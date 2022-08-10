One Kentucky mother of five shares why she takes so many photos of her family and the reason may surprise you or at least make you think twice. Angel here and there are several reasons I take so many photos of my children but one very special reason. I'm a mother of five beautiful kiddos. They range from 19 all the way down to 6. In the almost 20 years I have been a mother I have nearly lost two of my children. Sadly, one of my precious girls was taken by SIDS when she was just shy of two months old.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO