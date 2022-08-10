ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pell City, AL

wbrc.com

Shelby County teachers gear up for new school year

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Helena Intermediate School went back to class early on Wednesday, August 10 for meet the teacher day. Teacher Amanda Miller said it helps students to see their classrooms, desks, and meet teachers before the year starts. Half of Shelby County students will head...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Pell City Schools begins new school year

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Students are returning to the classroom in school districts across the state.Students in Pell City Schools returned Wednesday to start a new school year and educators hope to return to a normal learning environment. Masks are optional in the school district, and they have set new COVID procedures this year. […]
PELL CITY, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga High School auditorium experiencing issues with stage’s curtain rigging system

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Recently, a discovery was made at the Sylacauga High School’s (SHS) auditorium that brought the safety of the stage area into question. The cyclorama (CYC) curtain railing was damaged in some capacity not long ago, and it has been determined that a safety assessment crew is needed to check out the issue and see what needs to be done.
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Calera Police Department gets new SRO and K-9 unit

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, the Calera Police Department only had two full time School Resource Officers, but this year that has changed. This year Calera Police Department has seven SRO’s, 1 SRO sergeant and a drug detection K-9. Chief David Hyche said the two full time SRO’s...
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

First day postponed at Brighton School due to overnight fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Brighton School Tuesday did not head back to the classroom like other Jefferson County students. Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says the school caught fire overnight. No one was inside the school. Authorities are cleaning up and assessing to see when students...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Gadsden State names new Dean of Student Services

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Gadsden Community College named Dr. Janekia Mitchell as its new Dean of Student Services. Dr. Mitchell previously worked for Gadsden State as an outreach advisor for Upward Bound, a federal TRIO program that provides fundamental support to high school students in their preparation for college.
wbrc.com

Shelby County looking for input on comprehensive plan

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One of Alabama’s fastest growing counties wants to hear your thoughts as leaders prepare for the future. Based on predictions between now and 2045, they are looking at about 60 thousand additional residents and 20 thousand new housing units, but where is that growth going to occur and what is it going to look like?
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters. In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case. To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can...
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

State lawmakers intend on tackling exhibition driving problem

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A handful of state lawmakers are now thinking about what legislation they want to introduce to tackle exhibition driving. Some are focused on increasing the penalties for those involved in exhibition driving, while others will be built to try and help law enforcement end the problem. One suggestion is using cameras to identify vehicles who participate.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cahabasun.com

Trussville denies Glendale Farms development

TRUSSVILLE -- The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Mural in Birmingham brings awareness to gun violence in the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deadly violence is leaving it’s mark on Birmingham. That’s why an artist is putting a mural together calling for it to end. The mural, at the corner of 23rd Street South and 2nd Alley South, shows a hand throwing up the peace sign. Artist Kyle Holbrook hopes the mural which is one of many around the country will help spark conversations and solutions about ending gun violence.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

