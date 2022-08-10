ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Woman found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a woman was convicted in connection to the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Nakia Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer. Police responded to The Trails at Northpointe Apartments in Jackson […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPD: Victim shot, suspect injured in crash after fight

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Revels Avenue Thursday afternoon. Officer Sam Brown said a 39-year-old man was shot once in the lower right-side of the body after a fight. Brown said the suspect, 37-year-old Marvin Warren, fled the scene after the shooting and crashed near Bullard Street. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson man finds woman’s body while walking to work

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was found dead behind a building in the 700 block of University Boulevard in Jackson Monday morning. Police say the victim was 45-year-old Allena Allen, who had allegedly been shot. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn did not say what the...
JACKSON, MS
madisoncountyjournal.com

Man charged in hotel room murder

RIDGELAND — A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old during a party in hotel room off of I-55 Monday evening, the authorities said. The man accused, Johnterrius Demond Murriel, 21, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with...
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Man arrested in connection to several Warren County auto burglaries

A Vicksburg man is in custody in connection to a rash of auto burglaries in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says his office started investigating a string of auto burglaries in July. On Aug. 9, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Old Trace community south of Vicksburg. Upon arrival, they found Tylon Williams, 30, right after he broke into the vehicle.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

JPD officer arrested on gun charge

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police officer was arrested on a gun charge. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jacques Brown was arrested for a recent indictment for possession of a possession of a stolen firearm charge. Brown was being detained while awaiting bond Tuesday. Jackson Police Department officials...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an RV...
CANTON, MS
WAPT

Family, friends gather to remember man shot to death on interstate

RIDGELAND, Miss. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a man who was shot and killed on the interstate. A balloon release was held at Freedom Ridge Park in honor of 32-year-old Kion Hughes. Jackson police said Hughes crashed after he was shot about 1 a.m. July 29 on the I-55 north frontage road near McDowell Road.
JACKSON, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County

A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots...
RIDGELAND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest

Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
WARREN COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala

ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes down...
JACKSON, MS

