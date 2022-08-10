Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
KPLC TV
Move of juvenile offenders to Jetson, Angola causes concern for activists
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Young offenders from the Bridge City Detention Center could soon find themselves locked up at Jetson Correctional or Angola State Prison. The move has activists like Gina Womack outraged. “The system has continued to fail our young people and by not actually providing the support...
WDSU
Constable: Officer who allegedly witnessed French Quarter rape, not NOPD but a deputy constable
NEW ORLEANS — Edwin Shorty, the elected Constable of Second City Court in Algiers confirms that the law enforcement officer who allegedly was told about a rape happening in the French Quarter and didn’t immediately respond is one of his deputies. A Second City Court deputy. Shorty is...
wgno.com
City officials say officer accused of ignoring French Quarter rape is not with the NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New details have been released after a woman said she was ignored by New Orleans Police Department officers after witnessing an unconscious woman being raped in the French Quarter. On Friday, the NOPD held a press conference to address the case, in which Supt. Shaun Ferguson...
fox8live.com
Defenders: Councilman works to toughen law on New Orleans’ blighted pools
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Gentilly resident said he has begged the City of New Orleans for 17 years to help with a dangerous, blighted pool in his neighborhood. Now, a city councilman is stepping in to try to get some answers and, possibly, change city code. In the back...
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating its alleged response to French Quarter rape report
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 911 recording from July 26 reveals the moments a woman reported a rape in the French Quarter at the corner of Toulouse and Royal streets. On that recording obtained by Fox 8 through a public records request, a caller is heard telling a dispatcher she believes an NOPD officer is about a block away.
fox8live.com
Mother accused of stabbing toddlers will be evaluated for competency to stand trial
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys for Janee Pedesclaux, a New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her two children, killing three-year-old Paris Roberts, appeared in court Thursday (Aug. 11). Attorneys asked and a judge granted to defer the scheduled Gwen’s Law hearing in favor of a mental competency evaluation. The state...
Project highlights more than 100 men serving life sentences at Angola Prison
The stories in the interviews range from inmates speaking on experiences in jail and where they are today to the crimes they committed.
Video shows ATV in violent collision with deputy after chase; charges downgraded
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Criminal charges against an 18-year-old New Orleans man after he struck a Plaquemines Parish deputy while fleeing on an ATV have been downgraded from attempted murder to aggravated second-degree battery as dash cam video of the collision and additional evidence did not support the higher charge in the eyes of prosecutors and a grand jury.
Newell: Despite Cantrell’s late efforts, citizens are now controlling the narrative on crime
I found last week’s press conference from Mayor LaToya Cantrell to be one of the most incredulous press conferences I’ve ever heard. She tried to cloak herself with the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department. She basically said that if y
brproud.com
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
fox8live.com
VIDEO: Plaquemines ATV pursuit and crash sends deputy and rider to the hospital
“We are not trying to negate his responsibility for being on an off-road vehicle on the main road, we’re not saying that he wasn’t wrong. What we’re saying is the force with which the police engaged him did not measure up to the infraction that he committed by being on an ATV,” said family spokesperson Ashonta Wyatt.
25 years after wrongful conviction, a man is free from Angola
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News met Cedric Dent the day he returned home to New Orleans after spending 25 years in prison, held behind bars at one of Americans toughest prisons. Dent remembers the day his life changed. "I was a working man, I was taking care of my...
fox8live.com
Covington rapist’s guilty plea latest success story of St. Tammany crime lab’s DNA testing
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington man pleaded guilty in a rape case this week after DNA evidence proved he committed the crime. The case demonstrates the importance of DNA testing in solving crimes, at a time when some agencies are dealing with backlogs of untested evidence. For more than...
fox8live.com
MISSING: Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer’s last seen driving in St. Bernard
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for the public’s assistance locating Jose Mulleady. Police say Mulleady was last seen around 6:43 p.m. on Mon., Aug. 8 in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie. Mulleady’s silver 2016 Honda...
New Orleanians fall victim to viral TikTok challenge that teaches criminals how to steal cars
WGNO's Anna McAllister spoke to one of the victims and an NOPD detective about the viral criminal trend that has reached New Orleans.
uptownmessenger.com
Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway
A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
fox8live.com
Body recovered from Slidell-area bayou after fisherman in kayak reported missing
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The body of a missing fisherman who never returned after taking a kayak out on the Doubloon Bayou was recovered late Tuesday night by a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office search team. The 28-year-old man, identified as David Anderson of Slidell, was last seen fishing...
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
wgno.com
NOPD called after victim in N.O. East shooting arrives at hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating soon after. Officers say they were made known of the incident just before 12:10. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the New Orleans...
