Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staff Members Ahead of Season 21
“Dr. Phil” has laid off 25 several staffers ahead of production for its upcoming Season 21. The show cited cost-cutting measures as its reasoning for the layoffs, which mostly affected production members. “Going into Season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity,” a series spokesperson told TheWrap. “As is...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Diane Keaton Definitely Enjoyed Kissing Dustin Milligan in ‘Mack & Rita': ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’ (Video)
Keaton tells TheWrap she also enjoyed getting to act like she was high on shrooms. When it comes to body-swap stories, there’s always the typical hurdles — figuring out what to do at work, how to avoid friends and family, etc. — but the biggest one tends to be the matter of the love interest, who often falls for the younger person in the older person’s body. This holds true in “Mack & Rita,” but you know what? Diane Keaton loved getting to kiss that love interest.
22 Celebs Who've Hooked Up With, Dated, And Even Married Fans Or "Regular" People
There's a chance for all of us!!!
RELATED PEOPLE
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Remembers the ‘Make or Break Moment’ She Cut Off Her Fingertip While Filming ‘Alex vs America’
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a titan of cooking competition shows. A “Chopped” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” regular and the host of “Supermarket Stakeout,” Guarnaschelli has also beat Bobby Flay and conquered the Kitchen Stadium to become an Iron Chef. And now that she’s put her name on her own cooking competition show, you better believe every episode is a knock-down-drag-out. In fact, a Season 2 episode quite literally got bloody when the chef suffered a scary kitchen injury — and in true Guarnaschelli fashion, refused to give up anyway.
See ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Queens Re-Create Iconic Looks from Emmy Nominated Shows (Exclusive Photos)
Bosco, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Orion Story, June Jambalaya, Lady Camden and Alyssa Hunter re-create looks from 2022 Emmy nominated shows.
Stephen Colbert Invades ‘Severance’ and Turns It Into ‘The Office’ (Video)
‘Steve C’ sure comes off a lot like the host of ‘The Colbert Report’ if you ask us. The world depicted on Apple TV+’s hit series “Severance” is already pretty bleak, but as it turns out, it could be even bleaker — all you need is the biggest jerk version of Stephen Colbert dropped into the madness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nathan Lane’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Emmy Nom Could Be His Lucky Number 7
This story about Nathan Lane and “Only Murders in the Building” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap magazine. Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” ended up with a considerable nomination haul on July 12, with 17 nods in total — and one of them quietly made history. That nom went to Nathan Lane, a three-time Tony winner for both plays and musicals with an equally considerable film and TV résumé to call his own, including celebrated turns in “The Birdcage” and “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Lane’s nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series marked his sixth in the category, a record that surpasses the late Fred Willard’s five career nods.
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Inside the Ever-Expanding Amazon Series’ Visual Landscapes
We all know about the expansions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what about the MMU (Mrs. Maisel Universe)? Over the course of four seasons — as burgeoning female comic Midge (Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan) finds her way through NYC’s comedy underground with her irascible manager Susie (Alex Borstein) — the physical terrain of our title character has also changed wildly, her world inflating much like the 1950s-into-1960s NYC is.
‘Big Brother’ Wins Wednesday’s Highly Competitive Primetime Ratings Battle
The long-running CBS reality competition series was broadcast’s highest-rated show, but not it’s most-watched. As broadcast television approaches the highly-anticipated fall season, the competition for primetime ratings is beginning to heat up. On Wednesday night, CBS’ “Big Brother” managed to snag the best overall rating in the highly-coveted...
John Eastman, Lawyer and Former Brother-in-Law of Paul McCartney, Dies at 83
John Eastman, the former brother-in-law of Paul McCartney, died at age 83 of pancreatic cancer, the former Beatle announced on social media on Thursday. “My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and our families,” McCartney wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Hollywood Is in a Mad Rush to Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Options | Video
INTEL. ANALYSIS. ACCESS. COMMUNITY. Consolidation within the entertainment industry appears on the horizon and avenues streamers are embracing to survive is AVOD and FAST. Audiences shouldn’t take the prolific volume of quality entertainment options currently available for granted, because the entertainment industry may never be quite this crowded again. As Hollywood faces a potential winnowing of content options in the coming years, the ad-supported model is being viewed as a stabilizing force for an uncertain business.
Ebo Twins Sign Overall Deal With 20th Television, 20th TV Animation
Adamma and Adanne Ebo, known as the Ebo twins, have signed a multiyear overall deal with 20th Television and 20th Television Animation, where they will develop, create and produce live-action and animated series for all platforms. The filmmaking duo is behind the upcoming comedy-satire film “Honk for Jesus. Save Your...
‘Rogue Agent’ Film Review: Bizarre Real-Life Con Drama Delivers Superficial Thrills
With a significant number of Americans in the dangerous sway of a well-disseminated illusion, any stories that help us understand the psychology behind believing a con artist, and why such lies work, become a little more valuable in this day and age. The tale of British sociopath Robert Freegard’s wreckage...
Watch Beyoncé Dazzle in Dozens of Looks in ‘Renaissance’ Visual Album Teaser (Video)
Beyoncé shared a sneak peek of the visuals for her July album “Renaissance” in a jam-packed teaser for opening track “I’m That Girl.”. In the clip, released Friday, the singer models a sculpted mirrored bodysuit and polka-dot tights while she struts around a house. The next sequence’s outfits alternate between a casual T-shirt and a futuristic dress accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses and a gun-shaped microphone. Another standout sees Bey adorned with a veil, high braid and a dead ringer for the Heart of the Ocean necklace from “Titanic.” Oh, and her scene partner is a horse.
Women in Film Decries Hollywood Studios’ Response to Abortion Alliance’s Demands as ‘Easy Way Out’
Women in Film released a statement on Thursday evening condemning the response from Hollywood studios to a letter signed by over 1,400 showrunners and film directors calling on them to ensure access to abortions in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. “On July 28, showrunners,...
‘Big Brother’ Posts Big Thursday Primetime Ratings – But CBS Doesn’t Win the Night
CBS’ “Big Brother” is a reliable bet to be primetime’s highest-rated title whenever a new episode airs. But despite leading the night on Thursday with a healthy 0.76 rating in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic, CBS wasn’t actually the highest-rated network overall. Instead, Fox managed to...
Megan Thee Stallion Shames Natalia Dyer for Nancy Dumping Steve in ‘Stranger Things': ‘All He Do Is Save Y’all Life!’ (Video)
When it comes to “Stranger Things” fans, there are two camps: Team Stancy or Team Jancy. Megan Thee Stallion definitely identifies with the former. So, when Natalia Dyer stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Thursday, the rapper had some questions about Dyer’s onscreen romance choices.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 1