ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Adjusting to the new school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Schools in Bay County are still getting adjusted to the first week of classes. Transportation is one thing students are working through. On Wednesday, buses were a little behind as everyone is adjusting to the schedule. ”We’re extra cautious on the first day of school,”...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Kicking off the 2022-2023 school year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School is officially back in session for students in Bay County. Elementary, middle, and high school students walked back onto campus for the first time since May. Bay District Schools teachers and administrators say a lot of work was done over the summer to prepare...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District Back to School

Panama City Commissioners addressed the revitalization efforts of the St. Andrews Marina at Tuesday’s meeting. For this week's Wear it Wednesday, two representatives from Eva & Quinn came into the studio to tell us about summer and fall fashion colors.
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Education
Bay County, FL
Education
WJHG-TV

FSU-PC, Haney Technical Center receive donations at commission meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FSU-Panama City and Haney Technical Center got some positive news at Tuesday’s commission meeting. Panama City Commissioners approved the donation of $100,000 each to both schools from the American Rescue Plan funds. It’s a stimulus package passed by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

How to eliminate the morning rush on this week’s Back to School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With school back in session, it can be difficult to adjust to a new routine. Lauren Lee, a professional organizer and owner of Lo Maintenance Living, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to give viewers some tips on how to stay organized and ensure your kids are ready to learn.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County UF/IFAS hosts Annual Peanut Field Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Peanuts can be found in almost everything, and Jackson County has had a lot of success growing them. “Peanuts, for years, has been the cash crop that has been a prime driver in our ‘agriconomy’,” County Extension Director Doug Mayo said. “Most all our farms have diverse operations.”
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bds#High School
WJHG-TV

PCPD offers safety tips ahead of first day of school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe the start of the new school year is Wednesday and with that comes the need for education not just in the classrooms. The Panama City Police Department is working to educate the public on school zone safety. Starting Wednesday morning and afternoon, the flashing signals on school zone signs will be activated. When the signals are flashing, you’re in an active school zone. When you’re in a school zone, Officer Garrett Nelson said you need to be hands-free, paying attention, not speeding, and watching out for kids.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay District Schools has more than 90 job openings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With schools beginning on Wednesday, Bay District Schools is still looking to fill more than 90 jobs. County schools have 46 support staff positions available. They’re also looking to find 47 new teachers. But the school system did fill more than 130 jobs in the past month after holding a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Officials prepare for back to school in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County students are preparing to go back to school Wednesday. School District Officials say they are ready to get this school year started. Jackson County schools have spent the last week hosting open houses and preparing for students. Officials say several schools have been...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WJHG-TV

Country music singer Jared Blake welcomes Chipley students back to school

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not every day a famous country music singer shows up to welcome you to your first day of school. “Today I’m here with a program of ours called ‘Live to Be,’” Singer/Songwriter Jared Blake said. “We’ve been going around to schools, we’ve been to over 300 schools now in the last few years talking to kids about my personal story.”
CHIPLEY, FL
WJHG-TV

County officials, parents team up to revitalize Bonifay Rec Center

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kids having the opportunity to play sports is important everywhere, but especially in small towns. “There’s not a whole lot to do in Holmes County, and baseball is one of those things that occupies kids’ time and keeps them out of trouble,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Walton County deputies focus on school safety

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the first day of school in Walton County, deputies were focusing on keeping kids safe going to and from campus. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office launched what they are calling “Operation Blue Bird”. They increased their presence around all of the Walton County Schools. Deputies are monitoring traffic and […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Golf Scramble

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking to play a round of golf for a good cause, the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation is hosting its Panama City Beach Golf Scramble in September. In December of 2020, 4-year-old Baylor and 6-year-old Addie were struck and killed by a truck...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New park facility opens in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy