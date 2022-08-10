Read full article on original website
Gaston, Bradley seek to move past bitter primary campaign
BRIDGEPORT — State Sen. Dennis Bradley was in high spirits about an hour after polls closed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary against the Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidate, Rev. Herron Gaston, an aide to Mayor Joe Ganim and Methodist pastor. The incumbent, whose 23rd District includes parts of...
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
darientimes.com
Recount looms after 5-vote margin in Bridgeport House primary
BRIDGEPORT — A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary between City Councilman Marcus Brown and state Rep. Jack Hennessy after unofficial election results showed the two candidates separated by just five votes. Amid low turnout, Brown, 31, appeared to capture 579 votes while Hennessy, 71, the Park...
Norwalk voters go heavy for Thomas, Stevenson
NORWALK, Conn. — Here are Norwalk’s primary results, as provided by Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells:. She will challenge U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich).
McGee wins Democratic primary race for 116th House District seat
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Rep. Treneé McGee won the Democratic primary for the 116th House District as she seeks to keep her seat this coming November. Abortion rights, West Haven’s poor finances, and a scandal over COVID-19 money loomed over the primary race. McGee, 28, who won a special election after the former […]
Register Citizen
Former Darien first selectman Jayme Stevenson wins GOP primary in 4th Congressional District
DARIEN — Jayme Stevenson, a former Darien first selectman, is the winner of Tuesday’s GOP primary for the 4th Congressional District. Stevenson earned the Republican Party’s endorsement at a convention this spring. But Michael Goldstein, a doctor, lawyer and Greenwich resident, forced a primary election against her by gathering signatures from GOP voters.
Perez Tire Center relocates from Bridgeport to Stratford
Perez Tire Center has relocated from Bridgeport to 1800 Stratford Ave. in Stratford.
Register Citizen
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Now Has 'The Mammone Rule' To Circumvent The Rules
ANSONIA — On July 12, the Ansonia Board of Alderman unanimously approved the sale of Olson Drive to a developer for privatized use, despite a majority of Ansonia residents who attended the public hearing voicing valid concerns or direct opposition to the sale. I am not surprised by the actions of the Board, as public hearings usually are nothing more than going through the motions, with this mayor and administration doing whatever they want. Despite their routine disregard for public concerns, I am still flabbergasted by the events that occurred just prior to the vote to sell the property.
2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter
Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter. The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders. Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack...
Register Citizen
More than 2,800 Norwalk residents have voted in CT primary
NORWALK — Local Republicans and Democrats headed to the polls Tuesday to determine who from each party will be on November’s ballot for some of the state’s top elected positions. For the first time in the city’s history, ballots in Spanish were available, Norwalk Town Clerk Rick...
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
Democrats Tap New Haven’s Russell For Treasurer, Thomas For Sec’y Of The State
New Haven will have a candidate on the statewide ballot this November for the first time since 2006, now that Erick Russell has won Tuesday’s party primary for state treasurer. Russell won a three-way race over fellow New Havener Karen DuBois-Walton and Dita Bhargava of Greenwich. The 33-year-old attorney...
Register Citizen
Stamford assistant police chief tapped as city’s public safety chief
STAMFORD — A Stamford assistant police chief will succeed former Public Safety Director Ted Jankowski, Mayor Caroline Simmons' office announced Thursday. Simmons chose Louis DeRubeis, a 25-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, to lead the city's public safety operations. "Lou brings 25 years of law enforcement experience, with...
Register Citizen
West Haven City Council delays vote on trash pickup pilot program
WEST HAVEN — City officials believe a state grant can save taxpayers money on waste manegement in the long run, but plans to accept that grant were derailed Wednesday over concerns of transparency and communication. The City Council canceled a special meeting during which it was to consider accepting...
15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case
An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
Register Citizen
Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
Register Citizen
Ganim comes clean to panel in hearing on getting law license back
HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke publicly and in detail for the first time Tuesday about taking bribes while he was mayor of the state’s largest city in the 1990s. Wiping tears from his face, Ganim told a five-member committee considering whether to recommend he get his...
3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield
Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
