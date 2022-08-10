ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Cannabis confusion: Knowing the difference between regulated weed stores and unregulated CBD shops

By Jason Knowles via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HH8Ak_0hBFpiPh00

The ABC7 I- Team has been investigating the differences between "unregulated" CBD stores and "regulated" pot stores.

Some critics of unregulated stores believe signs and advertising may be misleading and confusing to customers.

Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips to help you spot the differences as you shop.

SEE ALSO | Marijuana company makes 2nd push to open dispensary at old Rainforest Cafe in River North

Recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois in 2020. Since then, dozens of state regulated stores have opened up all over the area, all of them with high security.

But there may be come cannabis confusion. There are CBD shops now selling products made from hemp, and have little regulation.

"It's definitely frustrating, I'm sure for like, newer customers," said Michael Yourg.

Yourg said he prefers to buy his pot at a regulated, state-licensed cannabis dispensary because, there, he said, he knows exactly what he's getting.

"Calling yourself a dispensary comes with a lot of scrutiny. You know, from background checks to security, to product testing, and quality and purity. There's a lot of trust that comes with that name," he said.

Sunnyside Spokesperson Jason Erkes said regulated dispensaries like the Sunnyside store in River North are not happy about dozens of new unregulated CBD stores opening up.

The stores don't sell marijuana and aren't regulated because they sell products made from hemp, a plant cousin of marijuana. They're supposed to have less than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana. Some stores also sell "delta 8," which is a synthetic THC.

But with no testing standards, critics have said some products could be stronger than you think and that some CBD storefronts have misleading signage.

"I definitely think consumers are confused. I mean, there are two businesses that are calling themselves the exact same thing. One comes with quality and purity and potency and a level of undeniable scrutiny and one just gets to open up and put a sign up. There's a big difference," Erkes said.

There are currently 110 regulated and licensed dispensaries in Illinois and 185 more on the way. Those businesses go through a strict vetting process. State law says a "dispensary" means a facility operated by a dispensing organization at which activities are licensed. The state also says "cannabis-derived substances are to be regulated under the Industrial Hemp Act."

But dozens of unregulated CBD stores are advertising and marketing themselves, using the "dispensary" name and the words "cannabis dispensary"

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins weighed in on the issue.

"You can't falsely advertise product A when you're really selling product B," he said. "They're trying to make you think you can come in there and get a cannabis product that was grown in a certified laboratory under sterile conditions, regulated properly."

Hopkins is also concerned about people consuming the unregulated versions and not being certain about how much they are getting.

He recently introduced an ordinance saying no one can use the words "dispensary" or "cannabis dispensary" unless the store is licensed by the state. It also says unlicensed stores should not use the image of a cannabis leaf or bud.

"These places started popping up and putting signs in their window to suggest that they were a cannabis dispensary when the first we hear about it is the day they opened for business. That's unacceptable," he said.

The I-Team stopped by two unregulated CBD stores. Managers did not want to talk about the criticism. However, some consumers see the benefits.

"Younger people, they prefer to go to unregulated places. It's cheaper," said Rabbe Nesbit.

If you're a consumer and you want to make sure you're at a licensed dispensary here's how:

A state regulated dispensary will always have security in the front of the store or outside.

"When you walk into a regular dispensary, you're getting your ID scanned into the system to make sure they know your age and that you can buy and you can you can tell the by heightened sense of security and awareness that you are inside a regulated store," Erkes said.

In a regulated store, you can't touch the product until you pay. Plus, you will also have to use cash or a debit card, not a credit card.

The Better Business Bureau also said it is fielding complaints from consumers who are trying to navigate.

RELATED | Low tax revenue from legal marijuana sales could impact Evanston's reparations programs

"So, a lot of times consumers come to us confused. And this type of advertisement would only confuse them more so than before." said Steve Bernas, president of the Chicago area Better Business Bureau.

The Illinois Attorney General is also monitoring the issue and encouraging consumers who feel they have been misled to file a complaint.

The ordinance which would add advertising and language rules to CBD stores is in its beginning stages, but could go to a full council vote in the next several weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
I-Rock 93.5

Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
LINCOLN, IL
Secret Chicago

This TikTok Viral Cannabis Bakery Offers Delicious THC Infused Pastries and Coffee

Introducing Chicago’s original cannabis-infused bakery and coffee shop in Wicker Park: Wake-N-Bakery, which is located on Division St, has gone viral on TikTok thanks to its delicious treats, large drink menu, and oh yeah, the fact that it’s infused with THC or CBD. The popular cannabis bakery is a 21+ shop and offers a bevy of fun treats, coffees, and lemonades, too.  Recreational consumption, possession, and sales of cannabis products, which first became legal in the State of Illinois in January 2020. Since then, the TikTok famous bakery has become more popular than ever. Wake-N-Bakery has a large menu that includes bakery items like cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. There are tinctures, CBD dog treats, and so much more available as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Vibe

Vic Mensa Launches First Black-Owned Cannabis Venture In Illinois

Click here to read the full article. Vic Mensa has entered the cannabis industry with the launch of 93 Boyz, the first Black-owned and led cannabis company in the state of Illinois. According to a press release, the equity-focused business will lead community efforts as well as supply legal weed products to eligible consumers. 93 Boyz’s mission is to reinvest into the communities and individuals that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices, and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption, and elevate the underserved, while also lifting spirits via the headiest product available in the state. More from VIBE.comPusha...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston, IL
Business
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Evanston, IL
Evanston, IL
Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Business
wlsam.com

How can Illinois eliminate pension debt?

According to a conversation with the Chicago Tribune editorial board, Governor JB Pritzker and Billion Ken Griffin discussed pension and tax hikes in a “secret meeting”. The Illinoize’s Patrick Pfingsten talks to the Steve Cochran Show about how the Illinois pension system works and what politicians need to do to end the pension crisis.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Woodfield Mall lands new retail and restaurant tenants

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg has landed some new retail and restaurant tenants. Abercrombie & Fitch and its affiliated lingerie brand Gilly Hicks will open before the holiday shopping season. The Daily Herald reports both stores will be located next to Express in the lower level of Woodfield’s Grand Court. Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen and Byrd’s Hot Chicken are among the new restaurants being added to the upper-level Dining Pavilion.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Cannabis Shop#Advertising And Marketing#Signage#Chicago Area#Cbd#Sunnyside
ABC 7 Chicago

Groupon announces 500 layoffs, including Chicago positions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Groupon is laying off about 500 workers. The layoffs include 293 positions associated with the company's Chicago headquarters. Some of those employees work remotely and may live out of state, the company said. The cuts are happening across different departments and will primarily affect in the technology...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Brookfield mulls noise ordinance after music complaints

Outdoor dining has become more popular since the COVID-19 pandemic, and some local restaurants have started to offer live or recorded music outdoors to attract and entertain diners. But with music often comes complaints. Now, just a month after two residents complained at a recent village board meeting about loud...
BROOKFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban Chicago men convicted in Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline

CHICAGO - Two suburban men were convicted on conspiracy charges for their involvement in a 2019 drug pipeline that stretched from Mexico to Chicago. Sheldon Morales, 40, and Eduardo Santana, 45, worked with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a Texas prison to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports

CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy