ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/11/22) TODAY: Happy Thursday! You’re going to want to keep the rain gear handy again for today, as another chance for scattered showers and storms will be possible. Not everyone will see the rain, but some areas could see an extra half an inch to 1 inch of rainfall (over the next 48 hours). Highs today will remain very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, August 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/11/22) This Lightbulb Security Camera is Sweeping Boardman Now!. Plaque Psoriasis Affects Millions of Americans (Do You Have It?) One Bite of This Keeps Blood Sugar Below 100 (Try Tonight) Awareness Alert. Oregon Launches New Policy for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. Smart Lifestyle...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Flash flooding on major Monroe, West Monroe roadways, cars stalled

UPDATE: 12:45 a.m. - I-20 is now clear. Check the Facebook post below for updates on Monroe road conditions. There are multiple reports from flooded areas of cars stalling in floodwater. You should not drive through flooded streets, officials say. UPDATE: 12:20 a.m. - The City of Monroe has reported...
WEST MONROE, LA
listenupyall.com

Louisiana gas prices fall to lowest level in months

MONROE, La. (KNOE) – The people of Louisiana, especially those in the Monroe area, are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country as prices fall to levels not seen in about five months. According to the website, GasBuddy.com, the national average has dipped to roughly $4...
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, heads to the National Truck Driving Championship

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe native professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. from August 16, 2022, to August 19, 2022. Williams has been named the FedEx Ground Entrepreneur of the Year for the Mississippi Region on two occasions. He has been a professional […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

In the Kitchen: Smoked Catfish Sliders

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for an easy way to prepare catfish, Chef Darrell Teats has a great recipe for Smoked Catfish Sliders. *Lettuce chopped (Romaine preferred) *Tomato (diced) *Onion (diced) *Jalapeno (diced fine) (For the dressing) *Fresh lemon juice. *Minced Garlic. *Salt & pepper. Instructions:. Smoke...
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Jonesboro, LA USA

I found a heart as I was unlocking the office door this Monday morning. I had saw these on Facebook and I really wanted to find one. I think this is such a sweet thing to do. It sure made my day. I love it!
JONESBORO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
lincolnparishjournal.com

Where does milk come from?

A father asked his son, “Where does milk come from?”. “The grocery store,” the son replied. Technically, a correct answer but of the origin of the milk is a cow on a dairy farm. But where are the dairy farms?. Lee Faulk, a regional livestock agent for the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun, authorities say. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Aug. 9, 2022, around 5:45 p.m. in Calhoun. One person was killed and two were taken to the hospital for treatment, as described...
CALHOUN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Good news for Grambling

In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Emotions run high at LPPJ meeting

Tuesday night’s monthly Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting turned into another debate over concerns about the direction of the parish’s ambulance and rescue services starting Jan. 1 when the current contract with the Ruston Fire Department ends. Numerous parish residents showed up at Tuesday’s meeting to voice their...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

One person dies and 2 injured after Calhoun fatal crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, around 5:45 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 300 block of Griggs Road in Calhoun, La. According to deputies, the investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. Three individuals […]
CALHOUN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy