WJHG-TV
Adjusting to the new school year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Schools in Bay County are still getting adjusted to the first week of classes. Transportation is one thing students are working through. On Wednesday, buses were a little behind as everyone is adjusting to the schedule. ”We’re extra cautious on the first day of school,”...
WJHG-TV
Kicking off the 2022-2023 school year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School is officially back in session for students in Bay County. Elementary, middle, and high school students walked back onto campus for the first time since May. Bay District Schools teachers and administrators say a lot of work was done over the summer to prepare...
WJHG-TV
BDS in a “good spot” with employee hires ahead of the first day of school
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe the start of the new school year is Wednesday. One goal Bay District Schools had was to be close to fully staffed by then. As of two weeks ago, district officials told NewsChannel 7 they had about 80 instructional and...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Back to School
Panama City Commissioners addressed the revitalization efforts of the St. Andrews Marina at Tuesday’s meeting. For this week's Wear it Wednesday, two representatives from Eva & Quinn came into the studio to tell us about summer and fall fashion colors.
WJHG-TV
FSU-PC, Haney Technical Center receive donations at commission meeting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FSU-Panama City and Haney Technical Center got some positive news at Tuesday’s commission meeting. Panama City Commissioners approved the donation of $100,000 each to both schools from the American Rescue Plan funds. It’s a stimulus package passed by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WJHG-TV
First day of school pictures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the first of the 2022-2023 school year! Share your pictures and videos of the big day here...
WJHG-TV
How to eliminate the morning rush on this week’s Back to School
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With school back in session, it can be difficult to adjust to a new routine. Lauren Lee, a professional organizer and owner of Lo Maintenance Living, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to give viewers some tips on how to stay organized and ensure your kids are ready to learn.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County UF/IFAS hosts Annual Peanut Field Day
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Peanuts can be found in almost everything, and Jackson County has had a lot of success growing them. “Peanuts, for years, has been the cash crop that has been a prime driver in our ‘agriconomy’,” County Extension Director Doug Mayo said. “Most all our farms have diverse operations.”
WJHG-TV
PCPD offers safety tips ahead of first day of school
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe the start of the new school year is Wednesday and with that comes the need for education not just in the classrooms. The Panama City Police Department is working to educate the public on school zone safety. Starting Wednesday morning and afternoon, the flashing signals on school zone signs will be activated. When the signals are flashing, you’re in an active school zone. When you’re in a school zone, Officer Garrett Nelson said you need to be hands-free, paying attention, not speeding, and watching out for kids.
Bay District Schools has more than 90 job openings
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With schools beginning on Wednesday, Bay District Schools is still looking to fill more than 90 jobs. County schools have 46 support staff positions available. They’re also looking to find 47 new teachers. But the school system did fill more than 130 jobs in the past month after holding a […]
WJHG-TV
Officials prepare for back to school in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County students are preparing to go back to school Wednesday. School District Officials say they are ready to get this school year started. Jackson County schools have spent the last week hosting open houses and preparing for students. Officials say several schools have been...
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
WJHG-TV
Country music singer Jared Blake welcomes Chipley students back to school
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not every day a famous country music singer shows up to welcome you to your first day of school. “Today I’m here with a program of ours called ‘Live to Be,’” Singer/Songwriter Jared Blake said. “We’ve been going around to schools, we’ve been to over 300 schools now in the last few years talking to kids about my personal story.”
WJHG-TV
County officials, parents team up to revitalize Bonifay Rec Center
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kids having the opportunity to play sports is important everywhere, but especially in small towns. “There’s not a whole lot to do in Holmes County, and baseball is one of those things that occupies kids’ time and keeps them out of trouble,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said.
getthecoast.com
Superintendent Marcus Chambers talks new school in Crestview, plus major construction plans
During a recent Republican Club town hall in Niceville, Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers addressed the district’s plans to build new schools in Okaloosa County, in addition to renovating existing facilities. He was asked the following question from a member in the audience:. Do aging school buildings need...
Walton County deputies focus on school safety
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the first day of school in Walton County, deputies were focusing on keeping kids safe going to and from campus. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office launched what they are calling “Operation Blue Bird”. They increased their presence around all of the Walton County Schools. Deputies are monitoring traffic and […]
pasconewsonline.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Crestview
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Panama City
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Panama City, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WJHG-TV
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Golf Scramble
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking to play a round of golf for a good cause, the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation is hosting its Panama City Beach Golf Scramble in September. In December of 2020, 4-year-old Baylor and 6-year-old Addie were struck and killed by a truck...
New park facility opens in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
