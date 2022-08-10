EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Residents in East St. Louis are getting help from a variety of sources as they continue to struggle with flooding in recent weeks. In a press conference, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said all the city's pump stations are working at their full capacity to get floodwaters off the streets, but he said he knows there's lots of work still left to be done.

EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO