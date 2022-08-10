ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring.

A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it.

Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone each made light work of getting into the Hall of Fame but ultimately failed to win a ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CXbw_0hBFusAm00
Stephen Curry lifted his fourth NBA championship as the Warriors beat the Celtics 4-2 in June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmvTm_0hBFusAm00
Anthony Davis (L), LeBron James (C) and Quinn Cook (R) pose with their NBA rings in 2020

The championship, in truth, is a ceaseless reminder that the NBA is worth more than a player posting a 60-point game or averaging a triple-double across a season.

While individual achievements can launch young athletes into new realms of stardom - just look at Luka Doncic averaging 31.7 at Dallas last season - there becomes a point where nothing is valued more than the highest team accolade the league has to offer.

As veterans watch the hourglass drain rapidly towards retirement, the pressure begins to mount on every past and present All-Star without a ring. It understandably forces them to weigh up their options every offseason - double down with current franchise or roll the dice on a new home...

Sportsmail has identified four stars in desperate need of a championship next season and analysed the state of play at their current franchises.

Chris Paul, 37

A 12-time All-Star in 17 seasons within the association, Chris Paul is already a first-ballot Hall of Fame talent.

Considered one of the last true elite pass-first point guards, the two-way star is third overall on the all-time assists charts behind Stockton and Jason Kidd, routinely demonstrating his knack of gelling offences together no matter the roster.

Yet, despite his unquestionable ability, the 37-year-old never managed to carve out a NBA Finals run with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets or Oklahoma City Thunder.

That is, until Phoenix...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhK2M_0hBFusAm00
Chris Paul came closest to a championship during his NBA Finals loss to the Bucks in 2021

It looked as though the stars had aligned for Paul just a year into his Suns deal. Not only had the point guard teamed up with promising young stars Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but he was arguably joining an organisation at the perfect time - perhaps for the first time in his career.

Paul led Phoenix to the second seed in the Western Conference and navigated his way past the Lakers, Nuggets and Clippers to reach the elusive NBA Finals. But ultimately a loss in Game Six to Milwaukee blighted his closest attempt at a ring.

Another stellar regular season in 2021-22 landed the Suns with a 64-18 finish, the best record in the NBA, although a 4-2 defeat to the Mavericks in the conference semi-finals pushed home the point that perhaps a ring is just not meant to be for Paul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWsvj_0hBFusAm00
The point guard has been an All-Star in 12 of his 17 seasons in the NBA but has yet to win it all
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qec8_0hBFusAm00
Nets wantaway Kevin Durant would boost Paul's last shot at a ring should he join the Suns

Despite reports that Ayton was struggling with team chemistry, Phoenix matched the offer sheet he received from the Indiana Pacers in restricted free agency, handing him a four-year deal worth $133m.

Needless to say, it means the franchise will struggle to find adequate salary cap room to stock the locker room with fresh talent during the off-season.

Nets wantaway Kevin Durant would give Paul the ideal final shot at a championship were he to move to Arizona, but it seems the Suns will struggle to offer the best package without Ayton, who cannot be dealt until the 80 days after the new contract has been signed, especially with the Celtics offering an attractive package around Jaylen Brown.

Sticking with Phoenix is still likely the best move for Paul as it stands, with more or less the same Suns roster proving they can make it to the NBA Finals just two seasons ago.

James Harden, 32

The 2017-18 MVP and scoring machine has made no secret of his desire of winning a championship, having failed to do so at the Thunder, Rockets, Nets and Sixers.

James Harden has made it clear to Philadelphia that chasing a ring is his primary goal by declining his mouth-watering $47.4m player option for 2022-23.

The 'Beard' agreed to a new deal with the Sixers worth $33m next season, with a player option of $35.6m for 2023-24. Still a monstrous amount of course, but still over a $14m pay cut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PC9zr_0hBFusAm00
James Harden declined his $47m player option to aid Philadelphia mount a championship run 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Relz_0hBFusAm00
The ex-Nets star underwent a $14m pay cut so that the Sixers could recruit more star talent

Frankly, it is no surprise Harden has tunnel vision towards winning a ring. Having racked up plenty of accolades already - as a 10-time All-Star and three-time scoring leader - the shooting guard needs a championship to maintain his legacy.

Ironically, despite his rich portfolio since leaving the Thunder, Harden's closest shot at a ring was over a decade ago at Oklahoma in 2012, when he, Russell Westbrook and Durant lost 4-1 to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Harden's salary cut could make the Sixers major players in the pursuit of stars in free agency, especially if they are able to offload Tobias Harris and his over $37m-a-year contract.

With Durant and Utah Jazz franchise talent Donovan Mitchell flirting with moves away, the 32-year-old could be handed another star alongside Joel Embiid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1Wrj_0hBFusAm00
The former Houston Rockets MVP was only one game away from the NBA Finals in 2017-18

Philadelphia have been blessed with the development of rising star Tyrese Maxey, who averaged 17.5 points per game and flourish off the catch-and-shoot as Harden ran the point.

