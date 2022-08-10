Read full article on original website
Woman found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a woman was convicted in connection to the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Nakia Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer. Police responded to The Trails at Northpointe Apartments in Jackson […]
WAPT
Jackson police investigating 86th homicide of 2022 after woman's body found behind church
Jackson police are investigating the city's 86th homicide of 2022 after finding the body of a woman behind a Jackson church Monday morning. Jackson police Chief Deputy Deric Hearn said the body of 45-year-old Allena Allen was found shot to death behind Evangelist Temple Church on University Boulevard Monday morning.
JPD: Victim shot, suspect injured in crash after fight
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Revels Avenue Thursday afternoon. Officer Sam Brown said a 39-year-old man was shot once in the lower right-side of the body after a fight. Brown said the suspect, 37-year-old Marvin Warren, fled the scene after the shooting and crashed near Bullard Street. […]
WLBT
Jackson man finds woman’s body while walking to work
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was found dead behind a building in the 700 block of University Boulevard in Jackson Monday morning. Police say the victim was 45-year-old Allena Allen, who had allegedly been shot. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn did not say what the...
WLBT
Man in critical condition after shooting 39-year-old, crashing vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are in the hospital, one in critical condition, after a shooting took place in Jackson on Thursday afternoon. According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot once in the lower right side of the body after a “dispute” with Marvin Warren, 37.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Man charged in hotel room murder
RIDGELAND — A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old during a party in hotel room off of I-55 Monday evening, the authorities said. The man accused, Johnterrius Demond Murriel, 21, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with...
WAPT
Man arrested in connection to several Warren County auto burglaries
A Vicksburg man is in custody in connection to a rash of auto burglaries in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says his office started investigating a string of auto burglaries in July. On Aug. 9, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Old Trace community south of Vicksburg. Upon arrival, they found Tylon Williams, 30, right after he broke into the vehicle.
WAPT
Hinds County jury convicts woman in 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend
Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II announced that a Hinds County jury convicted Nakia Wilson of second-degree murder in the 2018 stabbing death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer. Officers with the Jackson police department responded to 600 Trails at Northpointe Apartments in 2018 to reports of a stabbing. Upon...
WAPT
JPD officer arrested on gun charge
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police officer was arrested on a gun charge. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jacques Brown was arrested for a recent indictment for possession of a possession of a stolen firearm charge. Brown was being detained while awaiting bond Tuesday. Jackson Police Department officials...
WAPT
Two hospitalized after man shoots another, crashes car after fleeing scene
Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault that left two men hospitalized Thursday afternoon. Police said Marvin Warren, 37, shot a 39-year-old man once in the lower right side of the body after a dispute on the 3300 block of Revels Avenue. According to police, Warren fled the scene and...
WLBT
Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an RV...
WAPT
Family, friends gather to remember man shot to death on interstate
RIDGELAND, Miss. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a man who was shot and killed on the interstate. A balloon release was held at Freedom Ridge Park in honor of 32-year-old Kion Hughes. Jackson police said Hughes crashed after he was shot about 1 a.m. July 29 on the I-55 north frontage road near McDowell Road.
Mississippi police officer arrested on stolen firearm charge
A Mississippi police officer has been arrested for having a stolen firearm. WAPT News in Jackson reports that Jackson police officer Jacquez Brown was arrested by officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm. A Jackson Police spokesperson said...
Neshoba Democrat
Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County
A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
WLBT
18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots...
vicksburgnews.com
Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest
Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Martin Pace and Warren County authorities destroy meth lab, several arrests made
Local units with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by an agent from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, shut down a methamphetamine lab Tuesday morning. Several arrests were made at the scene. At about 7 a.m. a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive....
kicks96news.com
Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala
ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
WLBT
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes down...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Sheriff’s Office thwarts attempted break-in at Bovina church
An attempted burglary was reported on Monday at a church in the Bovina community. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County Sherriff Martin Pace said, Sheriff Deputies responded to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Warriors Trail. Pace said a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the church was reported, and...
