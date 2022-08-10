Norcross will host its second annual Alumni and Parents of Alumni Night on Aug. 26 when the Blue Devils host Mill Creek in varsity football. The events begin at 5 p.m. in the Norcross commons area and lead up to the 7 p.m. game that will be televised live on ESPN2 as part of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff. The festivities will include celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the 2012 state championship football team.

NORCROSS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO