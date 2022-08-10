Read full article on original website
Related
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends
One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Six Flags, Canada Goose, Warby Parker and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Six Flags (SIX) – The theme park operator's stock tumbled 12.8% in the premarket after its quarterly profit and revenue fell well short of Wall Street forecasts. Six Flags saw its results hit by a 22% drop in attendance, among other factors.
Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
SmartRent: Q2 Earnings Insights
SmartRent SMRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmartRent missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $20.73 million from the same period last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
LegalZoom.com: Q2 Earnings Insights
LegalZoom.com LZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LegalZoom.com beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $13.44 million from the same period last...
LifeMD: Q2 Earnings Insights
LifeMD LFMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LifeMD beat estimated earnings by 37.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $8.14 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Motley Fool
Despite Some Big Losers, These Growth Stocks Are Keeping the Nasdaq Bull Market Going
Shares of 23andMe have risen 30% this week, both before and since it reported earnings. Battery start-up Enovix's shares are skyrocketing after it reported earnings and said it was closer to commercial production. Weak guidance and a CFO change at Sonos have its shares sinking, while Marqeta's founder is stepping...
Recap: Poshmark Q2 Earnings
Poshmark POSH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Poshmark missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $7.35 million from the same period last...
What 2 Bumble Analysts Are Saying After Q2 Earnings Report
Following Bumble Inc.’s BMBL second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, analysts released new notes for the online dating platform. The RBC Capital Markets Analyst: Brad Erickson maintained the firm's rating of Outperform while raising the bank’s price target to $33 from $30. Erickson’s Thesis: Bumble reported a solid second...
Leafly Positioned For Long-Term Growth, Second Quarter Revenue Up 6% Sequentially To $12.1 Million
Recently, Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY, announced its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total revenue was $12.1 million, up 13.8% over Q2 2021 driven by growth in retailer and brand revenues. The gross margin was 88.0%, compared to 88.5% in Q2 2021. Total operating expense was...
Recap: Eton Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eton Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $4.29 million from the same...
Expert Ratings for Enovix
Enovix ENVX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $22.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $20.00.
Recap: Intellicheck Q2 Earnings
Intellicheck IDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intellicheck beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $789 thousand from the same period last...
Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings
Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
68K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0