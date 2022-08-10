ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Benzinga

Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Recap: Poshmark Q2 Earnings

Poshmark POSH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Poshmark missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $7.35 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Biolase Q2 Earnings

Biolase BIOL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biolase missed estimated earnings by 46.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.91 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $3.10 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Intellicheck Q2 Earnings

Intellicheck IDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intellicheck beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $789 thousand from the same period last...
Kiplinger

Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth

Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Benzinga

Airgain: Q2 Earnings Insights

Airgain AIRG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Airgain beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $1.99 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Enovix

Enovix ENVX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $22.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $20.00.
Benzinga

LegalZoom.com: Q2 Earnings Insights

LegalZoom.com LZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LegalZoom.com beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $13.44 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

SmartRent: Q2 Earnings Insights

SmartRent SMRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmartRent missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $20.73 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Celcuity: Q2 Earnings Insights

Celcuity CELC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celcuity missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.5. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

AvePoint: Q2 Earnings Insights

AvePoint AVPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AvePoint missed estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $10.36 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

What 2 Bumble Analysts Are Saying After Q2 Earnings Report

Following Bumble Inc.’s BMBL second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, analysts released new notes for the online dating platform. The RBC Capital Markets Analyst: Brad Erickson maintained the firm's rating of Outperform while raising the bank’s price target to $33 from $30. Erickson’s Thesis: Bumble reported a solid second...
Benzinga

