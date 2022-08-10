ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1-on-1 with Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen

By Grace Grill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ArMu_0hBFw1zI00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – J.J. Jansen is the longest-tenured Panther on the team this season.

Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill goes one-on-one with the long snapper.

The two covered all things Panthers, from the QB battle to the similarities he sees with this team and successful Carolina teams of the past, plus the possibility of him breaking John Kasay’s record for most career games as a Carolina Panther.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III

The Washington Commanders have fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III, coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday. Assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina was promoted to lead the D-line. Reports of angst between Mills and the defensive line surfaced this offseason after the group underperformed in 2021. But Rivera noted that...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
NBC Sports

Rivera outlines plan for 3 quarterbacks, starters vs. Panthers

ASHBURN, Va. -- Injuries aside, the Washington Commanders plan to have their starters play a decent amount during Saturday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. "We'd like to see the first group somewhere between 15 and 20 plays, something along those lines," head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday. "Then go from there with the seconds and thirds."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Carolina Panther#Long Snapper#American Football#Charlotte Sports Live#Qb#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy