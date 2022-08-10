ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
Florida Traffic
Osceola County, FL
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Camp Wewa manager dismissed with a City memorandum

Camp Wewa is a place to create memories for children of all ages that last a lifetime. According to the City of Apopka website, it offers fun-filled summer activities for youth and teens. It provides activities, arts and crafts, athletics, boating, and target sports, and hosts events, parties, team-building retreats, educational trips, and other group programs throughout the year.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Woman drives into swimming pool at Florida country club

LAKELAND, Fla. – A woman crashed into a swimming pool Thursday at a Central Florida country club, but no one was injured. The splash-crash happened at Sandpipers Golf & Country Club in Lakeland. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Police said the woman accidentally hit the...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

What The Honk: That Escalade-ed quickly

ORLANDO, Fla. – What is one thing that we have said more than “Getting Results” today? That would be “Back to School.”. Now with that, I expect some really good honks for next week…. [TRENDING: Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | This Florida...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Video shows woman carrying baby robbed at gunpoint in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman carrying a baby and with another child was robbed at gunpoint in Orange County, video released by the sheriff’s office shows. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted video on social media Wednesday of the robbery that happened the day prior around 9:30 a.m. along South Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