Although he may not be averaging the crazy scoring numbers he posted in Houston, Harden has identified the need to adapt to a more distributive role with Sixers, which could bear fruit in the long-term following his 10.5 assist per game average last season.

However, while general manager Elton Brand strives to build a championship roster around Embiid and Harden, it is hard not to view last season's playoff defeat to the Miami Heat as the same old story for Philidelphia.

Despite their consistent impressive displays during the regular season, neither Harden nor Embiid have turned into monsters during the playoffs, which leaves several question marks as to whether they can successfully get the job done next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sF5P_0hBFusAm00
Harden (L), Joel Embiid (R) and Tyrese Maxey (R) are keen to win their first ring next campaign

Russell Westbrook, 33

Unlike his former Oklahoma and Houston team-mate Harden, Russell Westbrook collected his $47m player option in Los Angeles, committing to the Lakers despite their disappointing regular season last campaign.

James and Anthony Davis failed to lead the franchise to the Western Conference play-in, finishing 11th in the standings to eliminate any outside shot at a championship.

During his career, Westbrook's explosive nature and style of play has propelled the point guard to new realms of individual success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXu0j_0hBFusAm00
Russell Westbrook joined the Lakers in 2021 after the franchise won the championship in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1UgZ_0hBFusAm00
He last made the NBA Finals with the Thunder in 2012 (pictured here with Oklahoma in 2019)

He is now the all-time undisputed king of triple-doubles, having racked up 194 since his first in 2009.

The 33-year-old incredibly averaged a triple-double across an entire season on four separate occasions between 2016 and 2021, a feat only managed once by Oscar Robertson in 1961-62.

No doubt, Westbrook will be fondly remembered for his individual success, effort and energy on the basketball court, but he legacy will forever be blemished without a championship.

The good news for 2017 MVP is that he is on the same roster as LeBron - a four-time NBA champion - and Davis, who averaged 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtKPb_0hBFusAm00
He is the only man in NBA history to average a triple-double across a season on four occasions

The bad news, of which there is plenty, is that the Lakers have gone all-in on an ageing squad in pursuit of James' final ring, and the roster weakens with age in every passing campaign.

The franchise may also look to ship Westbrook in a bid to free up funds in free agency. Despite the veteran's quality, there is no doubt his $47m contract could be better spent.

If the Lakers make a return to the playoffs next season - perhaps even as the eighth seed - and appropriately manage the load of LeBron, Davis and Westbrook throughout the regular season, there is no denying the strength of the trio on any given night.

However, if a ring was truly at the top of his wish list, Westbrook may have been wiser to decline the player option and sign for less as Harden did, enhancing the Lakers trade power during the offseason.

Carmelo Anthony, 38

As the last and oldest baller on the list, Carmelo Anthony enters his 20th season of his NBA career as a free agent, following a torrid season in Los Angeles.

It is expected the former Knicks star will call an end to his time in basketball at the end of next season, giving him one more shot at a ring before he retires.

Due mostly to his age, the forward has settled for spots on the bench in recent seasons, tasked with coming on in an impact role as part of the rotation.

A 10-time All-Star and scoring champion in 2013, Anthony has carved out a legacy as the ninth highest scorer in NBA history, second only to LeBron amongst active players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UljMj_0hBFusAm00
Veteran Carmelo Anthony is a free agent following a disappointing season with the Lakers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZO3Rm_0hBFusAm00
The Knicks legend ranks ninth in the all-time NBA scoring charts and is a 10-time All-Star

Now a fairly inexpensive asset, having settled for a minimum at the Trailblazers and the Lakers, the stretch four could still offer a budding championship some useful minutes off the bench, averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.

Although a ring would no doubt enhance his overall legacy in years to come, it is apparent that - no matter where he goes - Anthony will have relied heavily on a starting five to get him there, unlike Paul, Harden and Westbrook who will likely retain regular minutes next year.

Nevertheless, with the Bucks, Heat, Clippers and Suns each in win-now mode having failed to reach the 2022 NBA Finals, a highly competitive franchise is bound to take him on a minimum, as Anthony strives for one last shot at a championship.

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk

Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened

Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Allen Iverson
The Spun

Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots

It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Finals#The Hall Of Fame
HollywoodLife

M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender

M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey

The Los Angeles Lakers just released the first look at their epic new throwback jerseys for the upcoming season. It has generally been received with rave reviews, and the same can be said for superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. For starters, here’s a look at the new unis which commemorate the white MPLS jersey […] The post LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kevin Durant, James Harden News

To the surprise of few (or many), disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to reunite with James Harden in a move out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Frank Isola reported on Wednesday that Durant is interested in playing with Harden again. Durant and Harden played a little under a year together in Brooklyn before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has since re-signed on a long-term deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Hits KD With A Harsh Reality

Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
NBA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

533K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy