fox35orlando.com
Osceola County students wait hours after school over bus issues
Some Harmony Middle School parents were upset over their children's first day of school. They told FOX 35 News that the school bus brought their kids home more than two hours late, with no explanation.
fox35orlando.com
Orange County offering incentives for new school bus drivers
There's a concern over the lack of bus drivers in many Central Florida school districts. Orange County is now offering some new incentives to entice people to apply.
mynews13.com
School district responds to Apopka families' complaints about school bus policy
APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
‘It would have been $404’: Lakeland officers give warnings to school zone speeders
As students got their syllabus and homework on the first day of school, drivers outside got their own kind of handouts.
Semitruck overturns and kills driver on I-4 ramp in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Osceola County are asked to use caution after a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Troopers said a semitruck driver was killed in a crash on the westbound Interstate 4 exit ramp to eastbound Osceola Parkway in the area of mile marker 65 in Kissimmee.
8 people injured in crash involving deer in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash along State Road 46, the Seminole County Fire Department said. SCFD indicated on social media that a deer crossing the road contributed to the crash. Troopers first reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. near North Hart...
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
WESH
Central Florida officers escort daughter of fallen policeman to first day of kindergarten
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An emotional start to the new school year in Lake Nona. Kissimmee Police were joined by Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office in honoring fallen officer Matthew Baxter. They walked his youngest daughter to her first day of kindergarten. Baxter died when he was...
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
theapopkavoice.com
Camp Wewa manager dismissed with a City memorandum
Camp Wewa is a place to create memories for children of all ages that last a lifetime. According to the City of Apopka website, it offers fun-filled summer activities for youth and teens. It provides activities, arts and crafts, athletics, boating, and target sports, and hosts events, parties, team-building retreats, educational trips, and other group programs throughout the year.
WESH
Sheriff: Osceola school resource officers ready to respond to active shooter situations
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez shared a video Tuesday of school resource officers training for active shooter situations. “My deputies will engage with and eliminate an active shooter. They will not hesitate or wait for backup,” he said. He said if a threat were...
click orlando
Lack of pay, new legislation drives teachers away, forces Florida schools to improvise
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs is ready to bring in district staff and “put them in the classrooms” to fill roughly 100 teacher vacancies at the start of the 2022-23 school year. “The fact that we have a shortage is an...
click orlando
Woman drives into swimming pool at Florida country club
LAKELAND, Fla. – A woman crashed into a swimming pool Thursday at a Central Florida country club, but no one was injured. The splash-crash happened at Sandpipers Golf & Country Club in Lakeland. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Police said the woman accidentally hit the...
Bay News 9
Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
click orlando
Here’s what teachers, students can expect under Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Heading back to school is exciting for some, but others said this year is different, given the Parental Rights in Education law, deemed by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” law, is now in effect. The head of the Orange County Teachers Union...
Florida Woman Fined $500 For Giving Lost Dog To Animal Shelter
'I was just trying to be a good citizen.'
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
click orlando
What The Honk: That Escalade-ed quickly
ORLANDO, Fla. – What is one thing that we have said more than “Getting Results” today? That would be “Back to School.”. Now with that, I expect some really good honks for next week…. [TRENDING: Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | This Florida...
click orlando
Video shows woman carrying baby robbed at gunpoint in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman carrying a baby and with another child was robbed at gunpoint in Orange County, video released by the sheriff’s office shows. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted video on social media Wednesday of the robbery that happened the day prior around 9:30 a.m. along South Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue.
