men were arrested on drug charges after being stopped at Juanita Williams Park. Spencer Barfield, 31, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jack Daniel Green, […]
Aldi, other stores coming to Crestview Commons
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview confirmed to WKRG News 5 which stores are moving into the long-awaited Crestview Commons shopping center. Aldi fans, get your quarters ready. Stores for Crestview Commons: Aldi Ulta Marshall’s Five Below Burlington’s Coat Factory Chili’s Chance Leavins, public information manager for the city, said more store-front spots […]
WEAR
Body of missing man recovered in wooded area in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies recently recovered the body of an Escambia County man who went missing a month ago. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Channel 3 on Tuesday that the body of 47-year-old Donald Milligan was recovered on July 26 in a wooded area of Blue Angel Pkwy.
wuwf.org
How medication is helping to treat opioid addiction in Northwest Florida
There’s a different kind of epidemic in Florida. The state ranks second in drug overdose deaths, with 7,900 drug overdose deaths reported from February 2021 to February 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to incomplete data, the CDC predicts that number to be closer to 8,205.
getthecoast.com
Niceville multi-use path to be built near Northwest Florida State College
At the latest Okaloosa County Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the spending of $550,000 of half-cent surtax funds for administration, traffic study, and design of the College Blvd Improvements in the Niceville area. The purpose of the project is to improve safety at intersections into-and-around Northwest Florida...
