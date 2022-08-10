ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Duluth Huskies Prepare for Postseason

DULUTH, Minn.- The Huskies won the first half, for the first time in program history, giving them the automatic bid into the playoffs. Now Duluth will face a team they’ve been unsuccessful against all season in the Eau Claire Express. We’ve had some tough losses here in the regular...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Volleyball Selected Fifth in NSIC Preseason Polls

DULUTH, Minn.- The NSIC preseason polls were released on Tuesday and the UMD volleyball team was picked fifth in the conference. The Bulldogs graduated two key players last season in middle blocker Summer Ballad and All-American outside hitter Kate Berg, but the team will look to their twelve returning players from last years roster.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Volleyball Ready to be a Contender in NSIC

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Volleyball began their preseason practices Monday. The girls finished last season 10-10 in NSIC play, in what is arguably the best division two volleyball conference in the country, seeing three teams finish last season in the Nations Top 25 American Volleyball Coaches association rankings, including UMD ranked at seven.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Soccer Looking for Fresh Start this Season

DULUTH, Min.- The UMD soccer team didn’t have the outcome they hoped for last season but with a big freshman class this year the Bulldogs are hoping to turn things around. “It was a much different team in the second half last year than it was in the first half, so that’s what we want to build on is that we do have that potential to write the ship, the potential to be better and that hopefully can flow into this season,” says head coach Greg Cane.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival Starts Friday

DULUTH, Minn. — The 33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. For a preview of what to expect, watch the video above. And for ticket information and the blues lineup, click here.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Northland’s Toughest Pups Prepare for Their Big Show

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Some of Northland’s top dogs were seen practicing their skills and talents over at the UWS football field Tuesday. Handlers from St. Louis and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices, brought their K-9 dogs out to prepare them for the Operation K-9 show on Thursday. Making sure...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Local Singer Rafe Carlson Performs Live

DULUTH, Minn. — Local country/rock singer Rafe Carlson stopped by the studio to talk about what he’s up to and perform live. Carlson is a Hermantown native who met his producer in Nashville, Tennessee in May of 2021, and has since made dozens of trips down, writing with world-class Nashville songwriters, playing shows in the downtown area, and spending time in the studio recording his debut album.
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Airport to add Third United Flight Service

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth International Airport will be adding a third United airline flight come September 6th. Air services nationwide have felt the impacts of pilot and crew shortages. United airline at DLH has been operating twice a day, down from pre-pandemic rates of three to four flights. In...
DULUTH, MN
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: A death sentence

MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

“Stuff the Bus” Donation Drive Kicks off in the Twin Ports

TWIN PORTS — The annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign is kicking off in the Twin Ports. The donation drive collects school supplies for students, everything from pencils to notebooks. It’s hosted by the Head of the Lakes United Way. The organization is encouraging everyone to grab...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Volunteer Fire Department Car Show Coming To Cloquet Saturday

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Solway Volunteer Fire Department is holding their 3rd annual “Flashover” fundraiser car show on Saturday. Not only is it a car show, but there is an open house of the fire hall and a junior firefighter agility course for families to enjoy. An appearance by LifeLink is also a possibility.
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Memorial Blood Centers Announce Blood Emergency

DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, Memorial Blood Centers announced another blood emergency. An already alarmingly low blood supply has become even more scarce across the Northland. Memorial Blood Centers reported its current supply of blood as enough for two days, which they said is well below the ideal level of five to seven.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! Program To End, Exec. Dir. Talks What’s Next

DULUTH, Minn. — The YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! program is coming to an end after more than two decades of uplifting and guiding countless young girls. Some of the girls who have been through the program stopped by FOX 21’s morning show Thursday to talk about its impact on them. And the YWCA’s new executive director, Beth Burt, also was there to talk about what’s next for the organization.
DULUTH, MN
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Unoccupied Boat Drifted Ashore In Ashland, Man Missing

ASHLAND, Wis. — A man is missing after his boat drifted ashore unoccupied in Ashland, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Monday morning around 8:45, Ashland County got a phone call regarding a boat with no one in it that drifted ashore at the end of Ackley Road in the township of Sanborn of Ashland County.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday. According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
FOX 21 Online

Man Finds Lost Dog After Boat Crash: “The Right Place at the Right Time”

TWIN PORTS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency on Lake Superior on Tuesday night. “At approximately 11 p.m. we were paged out to a water emergency in the Superior entry. A boat ran into some rocks, was taking on water, and sinking,” Carter Nelson, Sergeant with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, said.
SUPERIOR, WI

