myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 11th
WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/11/22) TODAY: Happy Thursday! You’re going to want to keep the rain gear handy again for today, as another chance for scattered showers and storms will be possible. Not everyone will see the rain, but some areas could see an extra half an inch to 1 inch of rainfall (over the next 48 hours). Highs today will remain very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
myarklamiss.com
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, August 11th
WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/11/22)
KNOE TV8
Flash flooding on major Monroe, West Monroe roadways, cars stalled
UPDATE: 12:45 a.m. - I-20 is now clear. Check the Facebook post below for updates on Monroe road conditions. There are multiple reports from flooded areas of cars stalling in floodwater. You should not drive through flooded streets, officials say. UPDATE: 12:20 a.m. - The City of Monroe has reported...
listenupyall.com
Louisiana gas prices fall to lowest level in months
MONROE, La. (KNOE) – The people of Louisiana, especially those in the Monroe area, are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country as prices fall to levels not seen in about five months. According to the website, GasBuddy.com, the national average has dipped to roughly $4...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Motor- Vehicle Crash In Calhoun (Calhoun, LA)
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun. The crash happened on the 300 block of Griggs road at around 5:45 p.m. Three occupants were in the vehicle. One person sustained fatal [..]
Traffic Alert: West Monroe PD working accidents on I-20 west and eastbound
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-– The West Monroe Police Department says they are working on a couple of accidents between the Thomas Road and 5th street exits on Interstate 20 west and eastbound. They are asking drivers to be prepared to stop or take an alternate route. Also, there are several streets that are currently underwater […]
West Monroe professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, heads to the National Truck Driving Championship
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe native professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. from August 16, 2022, to August 19, 2022. Williams has been named the FedEx Ground Entrepreneur of the Year for the Mississippi Region on two occasions. He has been a professional […]
KNOE TV8
In the Kitchen: Smoked Catfish Sliders
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for an easy way to prepare catfish, Chef Darrell Teats has a great recipe for Smoked Catfish Sliders. *Lettuce chopped (Romaine preferred) *Tomato (diced) *Onion (diced) *Jalapeno (diced fine) (For the dressing) *Fresh lemon juice. *Minced Garlic. *Salt & pepper. Instructions:. Smoke...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
KNOE TV8
Wooded area catches fire near Ouachita Parish mobile home park
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish firefighters are working to contain a blaze in a wooded area next to a mobile home park on Louisiana Highway 15. They responded to the fire just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. It’s next to Antique Acres on Winnsboro Road. So far, no mobile...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Jonesboro, LA USA
I found a heart as I was unlocking the office door this Monday morning. I had saw these on Facebook and I really wanted to find one. I think this is such a sweet thing to do. It sure made my day. I love it!
ROAD CLOSURE: Section of Highway 172 in Union County is temporarily closed
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that a section of Highway 172 (Lisbon Road) will be closed to repair a pipe culvert. According to reports, maintenance crews are expected to complete the work around the evening time. Traffic will be detoured.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Where does milk come from?
A father asked his son, “Where does milk come from?”. “The grocery store,” the son replied. Technically, a correct answer but of the origin of the milk is a cow on a dairy farm. But where are the dairy farms?. Lee Faulk, a regional livestock agent for the...
KNOE TV8
1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun, authorities say. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Aug. 9, 2022, around 5:45 p.m. in Calhoun. One person was killed and two were taken to the hospital for treatment, as described...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Good news for Grambling
In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Emotions run high at LPPJ meeting
Tuesday night’s monthly Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting turned into another debate over concerns about the direction of the parish’s ambulance and rescue services starting Jan. 1 when the current contract with the Ruston Fire Department ends. Numerous parish residents showed up at Tuesday’s meeting to voice their...
MISSING PERSON: 86-year-old West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (08/09/2022; 4:12 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to deputies, Emelia Gauna was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 86-year-old Emelia Gauna. Gauna was last seen at her West Monroe residence on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1 PM. According to deputies, Gauna is described as […]
One person dies and 2 injured after Calhoun fatal crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, around 5:45 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 300 block of Griggs Road in Calhoun, La. According to deputies, the investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. Three individuals […]
City of Monroe announce the Candy Company Mural Project; mural artists listed
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 8, 2022, the City of Monroe announced a community art project in conjunction with the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council that’s starting in Monroe, La. The Candy Company Mural Project will feature 13 local artists whose works will be displayed on panels located on the side of the world […]
MISSING TEEN: West Monroe Police searching for 14-year-old, last seen on August 4th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Alajai Wallace who was reported as a runaway juvenile on August 4, 2022. Wallace was last seen wearing blue, pink, and purple hair. According to officers, Wallace has been in contact with her family; however, she refuses to return home. If […]
