Duke Aiona wins Republican nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election.
Duke Aiona wins Republican nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election.
Josh Green wins Democratic nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election.
Josh Green wins Democratic nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election.
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — At the 7th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, a lineup of GOP national heavyweights and local Nevada politicians fired up a crowd of 1,500 Republicans with a message of urgency. The midterm elections are in 80 days and will decide which party controls both the State House in Carson City and Congress in Washington D.C. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called Nevada Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt’s race “the single best pickup opportunity for Republicans.” Lawmakers referenced a portion of the Inflation Reduction Act and gas prices as reasons why they’re poised to take the Senate. Others criticized the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river. Maryland Natural Resources Police said Brownell Edds Jr. of Cape St. Claire was arrested...
