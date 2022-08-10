ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Carlos Carrasco earns 13th win as Mets top Reds

 1 day ago

Carlos Carrasco pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer and the red hot New York Mets beat the visiting Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night.

After a 51-minute rain delay, the Mets won for the 14th time in 16 games and improved to 18-5 in their past 23 games.

Carrasco (13-4) won his fifth straight decision and moved into a tie for the NL lead in wins by becoming the fourth 13-game winner.

Carrasco allowed two runs in the seventh — and four of the seven hits he yielded came in that inning — yet he earned a standing ovation from fans after allowing a single to Jonathan India on his final pitch. The veteran right-hander struck out nine and walked one.

Lindor hit his 20th homer — matching his total from last season — when he sent a 2-2 changeup from Cincinnati left-hander Mike Minor (1-9) into the left field seats in the third inning. This is the fifth time in his career Lindor has reached 20 homers.

Jeff McNeil extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a solo homer in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth that followed a double by Darin Ruf.

Carrasco lost his shutout when Jake Fraley hammered a 2-1 changeup to the bridge in right-center with one out in the seventh. After Fraley’s 439-foot drive, Carrasco struck out Jose Barrero but was pulled following consecutive singles by Austin Romine and India.

Mychal Givens ended the seventh by fanning Nick Senzel and the Mets padded their lead in the bottom half on Ruf’s two-run single off Joel Kuhnel.

Trevor May loaded the bases but struck out pinch hitter Alejo Lopez to escape the eighth. Seth Lugo finished up with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Minor allowed four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings and dropped his seventh straight decision. He struck out three, walked three and threw 110 pitches.

–Field Level Media

