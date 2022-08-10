ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KLTV

Waco: Suspension Bridge restoration nearing completion

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Anyone crossing the Brazos River into downtown Waco this week got an eye-full. “We have had a bunch of activity this week,” said Tom Balk, Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Waco. The Suspension Bridge renovation has reached a major milestone:...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Massive construction project nears end, all I-35 lanes opening in Waco

WACO, Texas — All I-35 lanes are opening for traffic — north & south — in wake of massive construction project in Waco. "We can see the end from here!" the City of Waco said Tuesday in a social media post. "Workers have really strived to finish ahead of schedule with the project scheduled for completion in early 2023."
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Material shortages, utility conflicts cause major delay in Kegley Road project in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A project to widen Kegley Road in Temple won't be finished until January 2023 which is nearly a year behind schedule, according to the city of Temple. The city said material shortages and utility conflicts are causing the delay. Earlier in the year, the Contractor had trouble obtaining C-900 PVC water pipe, valves and related accessories due to supply chain difficulties.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Multiple agencies assist in Elm Mott brush fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in the Elm Mott area on Tuesday afternoon. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue posted on social media that they were paged for a grass fire on Shilling Drive. They responded with all available personnel and apparatus. Additional resources were immediately requested from surrounding agencies.
ELM MOTT, TX
#I 35#Signage#The Lanes#Txdot
fox44news.com

Back-to-School preps in full swing at Midway ISD

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is back in full swing, along with plenty of fun activities within the Midway Independent School District!. Here is a rundown of some key events coming up this month, courtesy of Director of Communications Traci Marlin:. Wednesday, August 10:. Fish Camp...
HEWITT, TX
fox44news.com

Body found near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco community invited to Push-In Ceremony

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is receiving a new Aerial Ladder Engine on Wednesday. The new fire engine is a 1,050-foot aerial ladder truck which is replacing a 75-foot long ladder, gaining 30-foot additional reach. The new ladder truck is equipped with improved emergency warning lights and sirens, 400 gallons of water, a pump, 85 feet of ground ladders, and a full complement of hoses to support firefighting.
WACO, TX
KCEN

802F 'Fire Boss' pilot describes fighting fires from the sky

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County firefighters have had to deal with dozens of wildfires over the summer. While some are manageable, larger fires like the Dog Ridge fire in Bell County, or the Crittenburg Complex fire on Fort Hood, which threatened local homes, require additional air support. That's...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Police identify Temple Lake Park drowning victim

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police have now identified the man who drowned in Temple Lake park Monday as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that Gomez had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not able to save him.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, six displaced in Copperas Cove house fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead, three people have been displaced and three pets have been displaced after a house fire in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm at approximately 7:08 a.m. Friday, reporting a fire in a home in the 100 block of January Street. Three fire engines, one ambulance, the shift supervisor, the fire chief, and several police officers responded to the call. The first arriving firefighters found smoke coming from upstairs, and were told two residents were still up there. Mutual aid assistance was immediately requested from the Fort Hood Fire Department and Fort Hood EMS.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
iheart.com

Chip and Joanna Gaines Causing Waco Residents to Lose Their Homes.

Chip and Joanna Gaines put Waco, Texas, on the map when their HGTV show "Fixer Upper" debuted in 2013. But now they're being accused of forcing longtime residents OUT. Thanks to their growing Magnolia EMPIRE, Waco is becoming a big tourist attraction . . . and some of the people who visit are deciding to STAY.
WACO, TX
KCEN

TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
