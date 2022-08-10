It will be pretty comfortable tonight as we cool into the mid 60s for Tuesday morning. We keep heating up Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. The mid 90s return Thursday, but a weak cold front will try to push into the region Friday. It could get close enough to drop Omaha into the low 90s, but that isn't a guarantee yet.

