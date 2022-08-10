Read full article on original website
WLBT
MSDH sets up port-a-potties at downtown Jackson headquarters to conserve water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials also are being impacted by Jackson’s ongoing water woes, as evidenced by the port-a-potties set up outside the Mississippi State Department of Health’s downtown headquarters. MSDH confirmed that it had brought in portable toilets to help conserve water at the building,...
WAPT
Byram mayor frustrated by Jackson's latest water crisis
BYRAM, Miss. — Byram Mayor Richard White said he's in the dark about what's going on withJackson's latest water crisis. White said he's been unable to get any information from anyone in the Jackson mayor's office. "It's been real tough having to boil everything and buy bottled water everywhere,"...
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Thursday, August 11. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WAPT
Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
WLBT
Remember pets during the city’s boil water advisories
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents stocking up on bottled water should remember their pets as well. If boiling your water for consumption, veterinarians remind you to do so for your fur babies as well. One Jackson resident believes her dogs became ill from drinking the city’s water. “You...
WLBT
Contractor picks up 2 Jackson vacuum trucks after city falls behind on invoices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson recently lost two of its sewer vacuum trucks for lack of payment. This week, the owner of the vehicles informed the city that it was picking them up after the city failed to pay invoices for three or four months. The owner declined to comment...
WAPT
Jackson resident says raw sewage is running down the street, backing into her home
JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson residents are dealing with the smell, sight and hazard of having raw sewage backing into their homes. What looked to be sewage was flowing down Morton Avenue on Wednesday with bugs swarming under a home where a woman and her son, who are both disabled, are living.
Mechanical issues at Jackson’s water treatment plant causes low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced on Tuesday that mechanical issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant have caused some areas in the city to experience low water pressure. Neighbors are being asked to conserve water as crews make repairs to the plant. Jackson leaders said crews are working […]
WAPT
Jackson mayor says water is safe; state-issued boil-water notice remains in place
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city's water is safe, despite a state-issued boil-water notice. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued the notice July 29 because of higher than normal turbidity levels, or cloudy water. Lumumba held a news conference Monday outside the O.B....
madisoncountyjournal.com
Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay
RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
WAPT
JPD looking for bump in pay for officers
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police leaders are making their case for a big bump in pay for officers. City leaders were looking at the possibility of a $5 million tax increase during Wednesday's City Council Finance Committee meeting. "We are looking at that and trying to be competitive. The...
Rankin County supervisors contest Entergy rate plan
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Rankin County Board of Supervisors filed a Notice of Appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court to challenge a decision by the Mississippi Public Service Commission to grant Entergy a revised rate plan. The supervisors said they are concerned about the potential rate increase could affect citizens in […]
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
WLBT
Educators, restaurant owners ‘tapped out’ on Jackson’s water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two very different groups held two separate press conferences Monday with the very same request for state and local leaders: action. “We hope that the city leaders and state leaders can come together, put aside their partisan differences, and find a solution,” David Conn, owner of 4Top Hospitality Group, said. “Great leadership is action, not words. We want action.”
WAPT
Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments
JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
Mississippi organizations receive $500K donation to address health
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare awarded $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Mississippi. Leaders said the funds would expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, […]
Vicksburg leaders announce plans for bicentennial
VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and members of the Vicksburg 200 Committee announced on Wednesday the initial plans for the commemoration of the city’s bicentennial. Vicksburg was incorporated on January 29, 1825. Leading up to and throughout 2025, the committee intends to work with area teachers to develop educational opportunities that […]
WAPT
JPS dealing with Jackson water issues as students settle in for new school year
JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Errick Greene and his team work to make the first few days of school good ones for returning students, they were hit with a problem that's plaguing everyone in the capital city: another water crisis. "Water pressure, from time to time,...
Stokes to propose solutions to Jackson’s water issue
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman is asking the state or federal government to intervene in Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking for either state or federal help by placing Jackson’s water under a receivership until it’s in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. He says it’s […]
