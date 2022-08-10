Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford softball edges North Gwinnett on Emma Castorri's late home run
BUFORD — Emma Castorri’s two-out solo home run in the sixth inning was the difference Wednesday in the Buford softball team’s season-opening, 2-1 win over defending Class AAAAAAA state champion North Gwinnett in the Rumble at the Ridge Tournament. Adriana Martinez drove in Madison Pickens on a...
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Duluth rolls to win at Hebron for head coach Megan Robison's first victory
DACULA — Duluth's softball team rolled to a 14-2 win at Hebron Christian on Wednesday, giving first-year head coach Megan Robison her first victory. Robison, a Mill Creek grad, previously was an assistant at Duluth before being promoted to head coach before the season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Head coach Christina Lecoeuvre nets first win in Buford volleyball season opener
DUNWOODY — Buford’s volleyball team swept through Dunwoody for a season-opening, 25-10, 25-14, 25-18 victory, the first for new head coach Christina Lecoeuvre. The two-time defending state champion Wolves were led offensively by Sydney Austin (13 kills, eight blocks) and Ashley Sturzoiu (nine kills, nine digs), along with Polly Cummings, who had 34 assists. Dylan Cummings led the defense with 10 digs.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Samantha Fadely's walk-off home run lifts Lanier
SUGAR HILL — Samantha Fadely’s two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Lanier’s softball team an 8-7 win over Riverwood on Tuesday. Fadely was 3-for-3 in the victory with three RBIs, and teammate Ansley Idland was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Riley Renwick commits to Georgia State
Mill Creek senior Riley Renwick has committed to the Georgia State University women’s soccer program. Renwick helped the Hawks to a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish last season, earning first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA honors and second-team all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Goal Club. She had two goals and six assists as an attacking defender.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Bray Maglovsky commits to Queens University
Mill Creek senior Bray Maglovsky committed Wednesday to the Queens University (N.C.) men’s lacrosse program. Maglovsky, a midfielder and attack, earned second-team all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Lacrosse League last season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Norcross to host Alumni and Parents of Alumni Night at August 26 football game
Norcross will host its second annual Alumni and Parents of Alumni Night on Aug. 26 when the Blue Devils host Mill Creek in varsity football. The events begin at 5 p.m. in the Norcross commons area and lead up to the 7 p.m. game that will be televised live on ESPN2 as part of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff. The festivities will include celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the 2012 state championship football team.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SUPER SIX FOOTBALL: North Gwinnett's Kayden McDonald a force on the defensive line
Taken in its entirety, Kayden McDonald’s 2021 football season highlight video is impressive. There are run-stuffing plays, big hits, quarterback sacks and even a nifty sideline catch near the goal line against Brookwood where the nimble, 6-foot-3, 325-pounder stretches the ball inside the pylon for a touchdown before going out of bounds.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Dacula's Emily Stern commits to USC Upstate
Dacula senior Emily Stern committed Wednesday to the University of South Carolina Upstate fastpitch softball program. Stern, a third baseman for the Falcons, was an all-county and All-Region 8-AAAAAA selection last season for Dacula’s state playoff team.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Playoff berths at stake as Liberty visit Dream
The Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty are among four teams battling for the last two playoff spots as they meet twice this weekend to end the regular season. Atlanta will host the first game Friday night before heading to New York for the rematch on Sunday afternoon.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Four Gwinnett grads part of ABC, ESPN college football broadcasts in 2022
Four Gwinnett County high school graduates will be a part of college football coverage on ABC and ESPN this season. Shiloh grad David Pollack returns to his role as an analyst on College GameDay, ESPN’s popular weekly show that travels to college campuses. He is a regular on the cast alongside Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.
