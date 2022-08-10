Read full article on original website
Lindbergh bridge over I-270 to be demolished in mid-August
Crews are preparing to demolish an old bridge over I-270 in north St. Louis County.
Multiple agencies and residents battle smoke a day after Madison recycling plant fire
MADISON, Ill. — Fire crews continued to pour water over empty shells from a burned recycling factory in Madison on Thursday. A five-alarm fire at Interco, which recycles old electronics on Fox Industrial Drive, sent one warehouse employee to the hospital with minor injuries and prompted a shelter-in-place order for residents from Wednesday into Thursday afternoon.
Variety of resources available for East St. Louis flooding victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Residents in East St. Louis are getting help from a variety of sources as they continue to struggle with flooding in recent weeks. In a press conference, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said all the city's pump stations are working at their full capacity to get floodwaters off the streets, but he said he knows there's lots of work still left to be done.
Radar shows heavy smoke in Metro East, up to 5,000 feet high
Based on radar projections from FOX2, a radar beam rose up to about 3,500 feet before the noon hour. This smoke plume is reaching "heavy" levels and has the chance of reaching up to 5,000 feet high.
What residents need to know about the smoke following the Metro East fire
ST. LOUIS — A shelter-in-place order was lifted in the areas around the large fire that consumed a recycling factory in Madison, Illinois, Wednesday. The fire was contained, but hot spots were still flaring up, continuing to create smoke for the area Thursday afternoon. The Madison County Emergency Management...
Recycling factory fire: Shelter in place order lifted Thursday
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — A shelter-in-place order was lifted for Madison County, Illinois, Thursday afternoon after a 5-alarm fire at a recycling facility on Wednesday. Smoke from the fire at Interco Recycling could be seen for miles. Initially, residents within one mile of the fire were asked to shelter...
5-alarm fire at recycling factory near Granite City contained, 1 injured
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — A 5-alarm fire erupted at a factory near Granite City Wednesday morning, injuring one employee. As of Wednesday night, the fire was under control, but firefighters were still monitoring for hotspots into the night. Granite City fire officials told 5 On Your Side the fire...
edglentoday.com
IDOT Announces Lane Closure On Westbound and Eastbound Lanes Of I-70 Between I-55/70/270 Interchange
TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces a lane closure in both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 between I-55/70/270 interchange and IL 4, beginning on Friday, August 12, 2022, weather permitting. The westbound lane will be closed on August 12 at 9:00 am and the eastbound lane will be closed on August 13 at 5:00 a.m.
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
Fox C-6 Scool District cutting bus routes due to driver shortage
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A school bus driver shortage is forcing changes in the Fox C-6 School District. School starts the week of Aug. 22, and some students will be ineligible for school bus transportation. The information was contained in a letter sent to parents by Fox Superintendent Dr....
East St. Louis city leaders face obstacles with getting FEMA aid for flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Along Terrace Drive in East St. Louis, uninhabitable houses, pieces of trash and debris line the street. Kenneth Cook had to rip out the drywall after his living room flooded. "It was like this whole area was like a lake," Cook said. Two weeks...
$40M lawsuit filed over summer camp drowning
$40 million is just the beginning of what one family is seeking after 6-year-old T.J. Mister drowned at summer camp.
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka woman hurt in crash near Potosi
A Eureka woman was injured Monday night, Aug. 8, in a one-car accident at Hwy. 185 and Pleasant Hill Road near Potosi in Washington County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:40 p.m., Brittany L. Francis, 21, of Eureka was driving a northbound 2003 Ford Taurus and ran off...
nextstl.com
$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko
A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
$1.2B redevelopment could come to STL riverfront south of the Arch
A proposed $1.2 billion project aims to develop potentially 80 acres of land along the riverfront south of the Gateway Arch.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs
It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
Fires reported at 2 Bridgeton parks, arson suspected
BRIDGETON, Mo. — Bridgeton police are on the search for a potential arsonist, and the suspect could be targeting city parks. Monday afternoon, two fires were reported at two different Bridgeton parks and police said the circumstances are suspicious. Tuesday morning, a 5 On Your Side crew documented damage...
Hazelwood School District tests for radioactive contamination at elementary school near Coldwater Creek
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a problem brewing for decades. Coldwater Creek and the radioactive waste dumped there have been threatening neighborhoods since the 1940s. The impacts continue today and are now even affecting an elementary school. The Hazelwood School District has notified parents about the potential risks this...
St. Louis police to end 12-hour shifts earlier than expected
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers will be returning to their normal eight-hour shifts earlier than expected after spending summer weekends working mandatory 12-hour overtime shifts to deal with a reduced roster during the warmer months. Recently retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden began the 12-hour...
