Adoption Option: Link at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Meet Link! He is an 8-year-old brown and black German Shepherd Dog and Labrador Retriever mix. He is 62 pounds and a neutered male. He is looking for a family that will support him in physical and mental activity. He of course enjoys playing games and finding treats using his senses but especially his nose.
Warmer Weather On The Way
It will be pretty comfortable tonight as we cool into the mid 60s for Tuesday morning. We keep heating up Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. The mid 90s return Thursday, but a weak cold front will try to push into the region Friday. It could get close enough to drop Omaha into the low 90s, but that isn't a guarantee yet.
Offense struggles during Nebraska football practice inside Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The offense struggled during much of the Nebraska football team's practice inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. Quarterback Casey Thompson and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple weren't shy stating that the defense won the day. "We had a bad day today," Whipple said. "I think the guys...
2022 Pigskin Previews: Omaha Skutt Catholic Skyhawks
OMAHA (KMTV) — The Omaha Skutt Catholic football team is coming off its 8th state semifinal playoff appearance in the past nine years. But the Skyhawks haven't made it Memorial Stadium in three years. Matt Turman's team is determined to get back to Lincoln in 2022 after a rare...
