ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBJr2_0hBFvBh600

Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, speaks in support of her ban on abortions after 20 weeks of gestation. (Arren Kimbel-Sannit/The Daily Montanan)

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s decision to issue temporary injunctions against three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that curtailed a woman’s right to an abortion in Montana.

While the court, in its 33-page decision written by Justice Beth Baker, found that Judge Michael Moses properly issued an injunction against the three laws, it said that like all temporary injunctions, it doesn’t mean that the laws are necessarily unconstitutional. However, the decision also hinted that the court may continue to rely upon the 1999 Armstrong decision in which the state Supreme Court found that abortion was protected by the Montana Constitution’s privacy clause.

At issue on the appeal was whether Moses had properly evaluated the merits of the case in order to conclude that Planned Parenthood, which brought the challenge, had a prima facia – or at first glance – case of violating the constitution.

The three laws are House Bills 136, 171, and 140.

House Bill 136 bans abortions beginning at 20 weeks from the patient’s last menstrual cycle. The State of Montana argued that was the stage at which a fetus would be able to feel pain.

House Bill 171 eliminates tele-health services for medication abortions, and requires information about a medication regimen to “reverse” the procedure.

Finally, House Bill 140 mandates an abortion provider offer the patient an opportunity to view an ultrasound or listen to the fetal heart tone.

In addition to saying that the three laws appear to violate a patient’s right to privacy, the Supreme Court also reviewed the laws to ensure that if there are restrictions on personal liberties, they serve a compelling government interest and are tailored in such a way to be as least restrictive as possible while still achieving the state’s purpose.

The State of Montana argued that banning medication abortions was necessary for medical providers to assess the physical and mental condition of the patient. They added that HB 136 was crafted to prevent undue fetal pain and suffering. And finally, the state argued that some of the new reporting guidelines meant to monitor abortion activity in the state was constructed in such a way to provide data, but make it impossible to identify the patient.

Both Gov. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen have argued that in light of the United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the state should re-examine the Armstrong decision. However, Tuesday’s opinion may indicate the high court’s reluctance to change it because the justices used Armstrong as part of their decision.

“Because the district court found that challenged laws restrict access to abortion services, it applied strict scrutiny under Armstrong,” the court said. “The court followed our precedent and did not commit an error of law when it employed this standard.”

The court also pointed out that part of the reason Moses issued a temporary injunction was that information regarding an abortion pill reversal “is not medically sound and that requiring providers to discuss abortion pill reversal regulates the content of their speech. It noted that even the State’s experts agreed that abortion reversal medication is ‘experimental’ in nature.”

The Supreme Court also held that the district court properly stopped House Bill 171 because there’s a question of whether information that would be required would also violate privacy standards. The new law required providers to report the patient’s county of residence, the patient’s age, race, the cost of the treatment, preexisting conditions and the number of pregnancies.

“Patients of certain demographics easily may be identified in rural Montana communities,” the five-justice panel said. “The state offers no argument for why the District Court’s reasoning regarding the reporting of such detailed and unique personal information is faulty.”

Finally, the court sided with the district court barring the law requiring a woman seeking an abortion with an ultrasound or fetal heart tone to be implemented because it was unnecessary.

“Offer(ing) patients the opportunity to view an ultrasound is medically unnecessary. The expert opined that the intent of the law appears to be ‘only to shame the patient’ for the patient’s decision to seek an abortion. (The state) does not address the district court’s findings that the requirement serves no medical purpose and functions merely to discourage patients from obtaining abortions,” it said.

Now that the state Supreme Court has addressed the injunctions, the cases head back to Moses for further litigation, including whether the laws pass state constitutional muster.

The post Montana Supreme Court upholds injunction on three abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 29

Vicky Graham
1d ago

Google mama doctor Jones on YouTube about overturning Roe, Women who want a baby can start a pregnancy and things can go wrong. Partial miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, ectopic pregnancy, detached placenta etc. Doctors in anti abortion states will wait to treat the woman for fear of being accused of doing an illegal abortion. The obstetrician will wait until the woman is coding out from hemorrhage and go into resuscitation mode. Women are going to die

Reply(3)
23
Mike Bishop
1d ago

7 week heartbeat laws are so bogus. The "heartbeat" being heard is an electrical reaction of some cells on the embryo that the ultrasound machine makes sound like a heartbeat. An actual heart (with chambers and valves etc.) is usually visible on ultrasound between 16 and 18 weeks. So please - stop calling the electrical activity of a 6 week embryo a heartbeat. (BTW - according to the CDC 90% of abortions take place during the first trimester - so before the heart is actually present and functioning.)

Reply(1)
13
Vicky Graham
1d ago

Google mama doctor Jones on YouTube about overturning Roe, the problem is, it's a gray area. A young woman can be sitting up saying she has pain in her abdomen and then abruptly code out. seriously, go listen to mama doctor Jones!

Reply(4)
12
Related
Daily Montanan

Judge strikes down law that targeted youngest voters, ruling it violated state’s constitution

A Yellowstone County District Court judge has ruled that a law passed by the 2021 Legislature that would have forced county clerks to withhold absentee ballots from voters who would turn 18 by Election Day is a violation of the Montana Constitution. Judge Michael G. Moses made the ruling Wednesday and struck down the law […] The post Judge strikes down law that targeted youngest voters, ruling it violated state’s constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Supreme Court said masking in schools may serve legitimate, legal purpose

In a 5-0 decision, the Montana Supreme Court said that courts in Gallatin and Missoula counties were correct in refusing to issue an injunction that would have prohibited public schools in the state from COVID-19 masking requirements during the pandemic. The decision, issued Wednesday, was only limited to the issue of a temporary injunction, leaving […] The post Montana Supreme Court said masking in schools may serve legitimate, legal purpose appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gov. Gianforte urges supreme court to reconsider Armstrong decision

In the light of the recent Dobbs decision, Gov. Greg Gianforte asked the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday to accept new briefings from the public as the high court weighs the legality of abortion in the state. The Dobbs decision overturned Roe vs. Wade and federal access to abortion via the right to privacy — […] The post Gov. Gianforte urges supreme court to reconsider Armstrong decision appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Republicans claimed Supreme Court simply returned abortion laws to states – but are now pushing ‘fetal personhood’ in Congress

Republicans argue that the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care merely returned that decision back to the states. But GOP lawmakers across the US and in Congess are advancing the issue of “fetal personhood,” asserting that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law, while congressional Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing a nationwide ban on abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
Montana Free Press

Montana Supreme Court says abortion laws will remain blocked while case proceeds

In a five-justice panel’s unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a district court decision to block three abortion restriction laws from taking effect while the case proceeds. The high court said the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state of Montana, defended by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, can continue in the Yellowstone County district court where it began.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Medical Abortion#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#District Court#Planned Parenthood#House#Tele Health
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy