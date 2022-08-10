ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: Bob Stoops Had Message For Oklahoma Fans Saturday

Only three Saturdays remain until Oklahoma welcomes UTEP to Norman and begins the Brent Venables era of Sooners Football. The Sooners had their fall scrimmage this past weekend and Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops was in attendance. While taking in the scenes, Stoops had a message for the Sooners - "Come out loud."
NORMAN, OK
ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

We're officially less than three full weeks away from Ohio State and Notre Dame squaring off in Columbus to open the 2022 season. There are a number of enticing matchups from Week 1 of the college football season, but this one is by far the most appetizing. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish are both ranked in the top five of the preseason Coaches Poll, and are expected to be in the mix for the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Recruitment is heating up for in-state DL Jamarrion Harkless

Four months ago, Jamarrion Harkless became a very popular man on the recruiting trail. The Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass rising senior was offered by Georgia on April 13. A flurry of offers followed. Auburn, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue, and South Carolina all issued offers over the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Report: Nebraska WR Will Miss "Extended" Time With Knee Injury

On Saturday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers received some bad news about one of their wide receivers. Decoldest Crawford, a former LSU commit who flipped to the Huskers, will reportedly miss an extended period of time. According to head coach Scott Frost, Crawford suffered a knee injury in practice. "Scott Frost...
LINCOLN, NE
Penn State vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: Penn State (0-0), Purdue (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. 2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131 – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Penn State vs Purdue Game Preview. Why...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: Oklahoma State (0-0), Central Michigan (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams

Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
LINCOLN, NE
College football has a geographical problem, Cowherd says

The powers that be in college football are not widely dispersed. Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State currently account for most of the national powerhouses in the sport, and each program is located in either the Southern or Eastern regions of the United States. That's an incredibly bad thing for college football's progress in Colin Cowherd's eyes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma State adds Australian punter Hudson Kaak to 2023 class

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football went 'Down Under' to find its future punter as Australian native Hudson Kaak announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Sunday. Kaak is a product of ProKick Australia, a program developed in 2007 to train, guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the college and professional level of American-style football. It is the same program current Oklahoma State senior punter Tom Hutton went through before joining the Cowboys in 2019.
STILLWATER, OK

