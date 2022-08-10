ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘My worst nightmare’: Strangers in Nashville help in the search of missing Texas man

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for a missing man went viral on social media after he vanished in Nashville. Since then, strangers from the popular application “TikTok” turned into a search crew.

After seeing the videos posted by Nashad Lindley’s mother, who lives hundreds of miles away, tips started coming in.

It’s still a mystery that has stunned her for months.

“It’s anxiety that just doesn’t go away, it’s the un-knowing, not knowing if he’s okay if he’s alive,” said Sharon Evans, Nashad’s mother.

Sumner County teacher's aide arrested for statutory rape of student

The 24-year-old Nashad was last seen in Nashville. His mother tells News 2, she has no idea how he ended up there but says the last conversation she had with him he was scared and explained he had just been robbed.

“The minute he heard my voice his voice started to crack,” said Evans. “I just knew that he needed his mama, and I knew that he was lost.”

Evans described her oldest son as being a “tall teddy bear.” She explained he is special needs after a brain injury when he was a teen. Shortly after he went missing, Evans made the trip to Nashville to search for herself and hopefully find answers.

“I just don’t want him to be struggling anymore and alone,” Evans said as she held back tears.

Nashad was set to get on a bus and head to Dallas to meet his mother, but he would never make it.

“So right up here, there’s a coffee shop, and someone had said they had seen him,” said Nikki Walls, pointing to a street in Bellevue.

It’s help from a stranger. After watching several of Evans’ social media posts, Walls became involved in the case and felt the urge to help. Ever since then, she has gone searching throughout Nashville, following up on tips from strangers.

“Being a mom of four, she’s a mom, that would be my worst nightmare. To have a child somewhere, and you’re so far away and you can’t, you just can’t go find them. I would want somebody to do it, if it were my children,” said Walls.

It’s been two months since Nashad went missing, and since then, his mother says she will never give up hope. Nashad is now part of the National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System . If you or anyone you know sees him, you’re asked to call Metro police or take a picture and send it directly to his mother via Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 4

John Doe
1d ago

I'm in Nashville and I will be looking out for this young king and I hope others will be doing the same..🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 this is the time for we the people to help out

