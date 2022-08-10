Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
In a close race in Tuesday's primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party's nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
Danbury lawmakers lobby for cancer center after CT's second denial: 'It makes no sense at all'
Frustrations continue to mount for local officials and state legislators dismayed with a decision from state regulators to deny approval for the construction of an $80 million cancer treatment center on the west side of the city. The city...
Greenwich names interim assistant principals at New Lebanon, Western Middle schools
GREENWICH — Greenwich Public Schools announced the appointment of two interim assistant principals, continuing a string of hiring decisions prior to the school year's start. Jenna Mazzilli, a former New Lebanon School educator, is returning to the school as interim assistant principal, effective Tuesday. Erin Montague will serve...
Wilton finance board wants to be more involved in budget process
WILTON — The Board of Finance didn't outright say it would be recommending budget guidance for the Board of Education and Board of Selectmen for the upcoming fiscal year, but some members openly spoke of the benefits it could provide. It's a noticeable shift from roughly this time...
Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a "heavily unclean" microwave to "unlabeled food powder" in the basement. Milkcraft is...
Letter: Keeping public comments civil in New Fairfield
It seems that those who object to the New Fairfield Board of Finance’s public comment policy want to lower the state of human interaction, already at its worst, to rock bottom. It is not unreasonable for a public forum to demand civil, informed discourse. The public is obligated to present comments that are on topic with the issue being discussed, backed up with facts, and voiced in a civil tone.
Who are Connecticut players on the UConn football roster? Here’s the rundown
The UConn football team opens the 2022 season in just over two weeks. The Huskies start the Jim Mora era at Utah State before hosting Central Connecticut State in the home opener Sept. 3 at Rentschler Field. The struggling program will look to ignite a fan base that's been dwindling in recent years.
Photos: Construction begins on Norwalk’s first new school in 50 years
NORWALK — City and public school officials broke ground on the new Cranbury Elementary School on Thursday. The school construction is the first new school to be built in Norwalk in over 50 years. Construction on the 62,288-square-foot building will proceed throughout the school year. The existing Cranbury Elementary...
7 businesses opening new locations in Stamford soon
Here are some businesses excepted to open new...
2 CT state swimming areas reopen, 1 still closed due to water bacteria, officials say
Two state park swimming areas reopened Thursday, while another remains closed due to bacteria levels in the water, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Swimming is again allowed at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield...
Inspired by mom, grandmother, New Milford resident leads walk to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s
NEW MILFORD — Ivan Shiffman, 51, knows well how difficult it can be when a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's. His late grandmother, Bianca Musman, had the disease in the 1970s, and his mother, Paulette Schiffman, 82, was diagnosed last spring. Shiffman was selected this past May...
New Milford cracks down on ‘illegal’ swimming, ‘bags upon bags’ of trash found near Housatonic River
NEW MILFORD — The town has implemented new parking rules and ramped up police enforcement in an area along the Housatonic River where the mayor says the public has been swimming "illegally" and leaving behind their trash. A seasonal permit is now required to park along River...
Patagonia store at New Haven's Shops at Yale to close this month
The Shops at Yale will soon have a vacancy to fill at its 1 Broadway storefront in New Haven. That's because the Patagonia shop currently in its place announced it will be closing its doors later this month.
Downtown Danbury fair features health checks, family activities
DANBURY — A free community health fair featured blood pressure and glucose checks, alongside archery and face painting, in downtown Danbury on Wednesday afternoon. The Connecticut Institute for Communities, better known as CIFC, hosted the event with at least 20 other community organizations as part of National Community Health Center week. Attendees could meet CIFC doctors, learn about community partner services and water safety, and participate in other family-friendly activities.
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
Influx of New Yorkers fueled New Milford art and framing gallery’s expansion
NEW MILFORD — When Greg Mullen opened the Gregory James Gallery and Framing in 1996, he leased a small storefront on Bridge Street in downtown New Milford. Several addresses later, Mullen’s shop now occupies a 3,200-square-foot, newly remodeled space on busy Route 202, also known as Park Lane Road.
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Police: Wrong-way driver crashes on I-84 Danbury, no one injured
DANBURY — A local woman was cited after police said she drove the wrong way and crashed on Interstate 84 early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. State police said the 46-year-old driver and her 38-year-old passenger, both from Danbury, walked away unscathed from the single-vehicle crash, which happened less than a mile east of Exit 6 on the westbound side of the highway around 2:30 a.m.
Annabelle, other 'haunted' items of Ed and Lorraine Warren at center of viral TikTok: 'Where are you taking them'
On Aug. 7, TikTok user @ghostdude1 posted a now-viral video on the social media platform of him transporting Annabelle the doll as well a number of other "haunted" items from the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe. The man behind...
