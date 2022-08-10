ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New nonprofit honoring Oldham County veteran holds first fundraiser event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonprofit Oldham County held its first fundraiser that will go to supporting veterans, by asking one simple question: How can I help?. The Be Like Griff Foundation was founded in honor of Daniel "Danny" Griffith "Griff," who was killed in an accident on Interstate 71 in December. The foundation plans to help veterans in Oldham County with everything from home renovations to counseling services.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Baptist Health opens urgent care center and ER in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health opened a new urgent care Center and emergency room in southern Indiana. A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning at the facility on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville. It's staffed with board-certified physicians and equipped with on-site lab equipment and a radiology suite with X-ray and CT scanners.
KSP holds active shooter training session with faculty, staff at ECTC

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police held an active shooter training session Friday at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, an effort to teach school faculty and staff how to keep students and each other safe in the face of danger. The training was part of KSP's Safe Schools program,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
3 hurt in crash after Harrison County, Indiana, police pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pursuit of a wanted man in a stolen car ended Friday morning with three people hurt after a crash on Interstate 64 East in Floyd County, Indiana. Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said deputies pursued a stolen car driven by 30-year-old Bryan Mays of Harrison County. Mays sped away from a traffic stop at Walmart in Corydon, Indiana, and crashed a few minutes later on I-64, Smith said.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Dairy Kastle closes 2 months early due to staffing shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local ice cream shop is shutting its doors early for the season due to staffing shortages. Dairy Kastle posted on Twitter saying their last day will be Sunday, Aug. 14 and will reopen in March. The post said they are closing early due to a staff shortage.
LOUISVILLE, KY
W.E.B. DuBois Academy students open exhibit at Speed Art Museum in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several young student artists from W.E.B. DuBois Academy now have their art on display the Speed Art Museum in Louisville. "Empowering Through Panels: W.E.B. Dubois Academy Pitch Comics" showcases original pitch comics created over a semester by students in the school's gifted and talented art program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Bicyclist crashes into Louisville police cruiser in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle and a Louisville Metro Police cruiser crashed into each other in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a bicyclist was riding westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street around 3 p.m. Mitchell said the woman entered the intersection on 31st Street and hit the front end of an LMPD cruiser.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville judge upholds order for Portland gas station to vacate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday. Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business. The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Local health official asks for flexibility as COVID-19 recommendations change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local health officials continue to navigate COVID-19 as recommendations for mitigating the virus were updated last week. Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer, asks people to have flexibility as recommendations change to the ever-changing virus. He's also an ER doctor and continues to treat people with COVID-19.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
CRAWFORD | Still buzzing: Cowgill sues Trinity, but verdict of public opinion is tougher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)
LOUISVILLE, KY

