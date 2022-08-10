ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Michels wins GOP governor nod in Wisconsin, handing Trump a win

By Max Greenwood
 1 day ago
Wisconsin businessman Tim Michels on Tuesday is projected to clinch the state’s Republican nomination for governor, beating out former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in a primary that emerged as the latest proxy war between former President Trump and other GOP heavyweights.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:35 p.m. EDT.

Michels, who jumped into the race in April, saw his support spike earlier this summer after Trump endorsed him. That put him in direct contention with Kleefisch, who led in most polls and also courted Trump’s support.

Kleefisch racked up her own high-profile endorsements. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) announced their support for her campaign late last month.

Trump’s endorsement of Michels also put him at odds with former Gov. Scott Walker, the one-time leader of the Wisconsin GOP who lost his bid for a third term in the governor’s mansion in 2018. Walker, who was largely responsible for building the Wisconsin Republican Party into a major political force, endorsed Kleefisch in the race.

But ultimately, Wisconsin Republicans sided with Trump, who is eager to claim victory in the Badger State after suffering a biting defeat there in the 2020 presidential election.

While Kleefisch was seen as the favorite of the Republican establishment in the gubernatorial primary, she also echoed the former president’s baseless claim that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

Michels, on the other hand, was more circumspect in his treatment of the 2020 election, refusing to say whether he would seek to reverse Trump’s loss in the last presidential election — an omission that set him apart from many other candidates whom Trump has endorsed this year.

Michel’s victory means he will go on to face Gov. Tony Evers this fall in one of the most competitive gubernatorial elections of the year. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, currently rates the contest as a toss-up.

Eddie Rodriguez
1d ago

The unnecessary raid on the President is going to be fuel that wins the midterms. Trump is going to be your president in 2024 💪🏽🇺🇸

WTFNOW
1d ago

Half the country lost their minds. They believe in the people screwing them and reject the people trying to help them. This country has a serious problem. They're willing to throw a democracy away for totalitarianism. These people don't realize they're supporting the people who support Citizens United. They're being played and don't know it.

Nurse from WI
1d ago

Anyone who approves of these Republicans have something seriously wrong with their minds. I'm being very serious. They have continued with this ejection fraud lie and people ACTUALLY still believe them. With seeing NO ACTUAL LEGITIMATE FACTUAL EVIDENCE. Proves how weak minded and gullible many of you truly are. You approve of criminals. You should be so proud of your decision making skills.

