Darien, CT

NewsTimes

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
SOUTHBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Wilton finance board wants to be more involved in budget process

WILTON — The Board of Finance didn’t outright say it would be recommending budget guidance for the Board of Education and Board of Selectmen for the upcoming fiscal year, but some members openly spoke of the benefits it could provide. It’s a noticeable shift from roughly this time...
WILTON, CT
NewsTimes

Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows

WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Letter: Keeping public comments civil in New Fairfield

It seems that those who object to the New Fairfield Board of Finance’s public comment policy want to lower the state of human interaction, already at its worst, to rock bottom. It is not unreasonable for a public forum to demand civil, informed discourse. The public is obligated to present comments that are on topic with the issue being discussed, backed up with facts, and voiced in a civil tone.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Who are Connecticut players on the UConn football roster? Here’s the rundown

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football team opens the 2022 season in just over two weeks. The Huskies start the Jim Mora era at Utah State before hosting Central Connecticut State in the home opener Sept. 3 at Rentschler Field. The struggling program will look to ignite a fan base that’s been dwindling in recent years.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Photos: Construction begins on Norwalk’s first new school in 50 years

NORWALK — City and public school officials broke ground on the new Cranbury Elementary School on Thursday. The school construction is the first new school to be built in Norwalk in over 50 years. Construction on the 62,288-square-foot building will proceed throughout the school year. The existing Cranbury Elementary...
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

7 businesses opening new locations in Stamford soon

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "The city that works" will be getting some new employees soon when these businesses, which range from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores, open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses excepted to open new...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Patagonia store at New Haven's Shops at Yale to close this month

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Shops at Yale will soon have a vacancy to fill at its 1 Broadway storefront in New Haven. That’s because the Patagonia shop currently in its place announced it will be closing its doors later this month.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Downtown Danbury fair features health checks, family activities

DANBURY — A free community health fair featured blood pressure and glucose checks, alongside archery and face painting, in downtown Danbury on Wednesday afternoon. The Connecticut Institute for Communities, better known as CIFC, hosted the event with at least 20 other community organizations as part of National Community Health Center week. Attendees could meet CIFC doctors, learn about community partner services and water safety, and participate in other family-friendly activities.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
NewsTimes

Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations

Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Wrong-way driver crashes on I-84 Danbury, no one injured

DANBURY — A local woman was cited after police said she drove the wrong way and crashed on Interstate 84 early Wednesday morning. No one was injured. State police said the 46-year-old driver and her 38-year-old passenger, both from Danbury, walked away unscathed from the single-vehicle crash, which happened less than a mile east of Exit 6 on the westbound side of the highway around 2:30 a.m.
DANBURY, CT

