fox4news.com
New Denton High School campus welcomes students for first day
DENTON, Texas - Thursday was the first day of school for 38 school districts across North Texas, including Denton ISD. The Denton school district is celebrating the opening of a new 490,000-square-foot Denton High School campus for 2,200 students. Voters approved the new school in May 2018 as part of...
easttexasradio.com
Paris ISD Elementary Campuses Take Proactive Measures for Safety
Paris ISD Elementary campuses will be taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of all students and staff. The following changes will be made for the 2022 – — 2023 school year. Parents/guardians will be allowed to walk their children to their classrooms the first two days of...
KXII.com
Some students receiving free school meals, but not all
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - If you have a student going to Sherman or Denison schools this message is for you because a change is happening for their tummies. When Covid first happened, all students received free breakfasts and lunches; now two years later, that program is ending. During the last...
KXII.com
OSSAA enforces new rule to encourage good sportsmanship
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Football is a game that’s filled with emotion, on the field and in the stands. However, sometimes, if a referee’s call doesn’t go their way - coaches, athletes, and spectators can become unruly. Tishomingo’s defense coordinator, Jeff Alexander said, “My kids don’t want...
North Texas school districts still searching for teachers as students return
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Summer break is nearly over, and school districts across Texas are still scrambling to hire teachers."I had no idea what to expect," said Frank Pittenger, who stopped by a Dallas ISD job fair.It's been decades since he worked as a teacher, but with his ESL certification, he got an offer on the spot."I'm gonna get hired, after about an hour," said Pittenger.Across the state, there have been dire warnings of a teacher shortage."I know schools are struggling with this trying to open," said State Representative Gary VanDeaver at a hearing of the Texas House Public Education...
KXII.com
Durant businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Construction in Durant, OK on University Blvd. has been ongoing since November, leaving. businesses on the road struggling to keep its clientele. “We would like to know when they would be done so we can tell our clients,” said Nikki Goodlow, owner of Gifted Hands. Nine...
KXII.com
Sherman’s North & South Travis Streets temporarily closing for construction
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - TXDOT is closing down another major intersection and street near downtown Sherman on August 12th as it works on U.S. 75. “As life progresses, you kind of have to deal with the crap that comes,” said Elaura McCauley, an employee at Once Upon a Girl at the Travis Street Salons.
KTEN.com
Fannin County OKs contract between jail and Bonham pharmacy
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners have approved a contract between the county jail and Bonham Family Drug. Under the agreement, the pharmacy will deliver prescriptions to the county's inmates. "I think the program is possibly going to save us thousands of dollars every year, which is a...
KXII.com
Sherman Bearcats
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats roll into year number two under the direction of Cory Cain with the idea that this could be a big year to see a big jump. Cain returns several key players from a team that went 4-6 in a tough district last year and these Bearcats expect to see growth in year two.
amtrib.com
Young Man Gave Two Years of Community Service Despite Medical Challenges Before Sudden Death at Age 24
On Tuesday, July 26th 24-year-old Janssen Morse was killed in head-on collision at the intersection of Powell Pkwy and C.R. 423 in Anna, Texas but desired to graduate to the next life with a solid foundation of faith and service. Janssen was in the passenger side of the vehicle, diagnosed...
KXII.com
Calera man arrested for burglary at Durant auto repair shop
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into four cars. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Joshua Allen Covington broke into four vehicles owned by Usry Auto House in August. Covington allegedly lifted the hood on all four...
KXII.com
Durant Lions
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - High school football has arrived in Oklahoma, and for the Durant Lions, they couldn’t be more ready to get started. “We’re excited,” head coach Todd Vargas aid. “It’s been a long spring and summer. The kids and coaches have been working so hard. To get out here the first day is always fun and exciting.”
KXII.com
Police investigating after shooting in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in Ardmore early Monday morning. Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said officers were called around 1 a.m. to the corner of 6th street Northwest and Commerce street. They found a car with the drivers side door open, and there...
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
KXII.com
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a retired Oklahoma Game Warden identified illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake. Game Wardens Jim Gillham, of Atoka County, and Andrew Potter, of Choctaw County, said they received information and began an investigation leading to the seizure of multiple illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake.
Mama Bobcat & 3 Kittens Spotted 'Hanging Out' On Texas Golf Course: WATCH
"They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water."
KTEN.com
Body found at fire scene near Savoy
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
KTEN.com
Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
KXII.com
Love & Carter Co. depleted after Saturday’s fire
Oklahoma (KXII) -The Love County Fire Department is reaching out to the community for help after a large grass fire on Saturday that depleted their supplies. “We had to respond to a Red River Management Area, in Love’s Valley and it was only a 30-acre fire but it was in dense woods and grass and it took over 12 hours to contain.
