14th Annual “Fairy Tales in the Park” at the Casa Del Prado Theatre
The timeless magic of fairy tales will be brought to life through dance inside the Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park, located at 1800 Village Place for the first time since 2019, and will feature the beloved stories of “Rapunzel,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Coppélia” and “The Sleeping Beauty,”as well as a first look at the recently announced San Diego Civic Youth Ballet (SDCYB), spring ballet, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Performances take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21, 2022.
San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition
For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
Botanica to Open on North Park’s University Avenue in Late Summer 2022
San Diego’s Be Saha Hospitality Group announced its newest concept opening this summer: Botanica, an art-forward cocktail bar from the team behind Tahona and Wormwood. Planned to open at the end of summer in the heart of North Park at 3139 University Avenue, Botanica will bring an immersive drinking and social experience to San Diego through its focus on botanical spirits and simultaneously supporting emerging artists, displaying and acting as a marketplace for non-fungible tokes (NFT) art.
San Diego Automotive Museum holds New Exhibit, “Cars with Character”
The San Diego Automotive Museum, San Diego’s premier transportation museum, will be premiering a new exhibit “Cars with Character” through Sunday, September 25. Cars and motorcycles on display play many roles in TV and film, acting as characters, settings, plot devices, or backgrounds. This exhibit showcases the distinct looks and abilities of an amazing variety of cars that are used in films and TV.
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center to Host 43rd Annual Haute with Heart Fashion Show
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host its 43rd Annual Haute with Heart Fashion Show from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, August 13. This year’s theme is “Age of New Beginnings” and will take place at the organization’s main campus in El Cajon, located at 2119 East Madison Ave. El Cajon, CA 92019.
13th Annual TwainFest at Heritage County Park in Old Town San Diego
WRITE OUT LOUD, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitmentto inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience – announced the 13th Annual TwainFest. Twainfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, August in Heritage County Park, 2455 Heritage Park Row in Old Town. There is a limited capacity – so reservations are required for your free entry. Learn more at www.writeoutloudsd/twainfest/
Daboba Bringing Their Latest Storefront to Rancho Bernardo
Fast Growing Tea Chain Continues to Expand Across San Diego
Bazaar del Mundo’s Latin American Festival & Mata Ortiz Pottery Market in Old Town
Artists hailing from all over Latin America will convene at Old Town’s iconic Bazaar del Mundo to create one of the nation’s largest collections of genuine Latin American folk art. The annual Latin American Festival & Mata Ortiz Pottery Market will be in full swing from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6; and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 at 4133 Taylor Street in Old Town San Diego.
JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego
JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
South of Nick’s Heading to One Paseo
Nick’s Restaurant Opening Sister Restaurant Next Door in Del Mar
Nothing Bundt Cakes Opening El Cajon Bakery
Popular Dessert Shop Bringing Everything from Bundtinis to Bundtlets to Rancho San Diego
San Diego’s Cucina Urbana founder makes a culinary pivot: She will open a Jewish deli this month
Trailblazing restaurateur Tracy Borkum, long known for her portfolio of California Italian dining venues, is pivoting to a new concept inspired by her family roots: the Jewish deli. Late this month, she and chef partner Tim Kolanko will debut Gold Finch, a 1,400-square-foot restaurant that will be housed on the...
San Diego's First Truly Local Beer
A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
Don Chicken to Debut First US Location in San Diego
Local Franchisee Introducing Korean Brand to Encinitas
9 Restaurants With the Best Shuckin’ Oysters in All of San Diego
Once upon a time (in the late 1800s), oysters were abundant, inexpensive and commonly served as bar snacks. These days, they’re considered a luxury when it comes to dining. True oyster aficionados know that there are over 150 varieties of this delicacy, and their flavor profiles can range from mildly sweet to briny like ocean water. Whether you like your oysters raw, grilled, baked or barbecued, these nine restaurants are serving up some of the best oysters in San Diego. Best Oysters San Diego.
The Best San Diego Hikes for Your Next Coastal Adventure
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. San Diego might be famous for its sunny climate, surf scene, and fish tacos, but...
Chula Vista racing show star crashes, dies during filming near Las Vegas
Chula Vista racing show star crashes, dies during filming on a desert road about 25 miles north of Las Vegas
Oceanside Harbor Days Family Fun
Oceanside Harbor Days is a two-day event sponsored by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. Harbor Days feature arts and craft exhibits, food booths, and many fun activities for the entire family. Highlights of the festival include The Miss Southern California Children’s and Teen Pageant, Fishing derby, live entertainment, Pirate School...
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
Summer storms will be brewing in parts of San Diego this week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert this week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west on Friday and Saturday.
