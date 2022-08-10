ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Multiple agencies and residents battle smoke a day after Madison recycling plant fire

MADISON, Ill. — Fire crews continued to pour water over empty shells from a burned recycling factory in Madison on Thursday. A five-alarm fire at Interco, which recycles old electronics on Fox Industrial Drive, sent one warehouse employee to the hospital with minor injuries and prompted a shelter-in-place order for residents from Wednesday into Thursday afternoon.
MADISON, IL
5 On Your Side

Variety of resources available for East St. Louis flooding victims

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Residents in East St. Louis are getting help from a variety of sources as they continue to struggle with flooding in recent weeks. In a press conference, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said all the city's pump stations are working at their full capacity to get floodwaters off the streets, but he said he knows there's lots of work still left to be done.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Bridgeton, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
edglentoday.com

IDOT Announces Lane Closure On Westbound and Eastbound Lanes Of I-70 Between I-55/70/270 Interchange

TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces a lane closure in both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 between I-55/70/270 interchange and IL 4, beginning on Friday, August 12, 2022, weather permitting. The westbound lane will be closed on August 12 at 9:00 am and the eastbound lane will be closed on August 13 at 5:00 a.m.
TROY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Bridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka woman hurt in crash near Potosi

A Eureka woman was injured Monday night, Aug. 8, in a one-car accident at Hwy. 185 and Pleasant Hill Road near Potosi in Washington County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:40 p.m., Brittany L. Francis, 21, of Eureka was driving a northbound 2003 Ford Taurus and ran off...
POTOSI, MO
nextstl.com

$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko

A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs

It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

Fires reported at 2 Bridgeton parks, arson suspected

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Bridgeton police are on the search for a potential arsonist, and the suspect could be targeting city parks. Monday afternoon, two fires were reported at two different Bridgeton parks and police said the circumstances are suspicious. Tuesday morning, a 5 On Your Side crew documented damage...
BRIDGETON, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy