Read full article on original website
Related
Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
Recap: Poshmark Q2 Earnings
Poshmark POSH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Poshmark missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $7.35 million from the same period last...
Recap: Biolase Q2 Earnings
Biolase BIOL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biolase missed estimated earnings by 46.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.91 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $3.10 million from the same period last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: Intellicheck Q2 Earnings
Intellicheck IDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intellicheck beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $789 thousand from the same period last...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth
Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Airgain: Q2 Earnings Insights
Airgain AIRG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Airgain beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $1.99 million from the same period last...
Expert Ratings for Enovix
Enovix ENVX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $22.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $20.00.
LegalZoom.com: Q2 Earnings Insights
LegalZoom.com LZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LegalZoom.com beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $13.44 million from the same period last...
Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
SmartRent: Q2 Earnings Insights
SmartRent SMRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmartRent missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $20.73 million from the same period last...
Celcuity: Q2 Earnings Insights
Celcuity CELC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celcuity missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.5. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
AvePoint: Q2 Earnings Insights
AvePoint AVPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AvePoint missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $10.36 million from the same period last...
What 2 Bumble Analysts Are Saying After Q2 Earnings Report
Following Bumble Inc.’s BMBL second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, analysts released new notes for the online dating platform. The RBC Capital Markets Analyst: Brad Erickson maintained the firm's rating of Outperform while raising the bank’s price target to $33 from $30. Erickson’s Thesis: Bumble reported a solid second...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
68K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0