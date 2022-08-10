Read full article on original website
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
KLTV
Waco: Suspension Bridge restoration nearing completion
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Anyone crossing the Brazos River into downtown Waco this week got an eye-full. “We have had a bunch of activity this week,” said Tom Balk, Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Waco. The Suspension Bridge renovation has reached a major milestone:...
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
News Channel 25
Massive construction project nears end, all I-35 lanes opening in Waco
WACO, Texas — All I-35 lanes are opening for traffic — north & south — in wake of massive construction project in Waco. "We can see the end from here!" the City of Waco said Tuesday in a social media post. "Workers have really strived to finish ahead of schedule with the project scheduled for completion in early 2023."
West Adams area residents petitioning against possible new apartment complex
TEMPLE, Texas — Some re-zoning may be happening in Temple, which would bring a new apartment complex to the West Adams Ave area. Originally, residents in the area were told once First Baptist Church sold the land where this new apartment complex might be built, it would be a senior citizen's home.
KWTX
‘High alert’ in Killeen as the possibility of wildfires creeping into residential areas remains
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Day-by-day the threat of a wildfire creeping into a residential area is increasing, especially as many areas continue to see little-to-no rain. Many fire departments are putting in more hours than they have in the past and for the most-part Central Texas has been spared from any major damage.
KWTX
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
Material shortages, utility conflicts cause major delay in Kegley Road project in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A project to widen Kegley Road in Temple won't be finished until January 2023 which is nearly a year behind schedule, according to the city of Temple. The city said material shortages and utility conflicts are causing the delay. Earlier in the year, the Contractor had trouble obtaining C-900 PVC water pipe, valves and related accessories due to supply chain difficulties.
fox44news.com
Multiple agencies assist in Elm Mott brush fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in the Elm Mott area on Tuesday afternoon. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue posted on social media that they were paged for a grass fire on Shilling Drive. They responded with all available personnel and apparatus. Additional resources were immediately requested from surrounding agencies.
Waco family, 3-year-old daughter dead after fiery wrong-way crash: Texas DPS
A fatal crash outside Temple has killed a young couple and their 3-year-old daughter, officials said.
fox44news.com
Back-to-School preps in full swing at Midway ISD
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is back in full swing, along with plenty of fun activities within the Midway Independent School District!. Here is a rundown of some key events coming up this month, courtesy of Director of Communications Traci Marlin:. Wednesday, August 10:. Fish Camp...
fox44news.com
Body found near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Waco fire joins multiple agencies in fighting large brush fire
The Waco Fire Department reports they are assisting multiple agencies with a large brush fire.
fox44news.com
Waco community invited to Push-In Ceremony
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is receiving a new Aerial Ladder Engine on Wednesday. The new fire engine is a 1,050-foot aerial ladder truck which is replacing a 75-foot long ladder, gaining 30-foot additional reach. The new ladder truck is equipped with improved emergency warning lights and sirens, 400 gallons of water, a pump, 85 feet of ground ladders, and a full complement of hoses to support firefighting.
802F 'Fire Boss' pilot describes fighting fires from the sky
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County firefighters have had to deal with dozens of wildfires over the summer. While some are manageable, larger fires like the Dog Ridge fire in Bell County, or the Crittenburg Complex fire on Fort Hood, which threatened local homes, require additional air support. That's...
Police identify Temple Lake Park drowning victim
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police have now identified the man who drowned in Temple Lake park Monday as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that Gomez had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not able to save him.
fox44news.com
One dead, six displaced in Copperas Cove house fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead, three people have been displaced and three pets have been displaced after a house fire in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm at approximately 7:08 a.m. Friday, reporting a fire in a home in the 100 block of January Street. Three fire engines, one ambulance, the shift supervisor, the fire chief, and several police officers responded to the call. The first arriving firefighters found smoke coming from upstairs, and were told two residents were still up there. Mutual aid assistance was immediately requested from the Fort Hood Fire Department and Fort Hood EMS.
Feeling Extra Dry? Why Killeen, Texas Is Flushing Hydrants During a Drought
It isn't your imagination, it hasn't been raining, and yes, it's coming from the fire hydrants. Last week, the City of Killeen initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by Killeen City Council, with voluntary water conservation advised at all times for residents. One condition...
iheart.com
Chip and Joanna Gaines Causing Waco Residents to Lose Their Homes.
Chip and Joanna Gaines put Waco, Texas, on the map when their HGTV show "Fixer Upper" debuted in 2013. But now they're being accused of forcing longtime residents OUT. Thanks to their growing Magnolia EMPIRE, Waco is becoming a big tourist attraction . . . and some of the people who visit are deciding to STAY.
TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
Firefighters quickly contain active brush fire in Lacy Lakeview, area cleared
Crews are responding to an active brush fire on Gholson Road in Lacy Lakeview. "Homes in the area may experience a loss in electricity," said police.
