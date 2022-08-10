Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
UMD Football’s Brad Dati Earns Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
DULUTH, Minn.- Announced last week the NSIC listed UMD linebacker very own Brad Dati as list year’s preseason defensive player of the year. Last season, Dati was awarded First Team All-Conference for his efforts, leading the team in tackles with 51 solo and 41 assisted for a total of 92, with five tackles for a loss resulting in 41 yards lost, when asked what it meant to him the captain had a pretty humble answer.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Volleyball Ready to be a Contender in NSIC
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Volleyball began their preseason practices Monday. The girls finished last season 10-10 in NSIC play, in what is arguably the best division two volleyball conference in the country, seeing three teams finish last season in the Nations Top 25 American Volleyball Coaches association rankings, including UMD ranked at seven.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Football Kicks Off Training Camp
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD Football is just 24 short days from kick off, but first the Bulldogs are back to business with day one of training camp in the books. New additions to the coaching staff will bring a new perspective to the playbook, the team will look to build on their success from last season.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Volleyball Selected Fifth in NSIC Preseason Polls
DULUTH, Minn.- The NSIC preseason polls were released on Tuesday and the UMD volleyball team was picked fifth in the conference. The Bulldogs graduated two key players last season in middle blocker Summer Ballad and All-American outside hitter Kate Berg, but the team will look to their twelve returning players from last years roster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Huskies Drop Series to Eau Claire Express
DULUTH, Minn.- The division leading Express defeated the Huskies Tuesday night 8-1 at Wade Stadium. The Duluth Huskies are 0-8 against the Eau Claire Express this season after this series. However, a rematch is set for August 14 in a division playoff game. Duluth will look to bounce back on...
FOX 21 Online
Northland’s Toughest Pups Prepare for Their Big Show
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Some of Northland’s top dogs were seen practicing their skills and talents over at the UWS football field Tuesday. Handlers from St. Louis and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices, brought their K-9 dogs out to prepare them for the Operation K-9 show on Thursday. Making sure...
FOX 21 Online
33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival Starts Friday
DULUTH, Minn. — The 33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. For a preview of what to expect, watch the video above. And for ticket information and the blues lineup, click here.
FOX 21 Online
Sandbox Summer Camp Comes Back to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn.– Islands of Brilliance, a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee, came back to Duluth this week. Hosting the ‘Sandbox’ summer camp for children on the autism spectrum. “Islands of Brilliance is a learning experience for the autistic community. We combine area of interest, and creativity, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Airport to add Third United Flight Service
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth International Airport will be adding a third United airline flight come September 6th. Air services nationwide have felt the impacts of pilot and crew shortages. United airline at DLH has been operating twice a day, down from pre-pandemic rates of three to four flights. In...
FOX 21 Online
Haunted Ship to add New Props and More Fear
DULUTH, Minn. — In less than two months, the William A Irvin Ship Museum will transform into a tank of terror. The haunted ship has taken place in Duluth for the last 30 years, drawing in thousands annually. Right now, crews are hard at work, building new props for...
FOX 21 Online
“Stuff the Bus” Donation Drive Kicks off in the Twin Ports
TWIN PORTS — The annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign is kicking off in the Twin Ports. The donation drive collects school supplies for students, everything from pencils to notebooks. It’s hosted by the Head of the Lakes United Way. The organization is encouraging everyone to grab...
FOX 21 Online
Memorial Blood Centers Announce Blood Emergency
DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, Memorial Blood Centers announced another blood emergency. An already alarmingly low blood supply has become even more scarce across the Northland. Memorial Blood Centers reported its current supply of blood as enough for two days, which they said is well below the ideal level of five to seven.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! Program To End, Exec. Dir. Talks What’s Next
DULUTH, Minn. — The YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! program is coming to an end after more than two decades of uplifting and guiding countless young girls. Some of the girls who have been through the program stopped by FOX 21’s morning show Thursday to talk about its impact on them. And the YWCA’s new executive director, Beth Burt, also was there to talk about what’s next for the organization.
FOX 21 Online
Superior Police Department Re-amping Recruitment Process
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– “Right now, as of today, we are short three officers,” Superior’s assistant Chief of Police, John Kiel, said. The Superior Police Department is on the search for good men, and women to police the city’s streets. “We have to maintain minimums. We have...
FOX 21 Online
Unoccupied Boat Drifted Ashore In Ashland, Man Missing
ASHLAND, Wis. — A man is missing after his boat drifted ashore unoccupied in Ashland, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Monday morning around 8:45, Ashland County got a phone call regarding a boat with no one in it that drifted ashore at the end of Ackley Road in the township of Sanborn of Ashland County.
FOX 21 Online
Man Finds Lost Dog After Boat Crash: “The Right Place at the Right Time”
TWIN PORTS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency on Lake Superior on Tuesday night. “At approximately 11 p.m. we were paged out to a water emergency in the Superior entry. A boat ran into some rocks, was taking on water, and sinking,” Carter Nelson, Sergeant with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, said.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Man Randomly Shot In Neck By Apparent BB Gun After Fireworks Show July 8
DULUTH, Minn. – After a tip to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, we’ve learned a Duluth man was randomly struck by an apparent BB gun while leaving the fireworks show at Bayfront Park last month. Police Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth confirmed Tuesday that officers responded to the 300...
FOX 21 Online
Volunteer Fire Department Car Show Coming To Cloquet Saturday
CLOQUET, Minn. — The Solway Volunteer Fire Department is holding their 3rd annual “Flashover” fundraiser car show on Saturday. Not only is it a car show, but there is an open house of the fire hall and a junior firefighter agility course for families to enjoy. An appearance by LifeLink is also a possibility.
FOX 21 Online
Streetscape Plan for Hammond Avenue in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI. — Reconstruction of Hammond Avenue in Superior has been decades in the making. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Paine introduced a streetscape plan to the public, including bringing back boulevard trees. The community has been weighing in on the re-design of Hammond. Mayor Paine says that many want...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Strangling And Kidnapping Partner
DULUTH, Minn. — A man is arrested after he was suspected of strangling and kidnapping his partner on Tuesday, according to the Duluth Police Department. Just after noon, the DPD responded to a report of a domestic incident at the 400 block of North 53rd Avenue West. Police say...
Comments / 0