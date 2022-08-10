Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Shelby County teachers gear up for new school year
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Helena Intermediate School went back to class early on Wednesday, August 10 for meet the teacher day. Teacher Amanda Miller said it helps students to see their classrooms, desks, and meet teachers before the year starts. Half of Shelby County students will head...
Pell City Schools begins new school year
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Students are returning to the classroom in school districts across the state.Students in Pell City Schools returned Wednesday to start a new school year and educators hope to return to a normal learning environment. Masks are optional in the school district, and they have set new COVID procedures this year. […]
wbrc.com
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention. It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
29% of students did not attend class the first day in Birmingham City Schools
Class is back in session and kids across Jefferson County are hitting the books and looking ahead to another school year.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga High School auditorium experiencing issues with stage’s curtain rigging system
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Recently, a discovery was made at the Sylacauga High School’s (SHS) auditorium that brought the safety of the stage area into question. The cyclorama (CYC) curtain railing was damaged in some capacity not long ago, and it has been determined that a safety assessment crew is needed to check out the issue and see what needs to be done.
wbrc.com
Community hopes programs with Birmingham Police prevent violence in neighborhoods
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Druid Hills Neighborhood are willing to do anything to keep their community safe. Charlie Williams is the President of the Neighborhood Association. He said the community has a good working relationship with the police, but that relationship works both ways. “Particularly with our...
Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
wbrc.com
Support and love pour into Birmingham as the search for Nathan Gemeinhart continues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still holding out hope that Nathan Gemeinhart is found and his loved ones are praying all around Birmingham. In the meantime, hundreds have donated to a GoFundMe created by Red Mountain Church to serve and provide for the Gemeinhart family. Pastor Charles Johnson admits...
wbrc.com
Calera Police Department gets new SRO and K-9 unit
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, the Calera Police Department only had two full time School Resource Officers, but this year that has changed. This year Calera Police Department has seven SRO’s, 1 SRO sergeant and a drug detection K-9. Chief David Hyche said the two full time SRO’s...
wbrc.com
First day postponed at Brighton School due to overnight fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Brighton School Tuesday did not head back to the classroom like other Jefferson County students. Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says the school caught fire overnight. No one was inside the school. Authorities are cleaning up and assessing to see when students...
WAFF
Gadsden State names new Dean of Student Services
GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Gadsden Community College named Dr. Janekia Mitchell as its new Dean of Student Services. Dr. Mitchell previously worked for Gadsden State as an outreach advisor for Upward Bound, a federal TRIO program that provides fundamental support to high school students in their preparation for college.
wbrc.com
Shelby County looking for input on comprehensive plan
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One of Alabama’s fastest growing counties wants to hear your thoughts as leaders prepare for the future. Based on predictions between now and 2045, they are looking at about 60 thousand additional residents and 20 thousand new housing units, but where is that growth going to occur and what is it going to look like?
wbrc.com
Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters. In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case. To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can...
wvtm13.com
Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Adolphus Jackson: First Black President of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
wbrc.com
State lawmakers intend on tackling exhibition driving problem
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A handful of state lawmakers are now thinking about what legislation they want to introduce to tackle exhibition driving. Some are focused on increasing the penalties for those involved in exhibition driving, while others will be built to try and help law enforcement end the problem. One suggestion is using cameras to identify vehicles who participate.
cahabasun.com
Trussville denies Glendale Farms development
TRUSSVILLE -- The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
wbrc.com
Mural in Birmingham brings awareness to gun violence in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deadly violence is leaving it’s mark on Birmingham. That’s why an artist is putting a mural together calling for it to end. The mural, at the corner of 23rd Street South and 2nd Alley South, shows a hand throwing up the peace sign. Artist Kyle Holbrook hopes the mural which is one of many around the country will help spark conversations and solutions about ending gun violence.
wbrc.com
Fallen Bibb County deputy’s daughters escorted on first day of school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputy Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer. On Tuesday, his daughters were escorted to their first day of Kindergarten and Middle School. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were part of the escort. Sheriff Jody Wade with...
