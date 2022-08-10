Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
How to eliminate the morning rush on this week’s Back to School
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With school back in session, it can be difficult to adjust to a new routine. Lauren Lee, a professional organizer and owner of Lo Maintenance Living, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to give viewers some tips on how to stay organized and ensure your kids are ready to learn.
Walton County deputies focus on school safety
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the first day of school in Walton County, deputies were focusing on keeping kids safe going to and from campus. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office launched what they are calling “Operation Blue Bird”. They increased their presence around all of the Walton County Schools. Deputies are monitoring traffic and […]
WJHG-TV
First day of school pictures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the first of the 2022-2023 school year! Share your pictures and videos of the big day here...
WJHG-TV
Kicking off the 2022-2023 school year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School is officially back in session for students in Bay County. Elementary, middle, and high school students walked back onto campus for the first time since May. Bay District Schools teachers and administrators say a lot of work was done over the summer to prepare...
WJHG-TV
BDS recognizes hundreds of credits recovered in summer program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just before the start of the new school year Wednesday, more Bay District School students are being recognized for their hard work over the summer. It’s part of the district’s Summer Learning Recovery Program, helping students catch up to get the credits they need to...
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Back to School
Panama City Commissioners addressed the revitalization efforts of the St. Andrews Marina at Tuesday’s meeting. For this week's Wear it Wednesday, two representatives from Eva & Quinn came into the studio to tell us about summer and fall fashion colors.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County UF/IFAS hosts Annual Peanut Field Day
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Peanuts can be found in almost everything, and Jackson County has had a lot of success growing them. “Peanuts, for years, has been the cash crop that has been a prime driver in our ‘agriconomy’,” County Extension Director Doug Mayo said. “Most all our farms have diverse operations.”
WJHG-TV
Officials prepare for back to school in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County students are preparing to go back to school Wednesday. School District Officials say they are ready to get this school year started. Jackson County schools have spent the last week hosting open houses and preparing for students. Officials say several schools have been...
WJHG-TV
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Golf Scramble
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking to play a round of golf for a good cause, the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation is hosting its Panama City Beach Golf Scramble in September. In December of 2020, 4-year-old Baylor and 6-year-old Addie were struck and killed by a truck...
WJHG-TV
BDS in a “good spot” with employee hires ahead of the first day of school
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe the start of the new school year is Wednesday. One goal Bay District Schools had was to be close to fully staffed by then. As of two weeks ago, district officials told NewsChannel 7 they had about 80 instructional and...
New park facility opens in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
WJHG-TV
Country music singer Jared Blake welcomes Chipley students back to school
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not every day a famous country music singer shows up to welcome you to your first day of school. “Today I’m here with a program of ours called ‘Live to Be,’” Singer/Songwriter Jared Blake said. “We’ve been going around to schools, we’ve been to over 300 schools now in the last few years talking to kids about my personal story.”
Oscar Patterson plans for reopening
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Oscar Patterson Academy will reopen its doors Wednesday after suffering heavy damages during Hurricane Michael. Four years after the hurricane, Oscar Patterson is fully staffed. The school will have kindergartners through second graders. “I was here when Oscar Patterson closed due to the Hurricane,” Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue […]
WJHG-TV
FSU-PC, Haney Technical Center receive donations at commission meeting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FSU-Panama City and Haney Technical Center got some positive news at Tuesday’s commission meeting. Panama City Commissioners approved the donation of $100,000 each to both schools from the American Rescue Plan funds. It’s a stimulus package passed by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 9, 2022
Markus Merriell, 36, Graceville, Florida: Failure to obey a law enforcement officer order to stop, operating a motorcycle without a license, reckless driving-first offense: Graceville Police Department. Kimberly Shelton, 32, Bascom, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Parker, 37, Jacksonville, Florida: Violation of county probation:...
WJHG-TV
Restoration efforts continue for St. Andrews Marina
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners addressed the revitalization efforts of the St. Andrews Marina at Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioners approved three separate phases for engineers to work on it. They include installing wet slips, constructing a board walk that’s adjacent to the marina, and creating green spaces...
WJHG-TV
Marina boat ramp controversy spills into Panama City Commission meeting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City residents didn’t shy away from voicing their concerns about the marina boat ramp at Tuesday’s commission meeting. Some people said they heard rumors of the marina boat ramp closing. “It sounds to me now like it’s a done deal that it’s...
mypanhandle.com
1st block of Harrison Ave finished, amidst community issues
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first block of Harrison Avenue from Government Street to East Beach Avenue is complete. It gives folks a taste of what’s to come for all of downtown and businesses on the block are happy this portion of the project is over. “I...
Bay District Schools has more than 90 job openings
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With schools beginning on Wednesday, Bay District Schools is still looking to fill more than 90 jobs. County schools have 46 support staff positions available. They’re also looking to find 47 new teachers. But the school system did fill more than 130 jobs in the past month after holding a […]
