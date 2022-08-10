Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two deadly crashes on Highway 49 have drivers concerned for their safety. One of the crashes happened Tuesday in Paragould. The other crash occurred Wednesday in Brookland. In February, the Arkansas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit from 60 mph to 50 mph along Highway...
Kait 8
M1.9 quake reported in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 1.9 earthquake Tuesday in Lawrence County. The quake, which was center two kilometers (1.8 miles) west of Lynn, occurred at 2 p.m. Aug. 9, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 2.5 kilometers. No one reported...
Kait 8
City looking to add water feature to popular park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is wanting to make a “splash” to one of its most popular parks, and they want your feedback. The city is looking for a state grant to build a splash pad at Joe Mack Campbell Park. Brandon Shrader, Assistant Director...
Kait 8
First phase of Future I-57 project slated to begin
SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT) – The first phase of the Route 67/Future I-57 project in Butler County will begin soon. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project will include upgrading the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff. The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place...
Kait 8
Concerns for downtown Jonesboro following restaurant closures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three restaurants have closed in the past two weeks, people are wondering what is next for downtown Jonesboro. Sunny’s on Main permanently closed on Saturday, July 23, Donburi in Huntington Square closed indefinitely on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Eleanor’s announced its closure for Sunday, Aug. 7.
Kait 8
Safety measures on the road ahead of school
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With schools starting across northeast Arkansas, it’s important to be extra cautious on the roads. With children at bus stops or being dropped off, it’s important to know where and when to stop. Although it might seem like a pretty self-explanatory topic Paragould Fire...
fox16.com
New drought monitor shows little change across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows very little change following recent rainfall across Arkansas. This drought monitor covers all data through August 8th at 8 a.m. Therefore rainfall collected much of Tuesday and Wednesday is not accounted for in this update. One area...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Cross County city
PARKIN, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order has been put in effect for the city of Parkin. Mayor Diane Patterson told Region 8 News on Wednesday, Aug. 10 the boil order would be in effect “until further notice”. She explained the boil order was due to electricity...
Kait 8
Vacant house fire “suspicious”, fire department says
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) – A house was completely destroyed in an early morning fire in Tuckerman. Police Chief Justin Collum told Region 8 News the fire happened at a house on Foster Street around 2:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11. He explained no one was inside at the time of...
Kait 8
Aug. 10: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Storms continue to be in the forecast through Thursday morning as a lingering cold front meanders down to the south. By Thursday afternoon, drier air overspreads Region 8 and the rain chances drop considerably.
Kait 8
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A prominent realtor in Greene County died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 9:55 a.m., Aug. 9, south of Greene Road 721. The report stated that 26-year-old Jace...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Tuesday morning shut down parts of U.S. Highway 49. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 9, one-mile south of U.S. Highway 412 near Greene County Tech High School. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, who was traveling in the area, reported a “bad...
Kait 8
One dead, two hurt in Highway 49 crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – One person has died, and two others were hurt in a crash on Highway 49 Wednesday afternoon in Brookland. Arkansas State Police said Kevin B. Faughn, 57, of Paragould, was going south on Highway 49 when his Ford Fiesta traveled across three lanes of traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on going north.
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
Kait 8
First urgent care center opens in Mississippi County
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting was held Monday, Aug. 8 in Mississippi County for a first-of-its-kind medical center. The Wagner Medical Clinic has long served the area of Manila, but now, they’re partnering with St. Bernards to open the first and only Urgent Care center in Mississippi County.
Kait 8
Police investigating after house shot
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police detained two people after shots were fired in Lawrence County. Tuesday afternoon on Aug. 9 multiple agencies responded to shots being fired in the 1100 block of southeast Front Street. Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said no injuries occurred but a house was...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:22 p.m. Aug. 8 near the intersection of Neely and Kellers Chapel Roads. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Grant Chandler Shelton...
KNOE TV8
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted Friday in dozens of arrests. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Task Force, said officers “saturated” the city of Paragould on Aug. 5, arresting 45 people on various charges. Agents made 18 felony drug arrests and 27...
Kait 8
Committee move bullet-proof vest system and recreation grant resolutions to full council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Finance and Administration Council Committee met Tuesday, Aug. 9 to discuss several items, one of which focused on providing more protection for the city’s officers. Members looked at a resolution to authorize the purchase of law enforcement bullet-proof vest systems for the...
Kait 8
Deputies recover non-active explosive device
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered a bomb last week. Sheriff Kevin Bell explained an investigation is underway after authorities found an explosive device in a rural home. The device contained an electric capacitator inside a mason jar filled with fluid. The...
