Mississippi police officer arrested on stolen firearm charge
A Mississippi police officer has been arrested for having a stolen firearm. WAPT News in Jackson reports that Jackson police officer Jacquez Brown was arrested by officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm. A Jackson Police spokesperson said...
WLBT
Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police officer is behind bars on a stolen weapons charge months after a grand jury indicted him. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed deputies arrested 28-year-old Jacques Brown Tuesday. A Hinds County grand jury indicted Brown six months earlier for possessing a stolen 9MM...
WAPT
Man arrested in connection to several Warren County auto burglaries
A Vicksburg man is in custody in connection to a rash of auto burglaries in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says his office started investigating a string of auto burglaries in July. On Aug. 9, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Old Trace community south of Vicksburg. Upon arrival, they found Tylon Williams, 30, right after he broke into the vehicle.
WAPT
Hinds County jury convicts woman in 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend
Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II announced that a Hinds County jury convicted Nakia Wilson of second-degree murder in the 2018 stabbing death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer. Officers with the Jackson police department responded to 600 Trails at Northpointe Apartments in 2018 to reports of a stabbing. Upon...
WAPT
Second arrest made in apartment complex murder
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said a second arrest has been made in a shooting death at an apartment complex. Charles Kirk, 18, was arrested at a home on Murrah Drive Tuesday. He is charged with the murder of Laquarrius Giles. Martravious Douglas is also charged with murder. Giles...
Neshoba Democrat
Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County
A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
WAPT
Jackson police investigating 86th homicide of 2022 after woman's body found behind church
Jackson police are investigating the city's 86th homicide of 2022 after finding the body of a woman behind a Jackson church Monday morning. Jackson police Chief Deputy Deric Hearn said the body of 45-year-old Allena Allen was found shot to death behind Evangelist Temple Church on University Boulevard Monday morning.
WLBT
Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an RV...
vicksburgnews.com
Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest
Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
WAPT
Two hospitalized after man shoots another, crashes car after fleeing scene
Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault that left two men hospitalized Thursday afternoon. Police said Marvin Warren, 37, shot a 39-year-old man once in the lower right side of the body after a dispute on the 3300 block of Revels Avenue. According to police, Warren fled the scene and...
breezynews.com
Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala
ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
2 arrested by Capitol police for possessing drugs, guns
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested two men after investigators said they found drugs, guns and other paraphernalia in Jackson. On August 7, police said they found two men in a parked vehicle in the area of Pleasant Street and Ralph Alley. They said one of the suspects ran away and was carrying a […]
WAPT
Family, friends gather to remember man shot to death on interstate
RIDGELAND, Miss. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a man who was shot and killed on the interstate. A balloon release was held at Freedom Ridge Park in honor of 32-year-old Kion Hughes. Jackson police said Hughes crashed after he was shot about 1 a.m. July 29 on the I-55 north frontage road near McDowell Road.
mageenews.com
Press Release from the Magee Police Department
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The morning of August 6th deputies and officers responded to a domestic call at a residence inside the city limits of Magee. Officers spoke with the complainant and the complainant signed an affidavit for simple assault domestic violence.
WLBT
18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots...
WAPT
JPD looking for bump in pay for officers
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police leaders are making their case for a big bump in pay for officers. City leaders were looking at the possibility of a $5 million tax increase during Wednesday's City Council Finance Committee meeting. "We are looking at that and trying to be competitive. The...
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 8/1-8/8
DUI 1st – 3 DUI 2nd – 1 MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
WLBT
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes down...
Viral video of arrest involving Miss. trooper sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
fox40jackson.com
Magee mayor admits to slapping his wife, has no plans to resign
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) – The Magee Police Department has arrested the town’s mayor, Dale Berry after Berry’s wife filed assault charges. Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to an early morning domestic call at a Magee home on August 6. However, when police arrived, the chief...
