ANSONIA — On July 12, the Ansonia Board of Alderman unanimously approved the sale of Olson Drive to a developer for privatized use, despite a majority of Ansonia residents who attended the public hearing voicing valid concerns or direct opposition to the sale. I am not surprised by the actions of the Board, as public hearings usually are nothing more than going through the motions, with this mayor and administration doing whatever they want. Despite their routine disregard for public concerns, I am still flabbergasted by the events that occurred just prior to the vote to sell the property.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO