‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Astros Close to Claiming the Title of 'Best in the AL'
The Houston Astros are sneaking up on the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League.
Dodgers: Fans React to Carlos Correa’s Return to Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers face the Minnesota Twins tonight at Dodger Stadium. This is the first matchup of the two clubs at Dodger Stadium since 2017 where the Twins swept the season series vs LA 3-0. Speaking of 2017, tonight the Dodgers welcome former Astros cheater, shortstop Carlos Correa, who was part...
Astros Prospect Murray Scheduled for System Debut
Newly acquired Jayden Murray will make his Houston Astros minor league debut Wednesday for Double-A Corpus Christi.
Yardbarker
Astros' Missed Opportunities, Rangers' Big 10th Tie Series
Runs came at a low rate Wednesday for both the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers, but extra innings were just what the visiting club needed to even the series with an 8-4 win after 10 innings. Phil Maton entered the 10th with a tied contest. The righty faced five...
FOX Sports
Astros start 3-game series against the Rangers
Texas Rangers (48-60, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (10-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -178, Rangers +151; over/under is 8 runs.
Astros SP Framber Valdez gets $200 million vote of confidence after dominating win
On Thursday afternoon, Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez took the hill against the Texas Rangers. To no one’s surprise, he dominated once again. Valdez tossed seven shutout innings in a 7-3 victory. With the win, Valdez improved to 11-4 striking out eight. After the game, Astros catcher Martin...
FOX Sports
Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2
Texas Rangers (48-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -338, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2...
Report: Baker Hopes to Return to Astros Before Weekend
Manager Dusty Baker took to The Matt Thomas Show on SportsTalk 790 on Tuesday to provide an update on his bout with COVID-19.
Braves beat Red Sox in 11, extend losing streak to 3
By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports WriterBOSTON - The Atlanta Braves arrived at Fenway Park looking to put a disappointing series against the NL-East leading New York Mets as far in the rearview mirror as possible.Austin Riley did his part to start that process.Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the...
Yardbarker
Astros Pass the Yankees as Best Team in the AL
The Houston Astros are a great baseball team. After Tuesday night, they are now the best team in the American League with the No. 1 seed and trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers in all of Major League Baseball, thanks to a win and a New York Yankees loss. But,...
numberfire.com
Chas McCormick sitting for Astros against Rangers
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. The Astros took the lefty-hitting McCormick out of the lineup against a Rangers' southpaw in the first game of the series, and they are doing it again for the finale. Aledmys Diaz will replace McCormick in left field and hit fifth.
Yardbarker
Powerful showing allows Braves to sweep Red Sox
Marcell Ozuna belted a three-run homer and top prospect Vaughn Grissom added a two-run shot in his major league debut, lifting the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Eddie Rosario ripped an RBI double, Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single and Ozuna...
Yardbarker
Díaz Goes Boom; Astros Plate Seven Runs Off All-Star Pérez
Martín Pérez cruised through three innings against the Houston Astros on 23 pitches Tuesday, then the All-Star lefty was tasked to face the order for a second time. Despite recent success against Houston and the rest of the league, Pérez didn't carry his dominance into his next two frames. The Astros then went on to slug seven runs.
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon in Houston dugout for Thursday matinee
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Dubon will move back to the bench after starting in center field on Wednesday. Jake Meyers will reclaim the middle outfield spot and bat eighth. Ragans will be making just his second MLB start on Thursday afternoon against the Astros.
Yardbarker
Red Sox endure more bullpen struggles in 8-4 loss to Braves; Tommy Pham homers in third straight game
The Red Sox were swept by the Braves at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Boston fell to Atlanta by a final score of 8-4 to extend its losing streak to four and drop to 54-58 on the season. Nick Pivetta, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox,...
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022
The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will finish their three-game series on Thursday in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rangers-Astros prediction and pick we have laid out below. Texas, after a whirlwind of an offseason, sits at 49-61, 21 games out in the […] The post MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
