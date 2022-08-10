WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/11/22) TODAY: Happy Thursday! You’re going to want to keep the rain gear handy again for today, as another chance for scattered showers and storms will be possible. Not everyone will see the rain, but some areas could see an extra half an inch to 1 inch of rainfall (over the next 48 hours). Highs today will remain very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

