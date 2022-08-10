Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
New nonprofit honoring Oldham County veteran holds first fundraiser event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonprofit Oldham County held its first fundraiser that will go to supporting veterans, by asking one simple question: How can I help?. The Be Like Griff Foundation was founded in honor of Daniel "Danny" Griffith "Griff," who was killed in an accident on Interstate 71 in December. The foundation plans to help veterans in Oldham County with everything from home renovations to counseling services.
Wheelchair accessible playground looking to reach fundraising goal to begin construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An empty field in Bullitt County could soon impact the lives of young children for years to come. An inclusive playground in Hillview would offer a chance for children with intellectual and physical disabilities to play with other children. The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area...
Baptist Health opens urgent care center and ER in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health opened a new urgent care Center and emergency room in southern Indiana. A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning at the facility on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville. It's staffed with board-certified physicians and equipped with on-site lab equipment and a radiology suite with X-ray and CT scanners.
KSP holds active shooter training session with faculty, staff at ECTC
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police held an active shooter training session Friday at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, an effort to teach school faculty and staff how to keep students and each other safe in the face of danger. The training was part of KSP's Safe Schools program,...
Demand grows in rural southern Indiana as communities struggle to find child care
MARENGO, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's a struggle to find child care in rural southern Indiana communities. Some families have been left with no options as daycares and child care facilities shuttered during the pandemic. Less than a decade ago, there were about 40 kids involved in the after school program...
3 hurt in crash after Harrison County, Indiana, police pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pursuit of a wanted man in a stolen car ended Friday morning with three people hurt after a crash on Interstate 64 East in Floyd County, Indiana. Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said deputies pursued a stolen car driven by 30-year-old Bryan Mays of Harrison County. Mays sped away from a traffic stop at Walmart in Corydon, Indiana, and crashed a few minutes later on I-64, Smith said.
Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
Dairy Kastle closes 2 months early due to staffing shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local ice cream shop is shutting its doors early for the season due to staffing shortages. Dairy Kastle posted on Twitter saying their last day will be Sunday, Aug. 14 and will reopen in March. The post said they are closing early due to a staff shortage.
Former JCPS student arrested for making threat against Jeffersontown High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Jefferson County Public Schools student was arrested Friday for making a threat against Jeffersontown High School. David Horsman, 18, was initially charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. Increased security was expected at the school Friday after the threat was made against the school on social...
W.E.B. DuBois Academy students open exhibit at Speed Art Museum in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several young student artists from W.E.B. DuBois Academy now have their art on display the Speed Art Museum in Louisville. "Empowering Through Panels: W.E.B. Dubois Academy Pitch Comics" showcases original pitch comics created over a semester by students in the school's gifted and talented art program.
LMPD: Bicyclist crashes into Louisville police cruiser in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle and a Louisville Metro Police cruiser crashed into each other in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a bicyclist was riding westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street around 3 p.m. Mitchell said the woman entered the intersection on 31st Street and hit the front end of an LMPD cruiser.
Charity fundraiser will put Louisville firefighters against police officers in boxing event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new fundraiser will put firefighters against police officers. The Louisville Metro Police Activities League announced the "Battle of the Badges." It's an amateur boxing event. Police officers will box against firefighters during the event. It'll happen at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Sept. 3. General admission...
The 173rd St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids goes back to an in-person celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Join 50,000 of your closest friends for a party at St. Joseph Children's Home this weekend. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the 173rd annual St. Joe's Picnic that starts Friday night. The two-night, live music event supports the mission of Giving Children a Home.
Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
UPDATE: Police reopen streets in downtown Louisville after finding a 'pipe with wires protruding'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a suspicious device discovered in downtown Louisville Friday morning was removed and federal authorities have taken over the investigation. Several streets were closed for hours while several law enforcement agencies conducted a search. Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields held a news conference Friday...
Louisville judge upholds order for Portland gas station to vacate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday. Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business. The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following...
Local health official asks for flexibility as COVID-19 recommendations change
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local health officials continue to navigate COVID-19 as recommendations for mitigating the virus were updated last week. Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer, asks people to have flexibility as recommendations change to the ever-changing virus. He's also an ER doctor and continues to treat people with COVID-19.
CRAWFORD | Still buzzing: Cowgill sues Trinity, but verdict of public opinion is tougher
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)
Decca Restaurant in Louisville's NuLu district announces plans to close soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular restaurant in Louisville's NuLu entertainment district is calling it quits after more than 10 years of service. According to its Facebook page, Decca Restaurant, located at 812 East Market Street, is closing its doors in September. "Thank you for your support," the Facebook post...
