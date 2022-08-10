ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Biden tries to heal Kentucky flood victims -- and country

In Lost Creek, Kentucky, Joe Biden promised flood victims Monday that their shattered lives will be restored -- a message of optimism he hopes to beam right through a divided America three months before elections that will decide the fate of his presidency. - Empathy, unity -            So in Lost Creek, Biden did one thing he has long been known for doing well: he comforted the grieving.
MSNBC

Biden is breaking through the typical Washington gridlock

The Center Square

DeSantis: Biden is 'gaslighting' Americans about recession

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden and mainstream media are “gaslighting” the American people about the recession, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says. After the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday reported a second quarter of negative GDP growth, signaling the U.S. is in a recession, Biden denied the U.S. is in a recession and some mainstream media outlets began redefining what a recession is.
