Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California
The Crimson Tide continued to add to its already huge offensive line with another commitment for the recruiting Class of 2023.
Nebraska football: Scott Frost reveals Decoldest Crawford will miss "extended" time with knee injury
Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford suffered a knee injury during training camp last week. He will be out for an “extended” period of time, according to head coach Scott Frost, via Nebraska beat writer Sean Callahan on Twitter. Crawford, who was set to begin his true freshman season...
Look: Bob Stoops Had Message For Oklahoma Fans Saturday
Only three Saturdays remain until Oklahoma welcomes UTEP to Norman and begins the Brent Venables era of Sooners Football. The Sooners had their fall scrimmage this past weekend and Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops was in attendance. While taking in the scenes, Stoops had a message for the Sooners - "Come out loud."
Six schools that the Pac-12 should consider adding
The Pac-12 needs a contingency plan for the days after USC and UCLA and expansion may be the way to go
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
We're officially less than three full weeks away from Ohio State and Notre Dame squaring off in Columbus to open the 2022 season. There are a number of enticing matchups from Week 1 of the college football season, but this one is by far the most appetizing. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish are both ranked in the top five of the preseason Coaches Poll, and are expected to be in the mix for the College Football Playoff.
Packing for Dublin is no easy task for Huskers with game two weeks away
Nebraska Assistant AD for Equipment Operations Jay Terry has been thinking about the logistics of getting the Huskers to Dublin and back since Nebraska’s matchup against Illinois was first announced back in 2019. “We’ve been working on things and it’s just been an on-going process of what we need...
Michigan football opponent preview, final score prediction: Iowa
Previewing the Iowa Hawkeyes and picking an early final score for Michigan Wolverines football's fifth game of the season (Oct. 1 in Iowa City).
Recruitment is heating up for in-state DL Jamarrion Harkless
Four months ago, Jamarrion Harkless became a very popular man on the recruiting trail. The Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass rising senior was offered by Georgia on April 13. A flurry of offers followed. Auburn, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue, and South Carolina all issued offers over the...
Report: Nebraska WR Will Miss "Extended" Time With Knee Injury
On Saturday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers received some bad news about one of their wide receivers. Decoldest Crawford, a former LSU commit who flipped to the Huskers, will reportedly miss an extended period of time. According to head coach Scott Frost, Crawford suffered a knee injury in practice. "Scott Frost...
College Football News
Penn State vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview
Penn State vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: Penn State (0-0), Purdue (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. 2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131 – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Penn State vs Purdue Game Preview. Why...
College Football News
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan Prediction, Game Preview
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: Oklahoma State (0-0), Central Michigan (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams
Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
2022-23 Big Ten Basketball Preview Series: Top Ten Shooting Guards
Our last top ten is the shooting guard position. The best ten shooting guards (some are combo guards and others are straight wings) in the Big Ten. There are a ton of new names here and some names that are expected to break out! Here is our list. One. Jalen...
FOX Sports
College football has a geographical problem, Cowherd says
The powers that be in college football are not widely dispersed. Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State currently account for most of the national powerhouses in the sport, and each program is located in either the Southern or Eastern regions of the United States. That's an incredibly bad thing for college football's progress in Colin Cowherd's eyes.
Oklahoma headed to the College Football Playoff in CBS Sports latest bowl projections
The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t made the College Football Playoff since 2019, but that could change if projections from CBS Sports come to fruition. In Jerry Palm’s latest bowl projections for the 2022 season, he has the Oklahoma Sooners headed to the Peach Bowl as the No. 4 seed to face top-seeded Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy addresses brother Cale Gundy's exit from Oklahoma football staff
Cale Gundy resigned his coaching position from the Sooners football team earlier this week after he used a “racially charged” word multiple times.
Oklahoma State adds Australian punter Hudson Kaak to 2023 class
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football went 'Down Under' to find its future punter as Australian native Hudson Kaak announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Sunday. Kaak is a product of ProKick Australia, a program developed in 2007 to train, guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the college and professional level of American-style football. It is the same program current Oklahoma State senior punter Tom Hutton went through before joining the Cowboys in 2019.
Top Michigan football target to make college decision on Monday
Michigan football added a new player to its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday when three-star athlete Zack Marshall committed to the Wolverines. With the addition of the projected tight end at the next level, the maize and blue are sitting at 14 commitments for the 2023 cycle. That number has...
Oregon Ducks targeting son of NBA star as next piece to historic recruiting class
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has assembled arguably the best recruiting class in program history. But Dana Altman isn't finished. So far, Oregon's three-man class consists of Montverde Academy five-star power forward Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, AZ Compass Prep ...
