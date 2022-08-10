DULUTH, Min.- The UMD soccer team didn’t have the outcome they hoped for last season but with a big freshman class this year the Bulldogs are hoping to turn things around. “It was a much different team in the second half last year than it was in the first half, so that’s what we want to build on is that we do have that potential to write the ship, the potential to be better and that hopefully can flow into this season,” says head coach Greg Cane.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO