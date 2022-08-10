Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Huskies Prepare for Postseason
DULUTH, Minn.- The Huskies won the first half, for the first time in program history, giving them the automatic bid into the playoffs. Now Duluth will face a team they’ve been unsuccessful against all season in the Eau Claire Express. We’ve had some tough losses here in the regular...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Volleyball Selected Fifth in NSIC Preseason Polls
DULUTH, Minn.- The NSIC preseason polls were released on Tuesday and the UMD volleyball team was picked fifth in the conference. The Bulldogs graduated two key players last season in middle blocker Summer Ballad and All-American outside hitter Kate Berg, but the team will look to their twelve returning players from last years roster.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Volleyball Ready to be a Contender in NSIC
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Volleyball began their preseason practices Monday. The girls finished last season 10-10 in NSIC play, in what is arguably the best division two volleyball conference in the country, seeing three teams finish last season in the Nations Top 25 American Volleyball Coaches association rankings, including UMD ranked at seven.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Soccer Looking for Fresh Start this Season
DULUTH, Min.- The UMD soccer team didn’t have the outcome they hoped for last season but with a big freshman class this year the Bulldogs are hoping to turn things around. “It was a much different team in the second half last year than it was in the first half, so that’s what we want to build on is that we do have that potential to write the ship, the potential to be better and that hopefully can flow into this season,” says head coach Greg Cane.
FOX 21 Online
33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival Starts Friday
DULUTH, Minn. — The 33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. For a preview of what to expect, watch the video above. And for ticket information and the blues lineup, click here.
FOX 21 Online
Northland’s Toughest Pups Prepare for Their Big Show
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Some of Northland’s top dogs were seen practicing their skills and talents over at the UWS football field Tuesday. Handlers from St. Louis and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices, brought their K-9 dogs out to prepare them for the Operation K-9 show on Thursday. Making sure...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Local Singer Rafe Carlson Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Local country/rock singer Rafe Carlson stopped by the studio to talk about what he’s up to and perform live. Carlson is a Hermantown native who met his producer in Nashville, Tennessee in May of 2021, and has since made dozens of trips down, writing with world-class Nashville songwriters, playing shows in the downtown area, and spending time in the studio recording his debut album.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Musician Severio Mancieri
Duluth musician Severio Mancieri stopped by the morning show Wednesday to play one of his original tunes. Click the video to listen. And click here for more on Severio!
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Airport to add Third United Flight Service
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth International Airport will be adding a third United airline flight come September 6th. Air services nationwide have felt the impacts of pilot and crew shortages. United airline at DLH has been operating twice a day, down from pre-pandemic rates of three to four flights. In...
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from FoxSports1070 and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
FOX 21 Online
“Stuff the Bus” Donation Drive Kicks off in the Twin Ports
TWIN PORTS — The annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign is kicking off in the Twin Ports. The donation drive collects school supplies for students, everything from pencils to notebooks. It’s hosted by the Head of the Lakes United Way. The organization is encouraging everyone to grab...
FOX 21 Online
Volunteer Fire Department Car Show Coming To Cloquet Saturday
CLOQUET, Minn. — The Solway Volunteer Fire Department is holding their 3rd annual “Flashover” fundraiser car show on Saturday. Not only is it a car show, but there is an open house of the fire hall and a junior firefighter agility course for families to enjoy. An appearance by LifeLink is also a possibility.
FOX 21 Online
Memorial Blood Centers Announce Blood Emergency
DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, Memorial Blood Centers announced another blood emergency. An already alarmingly low blood supply has become even more scarce across the Northland. Memorial Blood Centers reported its current supply of blood as enough for two days, which they said is well below the ideal level of five to seven.
FOX 21 Online
YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! Program To End, Exec. Dir. Talks What’s Next
DULUTH, Minn. — The YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! program is coming to an end after more than two decades of uplifting and guiding countless young girls. Some of the girls who have been through the program stopped by FOX 21’s morning show Thursday to talk about its impact on them. And the YWCA’s new executive director, Beth Burt, also was there to talk about what’s next for the organization.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Cole Forcier Sings, Talks Inspiration Behind Music
Duluth musician Cole Forcier stopped by the morning show to play one of his originals and also talked about what inspires his music. Click the video to hear more, and check out Cole on SoundCloud.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
FOX 21 Online
Unoccupied Boat Drifted Ashore In Ashland, Man Missing
ASHLAND, Wis. — A man is missing after his boat drifted ashore unoccupied in Ashland, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Monday morning around 8:45, Ashland County got a phone call regarding a boat with no one in it that drifted ashore at the end of Ackley Road in the township of Sanborn of Ashland County.
WEAU-TV 13
Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday. According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.
FOX 21 Online
Man Finds Lost Dog After Boat Crash: “The Right Place at the Right Time”
TWIN PORTS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency on Lake Superior on Tuesday night. “At approximately 11 p.m. we were paged out to a water emergency in the Superior entry. A boat ran into some rocks, was taking on water, and sinking,” Carter Nelson, Sergeant with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, said.
