PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe the start of the new school year is Wednesday and with that comes the need for education not just in the classrooms. The Panama City Police Department is working to educate the public on school zone safety. Starting Wednesday morning and afternoon, the flashing signals on school zone signs will be activated. When the signals are flashing, you’re in an active school zone. When you’re in a school zone, Officer Garrett Nelson said you need to be hands-free, paying attention, not speeding, and watching out for kids.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO