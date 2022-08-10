ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

K92.3

Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know

It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa man faces charges for hitting protestor with truck

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is charged with assault with a […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
B100

Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?

The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Woman impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina dies, coroner says

GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
GARDEN CITY, SC
K92.3

Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident

Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Wait, Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Iowa?

Do you like driving barefoot? When I was new to driving I loved taking off my sandals and driving with my bare feet in the summer months. I think back then I believed it helped me feel the pedals and I knew how much or how little I was pushing down on them. It probably didn't help I wasn't very tall when I was 15 and got my permit so anything I could do to feel the pedals better I was willing to give it a shot.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Gas prices vary across the Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, gas at the Costco in West Des Moines was $2.99 a gallon. A few hours later, the price dropped to $2.95. The price per gallon at other gas stations is below $3.20 a gallon. "Gas prices have declined for lots of...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair Archives: KCCI anchor takes chainsaw challenge

DES MOINES, Iowa — In 1996, KCCI's Jeanette Trompeter learned how to chainsaw sculpt at the fair. Watch the full story in the video above. This story is from the KCCI archives. From time to time, we'll share videos spotlighting some of the most impactful, emotional and entertaining storytelling from our decades in the community.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair Archives: A wedding on the Ferris wheel

DES MOINES, Iowa — In 1995, a couple got married on the Ferris wheel at the Iowa State Fair. Watch the full story in the video above. This story is from the KCCI archives. From time to time, we'll share videos spotlighting some of the most impactful, emotional and entertaining storytelling from our decades in the community.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Aug. 6 has died, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:29 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Laurel Street and Second Avenue. According to police, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy, of...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair Archives: Dana Cardin learns to milk cow

DES MOINES, Iowa — In 1995, KCCI reporter Dana Cardin learned to milk a cow at Iowa State Fair. Watch the video above to see the full story. This story is from the KCCI archives. From time to time, we'll share videos spotlighting some of the most impactful, emotional and entertaining storytelling from our decades in the community.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Creston plant to pay $500K for allegedly faking test results

CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston manufacturing plant will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it faked test results for materials used in military aircraft. The U.S. Department of Justice says Wellman Dynamics failed to properly test the strength and structure of its large metal casings from 2014 to 2021.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair Archives: First Rooster calling contest of the new millennium

DES MOINES, Iowa — In 2000, the Iowa State Fair held a rooster calling contest for kids. Watch the full story in the video above. This story is from the KCCI archives. From time to time, we'll share videos spotlighting some of the most impactful, emotional and entertaining storytelling from our decades in the community.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA

