Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry Lease
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Find Help Getting School Supplies for Back to School in North Texas
Several local organizations and community members across North Texas are helping provide families with backpacks and other school supplies for the upcoming school year. This list of drives and events for DFW residents will be updated regularly. Here are a few events we've gathered so far:. DALLAS. Not My Son's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free and Reduced School Lunch Program Requirements Changing for Some Districts
For many families right now shopping for groceries can be challenging. "I'm on a super small budget so whatever deals are for the week is how I shop," shopping mother Jessica Kelly said. That could also affect what goes in a child's lunchbox. "I feel like the kids are suffering...
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
CW33 NewsFix
City of DeSoto is hosting its first volunteer fair on Thursday, Aug. 11
DESOTO, Tx (KDAF) — Are you wanting to volunteer? The City of Desoto invites you to its first volunteer fair this week. On Thursday, Aug. 11, officials with the City of DeSoto invite people to come out and learn about the volunteer opportunities in the city. Officials said in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School
It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers
Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
fox4news.com
Move-in Day Mafia helps college freshman who aged out of foster care
The Move-in Day Mafia is a network of volunteers who are helping support students without typical family structures. Volunteers set up dorm rooms for 13 students at Paul Quinn College Wednesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County
H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
Six major North Texas school districts begin classes today
A half-dozen large North Texas school districts are open for business today. It’s the first day of class for students in Allen, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano and Hurst-Euless-Bedford
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Richardson ISD May Test Pouches to Lock Up Student Cell Phones at One Campus
The Richardson Independent School District is rethinking a policy that would have required students in grades 7-12 to lock up their phones during the school day. Instead, the district plans to test the idea at one school. New Richardson ISD superintendent Tabitha Branum wanted to update the student cellphone policy...
Fort Worth ISD reminds parents they must apply for free school meals this year
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the past two years every student who went to a public school in North Texas ate for free, but that's no longer the case. The Federal Government failed to renew the program in its entirety this summer and going back to pre-COVID guidelines. The Chief of District Operations at Fort Worth ISD, Joseph Coburn explains the district will revert back to the way it handled food pre-COVID. Lunches are $2 for elementary and $2.75 for secondary students, the reduced price is $.40. "It's usually more economical for them to buy a lunch at school than it is to pack...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas HBCU Freshmen Get Assistance From Charitable “Mafia”
Students started moving in on the campus of Paul Quinn College in Dallas. 13 of those students are getting a helping hand furnishing their dorm room thanks to a group called Move-In Day Mafia. The organization consists of a group of volunteers who assist Historically Black College and University, also...
WFAA
Omni Dallas Hotel is hiring
More students will head back to class next week. With the kids away parents and others have more time to make some extra money. Luckily, there are some exciting job opportunities at Omni Dallas Hotel. For more information, go to OmniHotels.com/careers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Dallas Organization Hosts Back-to-School Drive
Colorful umbrellas helped beat the heat as hundreds of families waited their turn in line for a back-to-school event hosted by local community organization Dream Center Dallas. “It’s wonderful that the community can come together and do something for the kids,” said Mary Lara, who showed up with her grandkids....
K12@Dallas
Over 170 students celebrate graduation at Summer Commencement Ceremony
Dallas ISD held a summer commencement ceremony – the last graduation for the class of 2022 – at Ellis Davis Field House on Aug. 9th. Approximately 170 students who graduated from 25 Dallas ISD high schools walked the stage. Dallas ISD Chief of School Leadership Tiffany Huitt opened...
Arlington Public Library hosting job fair on Aug. 20
ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Looking for a job? Arlington may be the place for you!. There will be a job fair at the Arlington Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair will be located at the East Library and Recreation Center (1817 New York Ave., Arlington, TX 76010).
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Broadway Dallas to Promote Arts Education with Dallas ISD Show
The musical, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, will kick off the new season of Broadway Dallas, formerly known as Dallas Summer Musicals. One of the performances in September will be exclusively attended by 3.400 Dallas ISD students. "There's nothing like that anticipation that happens when...
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
