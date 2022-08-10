It seems that those who object to the New Fairfield Board of Finance’s public comment policy want to lower the state of human interaction, already at its worst, to rock bottom. It is not unreasonable for a public forum to demand civil, informed discourse. The public is obligated to present comments that are on topic with the issue being discussed, backed up with facts, and voiced in a civil tone.

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO