ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Gaston, Bradley seek to move past bitter primary campaign

BRIDGEPORT — State Sen. Dennis Bradley was in high spirits about an hour after polls closed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary against the Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidate, Rev. Herron Gaston, an aide to Mayor Joe Ganim and Methodist pastor. The incumbent, whose 23rd District includes parts of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
SOUTHBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Recount looms after 5-vote margin in Bridgeport House primary

BRIDGEPORT — A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary between City Councilman Marcus Brown and state Rep. Jack Hennessy after unofficial election results showed the two candidates separated by just five votes. Amid low turnout, Brown, 31, appeared to capture 579 votes while Hennessy, 71, the Park...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Stratford, CT
Government
City
Stratford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Government
Bridgeport, CT
Elections
State
Connecticut State
Stratford, CT
Elections
WTNH

McGee wins Democratic primary race for 116th House District seat

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Rep. Treneé McGee won the Democratic primary for the 116th House District as she seeks to keep her seat this coming November. Abortion rights, West Haven’s poor finances, and a scandal over COVID-19 money loomed over the primary race. McGee, 28, who won a special election after the former […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Former Darien first selectman Jayme Stevenson wins GOP primary in 4th Congressional District

DARIEN — Jayme Stevenson, a former Darien first selectman, is the winner of Tuesday’s GOP primary for the 4th Congressional District. Stevenson earned the Republican Party’s endorsement at a convention this spring. But Michael Goldstein, a doctor, lawyer and Greenwich resident, forced a primary election against her by gathering signatures from GOP voters.
DARIEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Brown
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Now Has 'The Mammone Rule' To Circumvent The Rules

ANSONIA — On July 12, the Ansonia Board of Alderman unanimously approved the sale of Olson Drive to a developer for privatized use, despite a majority of Ansonia residents who attended the public hearing voicing valid concerns or direct opposition to the sale. I am not surprised by the actions of the Board, as public hearings usually are nothing more than going through the motions, with this mayor and administration doing whatever they want. Despite their routine disregard for public concerns, I am still flabbergasted by the events that occurred just prior to the vote to sell the property.
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

More than 2,800 Norwalk residents have voted in CT primary

NORWALK — Local Republicans and Democrats headed to the polls Tuesday to determine who from each party will be on November’s ballot for some of the state’s top elected positions. For the first time in the city’s history, ballots in Spanish were available, Norwalk Town Clerk Rick...
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Election Local#Senate Seat#State Elections#Election Fraud#Ct#Stratford Senate#Yale#Democrat
Register Citizen

Stamford assistant police chief tapped as city’s public safety chief

STAMFORD — A Stamford assistant police chief will succeed former Public Safety Director Ted Jankowski, Mayor Caroline Simmons' office announced Thursday. Simmons chose Louis DeRubeis, a 25-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, to lead the city's public safety operations. "Lou brings 25 years of law enforcement experience, with...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven City Council delays vote on trash pickup pilot program

WEST HAVEN — City officials believe a state grant can save taxpayers money on waste manegement in the long run, but plans to accept that grant were derailed Wednesday over concerns of transparency and communication. The City Council canceled a special meeting during which it was to consider accepting...
Journal Inquirer

15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case

An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Register Citizen

Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows

WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Ganim comes clean to panel in hearing on getting law license back

HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke publicly and in detail for the first time Tuesday about taking bribes while he was mayor of the state’s largest city in the 1990s. Wiping tears from his face, Ganim told a five-member committee considering whether to recommend he get his...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best

I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield

Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy