ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leflore County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Grand jury in Greenville declined to indict Carolyn Bryant

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – – For more than 70 years, there has been controversy surrounding the woman at the center of the Emmett Till lynching. Tuesday a grand jury in Greenville declined to indict Carolyn Bryant on kidnapping charges and on manslaughter charges. Dewayne Richardson, Leflore County...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Winona Police investigating deadly shooting

WINONA, Miss (WCBI) – Winona police are investigating a shooting involving four people, killing one. Investigators say it happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Winona Assistant Police Chief Calvin Young says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting them in the case. He said four people were shot and that one of them died.
WINONA, MS
kicks96news.com

Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala

ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Leflore County, MS
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
deltadailynews.com

Two Men Arrested for Greenville Homicide

On August 4, 2022 at approximately 1:30am, the Greenville Police Department responded to a disturbance. LaMarcus Martin, 36, was found lying near a vehicle unresponsive with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Martin was pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroners Office. Investigators have arrested 23yr old Marquis Lattimore and 26yr old Geremy Coleman both of Greenville. Lattimore is being charged with Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Coleman is being charged with one count of Murder. Both are being held in the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting their initial appearance.
GREENVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Updated - One killed, three injured in Winona shooting

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead and three others were hurt in a Winona shooting. Gunfire rang out at a home in the 600 block of Powell Street Wednesday evening. Calvin Young, the assistant police chief, says three men and one woman got hurt. They are being treated...
WINONA, MS
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Dennis Turner
Person
Lynn Fitch
WJTV 12

2 killed in crash on I-55 in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Copiah County on Monday, August 8. According to MHP, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 near Crystal Springs. Investigators said a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 37-year-old Adaiah Curry, of McComb, was traveling […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two face murder charges after Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men have been arrested following the shooting death of a man in Greenville. Vicksburg Daily News reported LaMarcus Martin, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to his head around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 4. He was was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Greenville […]
GREENVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

More COVID Deaths Reported Locally

There’ve been three more local COVID deaths. The latest update from the State Health Department shows no deaths in the past week in this part of central Mississippi but the week before, two people died in Neshoba County and one in Attala. And in the past week, there’ve been 129 new COVID cases in Attala, 110 in Neshoba and 55 new cases in Leake County. All three counties are among the 35 in Mississippi classified as having high community levels of COVID.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Murder#Violent Crime
yalnews.com

Looking Back In Yalobusha History

Herald Editor Jack Dale had gone off to war in 1942 and his wife had taken over his job. Many of the stories published by the newspaper had to do with the young men from Water Valley who were serving their country. In the Aug. 13 edition, Mrs. Dale penned a story about one young man who was home on leave:
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance

Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deltanews.tv

Farm workers displaced

According to a Delta Attorney, and a non-profit investigative website, local farm workers have been losing their jobs at an alarming rate...as farmers replace them with foreigners. "You gonna have some tough days. You gonna have some Good days," said David Crawford of Lambert who worked in these fields for...
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Delta farm workers claim foreigners are squeezing them out.

MARKS - "You gonna have some tough days. You gonna have some Good days," explained David Crawford of Lambert who worked in the local fields for at least 20 years. Then, about 5 years ago, he noticed something different... something... odd. "I know a lot of South Africans come down...
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
Mississippi Link

Holmes Co. and surrounding counties to receive disaster assistance from SBA – Durant MB Church, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center until Aug. 18, apply today

The major, alderpersons and local/area citizens were all attentive to some good news shared at the Goodman, Miss. Board of Alderman’s meeting Tuesday evening. The bearer of the news information was Dorris A. Evans, Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance Field Operations Center – East.
HOLMES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy