Bridge City, LA

fox8live.com

NOPD investigating its alleged response to French Quarter rape report

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 911 recording from July 26 reveals the moments a woman reported a rape in the French Quarter at the corner of Toulouse and Royal streets. On that recording obtained by Fox 8 through a public records request, a caller is heard telling a dispatcher she believes an NOPD officer is about a block away.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
HOUMA, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway

A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L'Observateur

Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August

New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD called after victim in N.O. East shooting arrives at hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating soon after. Officers say they were made known of the incident just before 12:10. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

