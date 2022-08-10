ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoDqG_0hBFsSLa00

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.

Steinle told The Orange County Register that Morrow dove into the harbor to retrieve the phone and never resurfaced.

According to the Times, sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at around 4:40 p.m., and Morrow’s body was located at 5:14 p.m. by county lifeguards. Attempts by lifeguards and Newport Beach paramedics to revive Morrow on a nearby dock were unsuccessful.

Morrow was later pronounced dead at the scene, Steinle said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Watch: Small plane lands on California freeway, catches fire; nobody hurt

CORONA, Calif. — Nobody was injured when a small plane landed on a California freeway, sparking a blaze, authorities said Tuesday. According to KABC-TV, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 91 near Lincoln Avenue in Corona. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-32 carrying two people was headed to Corona Municipal Airport when the plane began to have engine trouble, The Associated Press reported. Video footage from the scene showed the aircraft make an emergency landing on the freeway’s eastbound lanes, clipping a Toyota Tundra, striking a sound wall and catching fire, The Press-Enterprise reported.
CORONA, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Newport Beach, CA
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Orange County, CA
Accidents
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
123K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy