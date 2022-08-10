Breaking down the Orange County rent referendum ballot measure
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners on Tuesday approved a temporary freeze on rent hikes for one year to appear on the November ballot.
The freeze applies to multifamily structures with four or more units. Heading into Tuesday’s vote, the measure contained a number of exceptions, including mobile homes, seasonal units and luxury apartments.
Commissioners made several adjustments before approving the referendum 4-3 to appear on November’s ballot.
Here are more details about the referendum:
- Rent increase maximums will be tied to inflation, not a 5% cap.
- Tenants will call 311 to initiate a complaint.
- In addition to fines, landlords could get jail time.
- If passed by voters, the freeze would take effect on Nov. 21.
- “Luxury” apartments only qualify for exemption if they existed before 1977.
