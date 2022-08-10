ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Top 5 NHL free agents who still don’t have a contract

By Erica Commisso
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ImMk_0hBFya6Q00

With the summer winding down and hockey season gearing up again, there are still many players who don’t have a jersey to suit up in next season. Some are shocking, with speculation lasting all season long, and others (like Phil Kessel ) could potentially be toying with retirement. But, with some big names left unsigned, here are the top five NHL free agents who still have not inked a contract.

Nazem Kadri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ebyW_0hBFya6Q00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanley Cup winner had a monster campaign last season, propelling his Colorado Avalanche to victory, but Nazem Kadri has yet to sign a new deal. He’s likely to get a huge jump from his $4.5 million cap hit last year, but is reportedly holding out to sign with a Stanley Cup contender.

Kadri’s long been linked to the New York Islanders, but could go to a few key destinations that could really use an offensive boost, turning them into cup contenders. By a long shot, Kadri had the most points last season of all the available free agents with 87 (Phil Kessel was second with 52), making him the most attractive–and probably coveted–signing this offseason.

Sonny Milano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKhNA_0hBFya6Q00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Even on the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks, the American-born forward had a breakout season, playing alongside Trevor Zegras to create some of the NHL’s prettiest , most memorable plays. Sonny Milano’s proven he can be a valuable addition to any forward corps, can work well with offensive dynamos, and can make plays himself, even on a team that doesn’t necessarily have strong offensive talent.

What’s more, he likely comes pretty cheap (his cap hit last year was $1.8 million) and is young enough at 26 to be moulded into whatever a team may look for, making him one of the top NHL free agents this season.

Related: Max Pacioretty to undergo Achilles surgery

Evan Rodrigues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45h5pM_0hBFya6Q00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

While the Pittsburgh Penguins could still find room to resign the young, Toronto-born forward, he enjoyed an impressive campaign last season and could ask for more money than the Pens are able to give, making him one of the top NHL free agents this offseason.

The 28 year old found himself in the bottom half of the Penguins offense last season, but has the capability to play both center and right winger, and could be a reliable component in a cusp team’s rebuild next year. What’s more, asking for more than the Penguins can give does not necessarily mean asking for a lot of money–he boasted a very reasonable $1 million cap hit last season and posted 43 points in 82 games in a somewhat diminished offensive role.

P.K. Subban

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0bdq_0hBFya6Q00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Defensemen are hard to come by this offseason, and Subban comes as a viable option with veteran presence and a proven track record to put up big points, though he dropped off of late. He would likely sign for less than his massive $9 million cap hit, and could breakout on a team that can capitalize on his ability to take a big shot from the blue line.

His position as one of the few NHL free agents on the blue line this offseason, plus his track record for scoring big goals, make him a strong potential target for teams looking for a rebuild.

Johan Larsson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0eq3_0hBFya6Q00
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Larsson has had the disadvantage of being on teams that haven’t necessarily seen a lot of success for most of his career. So, given the opportunity to lift out of teams like the pre-Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes, Larsson could really make an impact. He’s also entering the prime of his career at 29 years old, so the Swedish forward could take his reasonable $1.8 million cap hit to a team that can take advantage of his capabilities.

He put up a respectable 21 points in 43 games on a bottom barrel team, and could really make an impact if sparked on the right team, which makes him an attractive NHL free agent.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Islanders Pageau is a Key Part of 2022-23 Roster

Now in the twilight of the offseason, the New York Islanders are looking to make the final moves to boost their roster and make them one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. While it’s not confirmed, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello is expected to sign star center Nazem Kadri to a big contract, which would be that big offseason splash the team needs to round out the forward unit.
ELMONT, NY
ClutchPoints

Artemi Panarin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Trouba being named Rangers captain

The New York Rangers made a huge move on Tuesday, naming star defenseman Jacob Trouba as the team’s next captain. The Rangers have not had a single team captain since Ryan McDonagh left for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017-18. Instead, the team has utilized multiple assistant captains during that span. After Trouba was named […] The post Artemi Panarin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Trouba being named Rangers captain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Sonny Milano
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Phil Kessel
Yardbarker

Red Wings Rebuild Role Models: Colorado Avalanche

Welcome to the Detroit Red Wings Rebuild Role Models series where I’ve been analyzing NHL rebuilds that have either recently concluded or are still ongoing to learn any lessons available, both good and bad. The Red Wings are in the second stage of their rebuild, where teams must pull themselves out of the league’s basement and take real steps towards playing meaningful playoff games.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before

St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Oilers superfan Stelter dies at age 6

Encouraged team to 'Play La Bamba, baby,' was inspiration during playoff run. Ben Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan who befriended captain Connor McDavid and encouraged them to "Play La Bamba, baby" after each win in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has died at the age of 6. Ben's father, Mike...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Anaheim Ducks#American
FOX Sports

Hurricanes re-sign Necas; Pacioretty to have surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract and said Tuesday that new acquisition Max Pacioretty will have surgery for a torn Achilles tendon and face a six-month recovery. The team announced Necas' deal and Pacioretty's injury Tuesday. The contract...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History

(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
HERSHEY, PA
Yardbarker

Multiple Penguins Impressing at Da Beauty League

During the summer months, fans and players are hungry for more hockey; Pittsburgh Penguins players are no different. Every year since 2015, Penguins players have traveled to Minnesota to take part in Da Beauty Legaue, a charity summer league that brings together some of the NHL’s top talents to give back and grow the sport of hockey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: David Quinn

The San Jose Sharks fired former head coach Bob Boughner last month after a 32-37-13 record. In his three seasons at the helm, Boughner never coached the team higher than sixth place in the Pacific Division. The franchise is looking for a big change now as it brought on new...
SAN JOSE, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former second-round pick Johan Larsson seeking larger role in SHL

It appears as though Johan Larsson is heading home, as reports out of Sweden have the free agent forward signing with Brynas, the organization that developed him. Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports tweets that Larsson, who played for the Arizona Coyotes and Washington Capitals last season, had offers from several NHL teams but wanted a bigger role.
NHL
Yardbarker

Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times in the franchise's history. With all-time greats like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and many more filling up their winning lineups, how do they stack up against each other? Here is the definitive ranking of the five Stanley Cup winning teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman

The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
DETROIT, MI
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Official: Rangers name Jacob Trouba captain, call him ‘Perfect Choice’￼

The New York Rangers have officially announced that Jacob Trouba will be the 28th captain in franchise history. “Since he joined the Rangers, Jacob has consistently displayed all of the qualities we want in a leader on and off the ice,” GM Chris Drury said in a press release. “As we look to take the next step as an organization, he is a role model for all of our players to follow and the perfect choice to be our captain.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy